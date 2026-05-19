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About this event
This ticket includes round-trip transportation to and from Rhodes Grove Camp, meals throughout the Set Apart Conference, and lodging for the full duration of the event. All expenses are covered in one convenient price, just pack your essentials and come expectant for a memorable time of worship, fellowship, spiritual renewal, and connection with Mongolian youth and young adults from across the U.S. and around the world.
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