St. Patrick School

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St. Patrick School
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Session 3 Clubs

9 N Clinton Ave

Bay Shore, NY 11706, USA

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Lego Club Grades 1 - 3
$72

Come have fun while being creative. Students will use their imagination creating and building with Legos and sharing ideas with their friends. Legos are provided.

Tuesdays: 4/14, 4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12, 5/19, 5/26, 6/2

Games K and 1st Grade
$72

Do you love to play board games, do puzzles, and play card games? Then join us each week to play a variety of different games! All games are teacher provided and will include structured and unstructured play.

Tuesdays: 4/14, 4/21, 4/28, 5/5, 5/12, 5/19, 5/26, 6/2

Arts & Crafts K and 1st Grade
$72

Do you love to use your imagination and get your hands messy? Then join us each week to create fun projects!

We will experiment with different art materials.

Wednesdays: 4/15, 4/22, 4/29, 5/6, 5/13, 5/20, 5/27, 6/3

STEAM Grades K and 1st Grade
$54

Build, create, invent, and collaborate using a variety of toys,

tools, and materials. Students will exercise their problem-solving strategies while completing interactive challenges.

Thursdays: 4/16, 4/23, 4/30, 5/21, 5/28, 6/4

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