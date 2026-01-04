Session 2 Jersey Mike's Lunch January 23rd-June 19th (19 weeks excluding half days and days off)
Regular Ham and Cheese
$228
Regular Ham and Cheese with Lettuce/Tomato
$228
Regular Turkey and Cheese
$228
Regular Turkey and Cheese with Lettuce/Tomato
$228
Regular Italian with Lettuce/Tomato
$228
Regular Veggie with Cheese
$228
Mini Ham and Cheese
$199.50
Mini Ham and Cheese with Lettuce/Tomato
$199.50
Mini Turkey and Cheese
$199.50
Mini Turkey and Cheese with Lettuce/Tomato
$199.50
Mini Italian with Lettuce/Tomato
$199.50
Mini Veggie with Cheese
$199.50
Gluten Free Regular Ham and Cheese
$237.50
Gluten Free Regular Ham and Cheese with Lettuce/Tomato
$237.50
Gluten Free Regular Turkey and Cheese
$237.50
Gluten Free Regular Turkey and Cheese with Lettuce/Tomato
$237.50
Gluten Free Regular Italian
$237.50
Gluten Free Regular Italian with Lettuce/Tomato
$237.50
Gluten Free Regular Veggie
$237.50
Gluten Free Regular Veggie with Cheese
$237.50
Gluten Free Mini Ham and Cheese
$209
Gluten Free Mini Ham and Cheese with Lettuce/Tomato
$209
Gluten Free Mini Turkey and Cheese
$209
Gluten Free Mini Turkey and Cheese with Lettuce/Tomato
$209
Gluten Free Mini Italian
$209
Gluten Free Mini Italian with Lettuce/Tomato
$209
Gluten Free Mini Veggie
$209
Gluten Free Mini Veggie with Cheese
$209
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