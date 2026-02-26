Seth Paine PTO Silent Auction - VIP (Closes 8:30pm)

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About this event
Starting bid
Winner will receive a case of Copper Ridge Chardonnay or Merlot. Winner will reach out and request when they would like to pick up.
Sponsor: Concorde Banquets
Location: Kildeer
Retail Value: $120
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $150 gift card for a Signature Facial—refresh, rejuvenate, and leave your skin glowing and healthy!
Sponsor: Cara Mia Medspa
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $150
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive the Hampton Bay Sadler 30" Round Steel Wood Fire Pit in Bronze (scan QR code below for more info), along with 2x Simple Simon Mixed Premium Hardwood and 1 bag of Fatwood firestarter.
Sponsor: Home Depot
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $100
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $250 gift card for a one night weekend stay at The Westin, 601 N. Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL. This stay also includes breakfast for two in Saranello’s Restaurant, along with a bottle of Valdisanti 2019 Toscana wine—everything you need for a relaxing and indulgent getaway close to home!
Sponsor: Westin Chicago North Shore and wine donation from Heather and Will Weber
Location: Wheeling
Retail Value: $285
Expires 12.31.26
Starting bid
Winner will receive Cannabis Bundle (on display).
Sponsor: Nirvana
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $350
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive the Kevin Murphy Blonde and Bright Gift Set which includes Blonde Angel Shampoo, Blonde Angel Conditioner, and Shimmer me Blonde treatment, as well as Color leave-in spray treatment.
Sponsor: Couture 360
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $110
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a gift card for a 1 month Mathnasium membership including all fees ($500 value), as well as a 50" Vizio Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV (V4K50M-08) TV, a $100 Longhorn gift card, a $25 Roblox gift card, a $20 McDonalds gift card, a $20 Starbucks gift card, and candy. An incredible bundle that mixes education, entertainment, and fun!
Sponsor: Mathnasium
Location: Buffalo Grove
Retail Value: $500
Initiate membership use by 4.30.26 -extension available upon request
Starting bid
Winner will receive a Limited-Release Napa Valley three bottle collection set which includes: a 2022 Vine 1 Cabernet Sauvignon, a 2022 Diamond Mountain Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, and a 2019 Hidden Block Cabernet Sauvignon, all inside a beautiful wooden box. A must-have for any wine lover!
Donated by: The Heinz Family
Retail Value: $425
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a Trek Solstice MIPS Blue Youth helmet and the Trek Ion 50 R/Flare R Metro Bike Light Set. Winner will also receive a $10.00 gift card to Morkes Chocolates.
Sponsor: George Garner Cyclery and Morkes Chocolates
Location: Lake Zurich Cyclery and Palatine/Huntley Morkes
Retail Value: $130
Morkes gift card: No expiration.
Starting bid
Winner will receive cultured pearl earrings in a silver setting —an elegant and timeless accessory perfect for any occasion.
Sponsor: Persin & Robbin Jewelers
Location: Deer Park
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Winner will receive a Cannabis Bundle (on display) as well as a $25 gift card.
Sponsor: Nirvana
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $350
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive Unite Blonda Violet Shampoo and Conditioner. Cleanse and condition hair with a purple shampoo and conditioner duo that tones and maintains beautiful blonde color.
Sponsor: Couture 360
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $80
Starting bid
Winner will receive a Lux Wine Tasting for 4, allowing up to four guests to enjoy a complimentary tasting of our most prestigious CH wines. The experience includes a gourmet chocolate truffle ($68 value). In addition, the winner will also receive a Red Wine Bundle featuring three bottles to stock your collection: Il Borro 2016 Toscana, Talley Vineyards 2020 Pinot Noir, Le P'tit Paysan 2016 Red.
Sponsor: Cooper’s Hawk and wine donation from Heather and Will Weber
Location: Deer Park
Retail Value: $215
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $50 gift card toward any service, along with an incredible $280 product bundle featuring Epionce Renewal Calming Cream and Firming Mask (2.5 oz each), Alastin Restorative Eye Treatment (14.8 mL), and Post Injection Serum (10 mL). It’s the perfect package to refresh, restore, and elevate your skincare routine with premium, professional-grade products!
Sponsor: Regency Med Spa
Location: Barrington
Retail Value: $330
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $100 gift card, a Gift Basket with t-shirt, sample deodorant, chapstick, and mints, plus a blue All in Motion 3mm blue yoga mat. An ideal prize for anyone looking to add movement and mindfulness to their routine.
Sponsor: Yin Yang Pilates and Yoga
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $125
No Expiration!
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