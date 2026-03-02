Session 3 Clubs

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Come have fun while being creative. Students will use their imagination creating and building with Legos and sharing ideas with their friends. Legos are provided.
Tuesdays: 4/14, 4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12, 5/19, 5/26, 6/2
Do you love to play board games, do puzzles, and play card games? Then join us each week to play a variety of different games! All games are teacher provided and will include structured and unstructured play.
Tuesdays: 4/14, 4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12, 5/19, 5/26, 6/2
Do you love to use your imagination and get your hands messy? Then join us each week to create fun projects!
We will experiment with different art materials.
Wednesdays: 4/15, 4/22, 4/29, 5/6, 5/13, 5/20, 5/27, 6/3
Build, create, invent, and collaborate using a variety of toys,
tools, and materials. Students will exercise their problem-solving strategies while completing interactive challenges.
Thursdays: 4/16, 4/23, 4/30, 5/21, 5/28, 6/4
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