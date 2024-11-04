Set Free NEFL 2024 Fundraiser Raffle

We encourage a suggested donation of $20 per ticket to enter for a chance to win 50% of the total ticket sales. Your generous donation not only gives you the opportunity to win but also helps fund our outreach programs and community services. Each ticket you purchase makes a difference!

We encourage a suggested donation of $20 per ticket to enter for a chance to win 50% of the total ticket sales. Your generous donation not only gives you the opportunity to win but also helps fund our outreach programs and community services. Each ticket you purchase makes a difference!

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