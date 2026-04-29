Set Apart Sisterhood

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Set Apart Sisterhood

About this shop

Set Apart Sisterhood's Merch Drop

Bow Pink T-shirt item
Bow Pink T-shirt
$26
Bow Blue T-shirt item
Bow Blue T-shirt
$26
Pink Daughter of the King T-Shirt item
Pink Daughter of the King T-Shirt
$26
Blue Daughter of the King T-shirt item
Blue Daughter of the King T-shirt
$26
Summer Semester T-Shirt item
Summer Semester T-Shirt
$26
Mama Shirt item
Mama Shirt
$26
Set Apart Sisterhood Checker item
Set Apart Sisterhood Checker
$26
SAS Signature item
SAS Signature
$26
Hat - VIP Deluxe Sisterhood Package (Most Popular)
$49

Premium Trucker Hat, Set Apart Sisterhood Patch, 3 small patches or 1 large and 1 small patches, and hat chain included (free)

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Hat - Bestie Bundle
$89

2 Premium Trucker Hats each with Set Apart Sisterhood patches, 3 additional small patches each and two hat chains included.

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Hat - Basic Sisterhood Package
$34

Basic Trucker Hat any color, Set Apart Sisterhood Patch, Two additional patches

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Hat - Deluxe Sisterhood Package
$44

Premium Trucker Hat, Set Apart Sisterhood Patch, 3 additional small patches or 1 small and 1 large patch,

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Hat Chain
$8
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Small Patches
$4
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Sisterhood Patch
$4
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Large Patch
$5
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Once a Sister
$26

Sas front

Sisters for Christ
$26
Mock Ups
$20

Two mock ups that were discounted for testing.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!