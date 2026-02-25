Seth Paine PTO Silent Auction - Wave 1 (Closes 7:20pm)

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Neo Teca, an authenic wood fired pizzeria and wine bar, along with a bottle of Paysan 2021 Red Wine. A perfect night out waiting to be enjoyed!
Sponsor: Neo Teca and wine donation from Heaather and Will Weber
Location: Barrington
Retail Value: $70
No Expiration!
Winner will receive 1 Family Pack which includes: 2lb Beef w/ gravy, sweet peppers, and 2 loaves of bread. The family pack serves 5-8 people. You must call 24 hours before order - no same day orders. Perfect for an easy, delicious family meal!
Sponsor: BellaLukes
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $50
No Expiration!
Winner will receive a $21 gift card along with Great Clips shampoo and conditioner, men’s body wash, socks, and notebook. In addition to Great Clips prize, winner will also receive a $30 gift card for a regular pedicure. Don’t miss your chance to win this awesome self-care prize!
Sponsor: Great Clips and Diva Nails
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $50
No Expiration for Great Clips! Diva Nails gift card expires 6.19.26
Winner will receive a guided tasting for 2-4 people. Reservation Required. A great way to enjoy a unique tasting experience with friends!
Sponsor: Roaring Table Brewing Company
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $70
Expires 12.31.26
Winner will receive 3 gift cards to downtown Lake Zurich restaurants including: a $25 gift card to Chic Cafe (no expiration), a $10 gift card to Graving Gyros (no expiration) and a $50 gift card to Koffee Kup (expires 12.18.26) along with a Koffee Cup Mug.
Sponsor: Chic Cafe, Craving Gyros, and Koffee Cup
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $85
Koffee Kup gift card expires 12.18.26.
Winner will receive a $100 gift card, as well as a swag bag with an expresso mud body scrub, a sugar scrub, a reusable cinch bag, and a 50 mL agave nectar body oil, A luxurious self-care treat you won’t want to miss!
Sponsor: Pure Beauty
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $100
No Expiration!
Winner will receive a $100 gift card. Blue Daisy Floral Design specializes in artfully crafted floral arrangements. Perfect for a special occasion—or just because! Must call to place order ahead of time.
Sponsor: Blue Daisy Floral Design
Location: Long Grove
Retail Value: $100
Expires 1.14.27
Winner will receive a $100 gift card for an executive handcrafted haircut, scalp cleansing/condition, hotstone neck massage, scalp massage, facial toner, styling, and a hot towel finish. The ultimate luxury haircut and relaxation experience!
Sponsor: 1924 Fine Men’s Salon
Location: Barrington
Retail Value: $100
Expires: 8.1.26
Winner will receive 4 Complimentary general admission lawn tickets for a classical performance during the 2026 Ravinia Summer Season along with a bottle of wine, Al Lasso 2017 Toscana.
Sponsor: Ravinia and wine donated by Heather and Will Weber
Location: Highland Park
Retail Value: $145
Expires: Contact box office after 6.1.26 for a list of available concerts.
Winner will receive 4 Complimentary Gold Passes, which includes all day admission to Volo Museum and Jurassic Gardens. Does not include Titanic Museum or Crime and Punishment Side Show. Not valid during special events.
Sponsor: Volo Auto Museum
Location: Volo
Retail Value: $140
Expires: 10.1.26
Winner will receive a Family Fun Pack that includes: 4 - 90 minute tickets, 4 pairs of city socks, 1 whole pizza, and 1 soda pitcher. An awesome experience the whole family will love! Valid Monday-Friday only. Not valid during extended hours or school off-days. Must have valid waiver filled out.
Sponsor: Slick City Action Park
Location: North Aurora only
Retail Value: $150
Expires: 5.1.26
Winner will receive a free facial gift card, a complimentary waxing coupon, and a $10 off exceptional facial upgrade coupon, along with a water bottle, toiletry bag, and a collection of Dermalogica skincare products, including a dark spot peel (10 mL), clearing serum (3 mL), symmetry serum (4 mL), and acne biotic moisturizer (7 mL). A perfect self-care package to refresh, glow, and unwind!
Sponsor: Hand and Stone
Location: Kildeer
Retail Value: $150
Expires: 7.22.26
Winner will receive a $165 gift card for 1 month of group swim lessons and waived member fee. A great way to kick off swim lessons with added savings!
Sponsor: Goldfish Swim School
Location: Arlington Heights
Retail Value: $165
Expires: 9.1.26
Winner will receive 1 month unlimited classes. AIR is recognized as the Nation’s leading aerial fitness training method, designed for all levels.
Sponsor: Air
Location: Winnetka
Retail Value: $180
Valid for all adult classes within 30 days of first use.
Winner will receive a $200 gift card along with a bottle of Valdisanti 2018 Toscana wine. Vault 232 Restaurant and Bar is a family-owned business that is known for their fresh, flavorful fish, Treat yourself to an exceptional meal and a fine bottle of wine!
Sponsor: Vault 232 and wine donation from Heather and Will Weber
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $200
No Expiration.
Winner will receive a $200 gift card for any service along with a cosmetic pouch and the Moisture Minis Dry Defending Essentials gift set (cleansing duo, moisture cream, and nourishing mask). Don’t miss your chance to win this amazing self-care package!
Sponsor: Body Life Luxe Co.
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $250
No Expiration.
Winner will receive a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne—an iconic, luxury bubbly perfect for celebrating life’s biggest moments.
Donated by: The Naponelli Family
Retail Value: $250
No Expiration.
Winner will receive a $300 gift card for one Signature Session which includes 5 edited full resolution digital images. At Pet & Me Photography, they focus on capturing the special bond between pets and their people. A meaningful keepsake you’ll cherish for years to come.
Sponsor: Pet and Me Photography
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $300
Book by 8.1.26. If booked after this date, voucher converts to $200 credit.
Winner will receive a $358 gift card for 1 month of Tae Kwon Do lessons. This includes registration, uniform, school patch, and beginner training package. An exciting chance to try something new and get moving!
Sponsor: W. Kim Tae Kwon Do
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $358
Expires 12.26
Winner will receive a Ma and Pa’s Candy Basket and a $50 gift certificate that can be applied toward the total cost of any Party Room Rental or Cotton Candy Cart Service. The winner will also receive 2 All-Day Passes to Lava Island, good for one adult and one child each—perfect for making sweet memories together!
Sponsor: Ma and Pa’s Candy and Lava Island
Location: Long Grove and Deer Park
Retail Value: $100
No Expiration for Lava Island! Ma and Pa’s Candy GC expires 2/17/27.
Winner will receive a $100 gift card to Shakou, along with a bottle of Casisano 2015 Brunello di Montalcino.
Sponsor: Shakou and wine donation from Heather and Will Weber
Location: Barrington
Retail Value: $160
No Expiration!
