Seth Paine PTO Silent Auction - VIP (Closes 8:30pm)

Winner will receive a $250 gift card for a one night weekend stay at The Westin, 601 N. Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL. This stay also includes breakfast for two in Saranello’s Restaurant, along with a bottle of Valdisanti 2019 Toscana wine—everything you need for a relaxing and indulgent getaway close to home!





Sponsor: Westin Chicago North Shore and wine donation from Heather and Will Weber





Location: Wheeling





Retail Value: $285





Expires 12.31.26