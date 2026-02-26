Seth Paine Elementary PTO
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Seth Paine Elementary PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Seth Paine PTO Silent Auction - VIP (Closes 8:30pm)

Concorde Banquets - Item #52 item
Concorde Banquets - Item #52
$45

Starting bid

Winner will receive a case of Copper Ridge Chardonnay or Merlot. Winner will reach out and request when they would like to pick up.


Sponsor: Concorde Banquets


Location: Kildeer


Retail Value: $120


No Expiration!

Cara Mia Med Spa - Item #54 item
Cara Mia Med Spa - Item #54
$50

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $150 gift card for a Signature Facial—refresh, rejuvenate, and leave your skin glowing and healthy!


Sponsor: Cara Mia Medspa


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $150


No Expiration!

Home Depot - Item #58 item
Home Depot - Item #58 item
Home Depot - Item #58 item
Home Depot - Item #58
$40

Starting bid

Winner will receive the Hampton Bay Sadler 30" Round Steel Wood Fire Pit in Bronze (scan QR code below for more info), along with 2x Simple Simon Mixed Premium Hardwood and 1 bag of Fatwood firestarter.


Sponsor: Home Depot


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $100

Westin Weekend & Wine - Item #59 item
Westin Weekend & Wine - Item #59
$80

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $250 gift card for a one night weekend stay at The Westin, 601 N. Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL. This stay also includes breakfast for two in Saranello’s Restaurant, along with a bottle of Valdisanti 2019 Toscana wine—everything you need for a relaxing and indulgent getaway close to home!


Sponsor: Westin Chicago North Shore and wine donation from Heather and Will Weber


Location: Wheeling


Retail Value: $285


Expires 12.31.26

Nirvana - Item #63 item
Nirvana - Item #63
$140

Starting bid

Winner will receive Cannabis Bundle (on display).


Sponsor: Nirvana


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $350


No Expiration!

Couture 360 - Item #67 item
Couture 360 - Item #67
$40

Starting bid

Winner will receive the Kevin Murphy Blonde and Bright Gift Set which includes Blonde Angel Shampoo, Blonde Angel Conditioner, and Shimmer me Blonde treatment, as well as Color leave-in spray treatment.


Sponsor: Couture 360


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $110


No Expiration!

Mathnasium Basket & 50" Vizio TV - Item #21 item
Mathnasium Basket & 50" Vizio TV - Item #21 item
Mathnasium Basket & 50" Vizio TV - Item #21
$150

Starting bid

Winner will receive a gift card for a 1 month Mathnasium membership including all fees ($500 value), as well as a 50" Vizio Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV (V4K50M-08) TV, a $100 Longhorn gift card, a $25 Roblox gift card, a $20 McDonalds gift card, a $20 Starbucks gift card, and candy. An incredible bundle that mixes education, entertainment, and fun!


Sponsor: Mathnasium


Location: Buffalo Grove


Retail Value: $500


Initiate membership use by 4.30.26 -extension available upon request

Materra Cabernet Sauvignon Lot - Item #68 item
Materra Cabernet Sauvignon Lot - Item #68
$125

Starting bid

Winner will receive a Limited-Release Napa Valley three bottle collection set which includes: a 2022 Vine 1 Cabernet Sauvignon, a 2022 Diamond Mountain Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, and a 2019 Hidden Block Cabernet Sauvignon, all inside a beautiful wooden box. A must-have for any wine lover!


Donated by: The Heinz Family


Retail Value: $425


No Expiration!

George Garner Cyclery & Morkes - Item #65 item
George Garner Cyclery & Morkes - Item #65 item
George Garner Cyclery & Morkes - Item #65
$40

Starting bid

Winner will receive a Trek Solstice MIPS Blue Youth helmet and the Trek Ion 50 R/Flare R Metro Bike Light Set. Winner will also receive a $10.00 gift card to Morkes Chocolates.


Sponsor: George Garner Cyclery and Morkes Chocolates


Location: Lake Zurich Cyclery and Palatine/Huntley Morkes


Retail Value: $130


Morkes gift card: No expiration.

Persian and Robin Jewelers - Item #36 item
Persian and Robin Jewelers - Item #36
$70

Starting bid

Winner will receive cultured pearl earrings in a silver setting —an elegant and timeless accessory perfect for any occasion.


Sponsor: Persin & Robbin Jewelers


Location: Deer Park


Retail Value: $200

Nirvana - Item #41 item
Nirvana - Item #41
$140

Starting bid

Winner will receive a Cannabis Bundle (on display) as well as a $25 gift card.


Sponsor: Nirvana


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $350


No Expiration!

Couture 360 - Item #66 item
Couture 360 - Item #66
$35

Starting bid

Winner will receive Unite Blonda Violet Shampoo and Conditioner. Cleanse and condition hair with a purple shampoo and conditioner duo that tones and maintains beautiful blonde color.


Sponsor: Couture 360


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $80

Cooper's Hawk/Red Wine Bundle - Item #69 item
Cooper's Hawk/Red Wine Bundle - Item #69
$70

Starting bid

Winner will receive a Lux Wine Tasting for 4, allowing up to four guests to enjoy a complimentary tasting of our most prestigious CH wines. The experience includes a gourmet chocolate truffle ($68 value). In addition, the winner will also receive a Red Wine Bundle featuring three bottles to stock your collection: Il Borro 2016 Toscana, Talley Vineyards 2020 Pinot Noir, Le P'tit Paysan 2016 Red.


Sponsor: Cooper’s Hawk and wine donation from Heather and Will Weber


Location: Deer Park


Retail Value: $215


No Expiration!

Regency Medical Spa - Item #62 item
Regency Medical Spa - Item #62
$100

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $50 gift card toward any service, along with an incredible $280 product bundle featuring Epionce Renewal Calming Cream and Firming Mask (2.5 oz each), Alastin Restorative Eye Treatment (14.8 mL), and Post Injection Serum (10 mL). It’s the perfect package to refresh, restore, and elevate your skincare routine with premium, professional-grade products!


Sponsor: Regency Med Spa


Location: Barrington


Retail Value: $330


No Expiration!

Yin and Yang Pilates and Yoga - Item #29 item
Yin and Yang Pilates and Yoga - Item #29
$40

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $100 gift card, a Gift Basket with t-shirt, sample deodorant, chapstick, and mints, plus a blue All in Motion 3mm blue yoga mat. An ideal prize for anyone looking to add movement and mindfulness to their routine.

 

Sponsor: Yin Yang Pilates and Yoga

 

Location: Lake Zurich

 

Retail Value: $125

 

No Expiration!

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