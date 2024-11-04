Set Free NEFL 2024 Fundraiser Raffle

We encourage a suggested donation of $20 per ticket to enter for a chance to win 50% of the total ticket sales.
Your generous donation not only gives you the opportunity to win but also helps fund our outreach programs and community services. Each ticket you purchase makes a difference!
We encourage a suggested donation of $20 per ticket to enter for a chance to win 50% of the total ticket sales.
Your generous donation not only gives you the opportunity to win but also helps fund our outreach programs and community services. Each ticket you purchase makes a difference!
Multiple Tickets
$100
This includes 6 tickets
We encourage a suggested donation of $100 for 6 tickets to enter for a chance to win 50% of the total ticket sales.
Your generous donation not only gives you the opportunity to win but also helps fund our outreach programs and community services. Each ticket you purchase makes a difference!
We encourage a suggested donation of $100 for 6 tickets to enter for a chance to win 50% of the total ticket sales.
Your generous donation not only gives you the opportunity to win but also helps fund our outreach programs and community services. Each ticket you purchase makes a difference!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!