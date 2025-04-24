Seth Marshall Working Equitation Benefit Clinic 2025

Please bring your own feed, hay, and shavings (or shavings can be added for $9/bag below). Includes access to water. All stalls have water buckets, but you may bring your own if desired. You are responsible for cleaning your own stall.

Please bring your own feed, hay, and shavings (or shavings can be added for $9/bag below). Includes access to water. All stalls have water buckets, but you may bring your own if desired. You are responsible for cleaning your own stall.

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