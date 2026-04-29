Set Apart Sisterhood's Merch Drop

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Premium Trucker Hat, Set Apart Sisterhood Patch, 3 small patches or 1 large and 1 small patches, and hat chain included (free)
2 Premium Trucker Hats each with Set Apart Sisterhood patches, 3 additional small patches each and two hat chains included.
Basic Trucker Hat any color, Set Apart Sisterhood Patch, Two additional patches
Premium Trucker Hat, Set Apart Sisterhood Patch, 3 additional small patches or 1 small and 1 large patch,
Sas front
Two mock ups that were discounted for testing.
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