Seth Marshall Working Equitation Benefit Clinic 2025

Includes access to the group lecture, two private riding sessions, auditing for all other riding sessions, and trailer parking. Stalls NOT included.
Includes access to the group lecture, two private riding sessions, auditing for all other riding sessions, and trailer parking. Stalls NOT included.
Clinic Registration (one day)
$150
Includes access to the group lecture, one private riding session, auditing for all other riding sessions, and trailer parking. Stalls NOT included.
Includes access to the group lecture, one private riding session, auditing for all other riding sessions, and trailer parking. Stalls NOT included.
Auditing (per day)
$15
Watch, listen, and learn! Seth will be using audio equipment to allow for an accessible auditing experience. Auditing is included in the registration fee for clinic participants. Please only purchase if not participating in the clinic.
Watch, listen, and learn! Seth will be using audio equipment to allow for an accessible auditing experience. Auditing is included in the registration fee for clinic participants. Please only purchase if not participating in the clinic.
Auditing (both days)
$25
Save by registering for both days! Watch, listen, and learn! Seth will be using audio equipment to allow for an accessible auditing experience. Auditing is included in the registration fee for clinic participants. Please only purchase if not participating in the clinic.
Save by registering for both days! Watch, listen, and learn! Seth will be using audio equipment to allow for an accessible auditing experience. Auditing is included in the registration fee for clinic participants. Please only purchase if not participating in the clinic.
Stall Fee
$30
Please bring your own feed, hay, and shavings (or shavings can be added for $9/bag below). Includes access to water. All stalls have water buckets, but you may bring your own if desired. You are responsible for cleaning your own stall.
Please bring your own feed, hay, and shavings (or shavings can be added for $9/bag below). Includes access to water. All stalls have water buckets, but you may bring your own if desired. You are responsible for cleaning your own stall.
Shavings (per bag)
$9
Add a donation for Riding Unlimited
$
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