Seth Paine PTO Silent Auction - Wave 2 (Closes 7:40pm)

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About this event
See Below for Arrangements
Starting bid
Winner will receive a free men's/boys haircut.
Sponsor: Don’s Barber Shop
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $23
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $50 gift card and a Vintage Dark Lord Day Beer donated by Voss Family.
Sponsor: Consume and beer donation from the Voss Family
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $50
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive One Free Party Box which is a 12 pack of large gourmet cookies. You can mix and match!
Sponsor: Crumbl Cookies
Location: Valid only at 984 Willow Rd. Unit C, Northbrook
Retail Value: $50
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a gift certificate to be used toward daycare, grooming, or boarding.
Sponsor: Doggie Playhouse
Location: Palatine
Retail Value: $65
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $65 gift card to Luxe and Lash for a mini facial or any product/service, as well as a $20 gift card to Elle Nail & Spa.
Sponsor: Elle Nails and Spa / Luxe and Lash
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $85
Elle Nail expires 12.30.26 and No Expiration for Luxe and Lash
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $95 gift card for 1 - 60 minute massage. Atelier de Beaute is a boutique spa with a traditional French ambiance in Lake Zurich.
Sponsor: Atelier de Beaute
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $95
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a Lash Lift. Keratin Lash Lift is a treatment to lift and boost your natural lashes: No lash extensions needed.
Sponsor: Sugaring NYC
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $100
Expires 5.1.26
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $100 gift card to The Greggory, as well as a bottle of Freemark Abbey 2017 Cabernet. An ideal prize for those who appreciate exceptional food and fine wine.
Sponsor: The Greggory and wine donation by Heather and Will Weber
Location: South Barrington
Retail Value: $185
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a gift card for a 1 hour massage.
Sponsor: Massage Envy
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $130
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive 1 intro to pole dancing class and 1 intro to aerial fitness. May add more people at additional cost. Flight Fitness Studio is a boutique dance and fitness studio specializing in Pole Dance & Fitness, Aerial Arts, and Line Dance.
Sponsor: Flight Fitness Studio
Location: Palatine
Retail Value: $144
Expires 90 days from 3.7.26
Starting bid
Winner will receive a gift certificate good for a Family Portrait with PJ Photolab.
Sponsor: Pj Photography
Location: Northbrook
Retail Value: $150
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $160 gift card for a tour and tasting for 8 people.
Sponsor: Copper Fiddle
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $160
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $170 gift card for 2 hours of bowling and shoe rental for up to 6 people on one lane. Perfect for a fun-filled night with family and friends.
Sponsor: Bowlero
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $170
Expires 3.7.27. May not be used on Saturdays, Sundays, or Holidays.
Starting bid
Winner will receive a Gift Certificate to cover the cost of Summer Registration/fee ($350 value), as well as a limited edition Cricket Theatre Company sweatshirt, tank top, cup, scarf, keychain, and two pens!
Audition space is limited and not guaranteed. Sign-ups open in April.
Expires 1/1/28
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $250 gift card for a HydraFacial—refresh, rejuvenate, and leave your skin glowing and healthy!
Sponsor: Cara Mia Medspa
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $250
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $300 gift card for the Luxury Detail Package that includes a full service car wash, paint polish, wax, armor-all dash, tires and trim, interior shampoo and more!
Sponsor: Luxury Auto
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $300
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a gift card for 1 2026 Annual Pass and 5 VIP passes (90 minutes). Annual Pass includes 2 hours of jump time during weekdays and 2 hours of jump time before 1pm on weekends, 20% off cafe purchases and party bookings, Glow sessions 50% off, and access to all members night events. Socks sold separately.
Sponsor: Sky Zone
Location: Schaumburg
Retail Value: $340
Jump until 12.31.26
Starting bid
Winner will receive a gift card for a Private Group Fitness Pole Party! Invite up to 20 guests for an exclusive 1.5-hour experience featuring an exhilarating workout filled with fun, laughter, and camaraderie. Must be 18 or older to participate.
Sponsor: Vertica
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $397
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $100 Lago gift card, recipe book, charcuterie board, Lago wine glasses, and a bottle of Undisclosed Cellar Prosescco Doc Millesimato wine.
Sponsor: Lago
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $200
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $100 gift card to Target, sponsored by Jack Cohen Photography, a local photographer for over 10 years. He specializes in wedding, family, and newborn photography. Check out his site for more information: https://www.jakecohenphotography.com
Sponsor: Jake Cohen Photography
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $100
No Expiration.
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