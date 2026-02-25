Seth Paine Elementary PTO
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Seth Paine Elementary PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Seth Paine PTO Silent Auction - Wave 2 (Closes 7:40pm)

Pick-up location

See Below for Arrangements

Don's Barber Shop - Item #22 item
Don's Barber Shop - Item #22
$10

Starting bid

Winner will receive a free men's/boys haircut.


Sponsor: Don’s Barber Shop


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $23


No Expiration!



Consume & Beer - Item #23 item
Consume & Beer - Item #23 item
Consume & Beer - Item #23
$25

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $50 gift card and a Vintage Dark Lord Day Beer donated by Voss Family.


Sponsor: Consume and beer donation from the Voss Family


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $50


No Expiration!

Crumble Cookie - Item # 24 item
Crumble Cookie - Item # 24
$25

Starting bid

Winner will receive One Free Party Box which is a 12 pack of large gourmet cookies. You can mix and match!


Sponsor: Crumbl Cookies


Location: Valid only at 984 Willow Rd. Unit C, Northbrook


Retail Value: $50


No Expiration!

Doggy Playhouse - Item #25 item
Doggy Playhouse - Item #25
$30

Starting bid

Winner will receive a gift certificate to be used toward daycare, grooming, or boarding.


Sponsor: Doggie Playhouse


Location: Palatine


Retail Value: $65


No Expiration!

Elle Nails & Spa & Luxe and Lash - Item #26 item
Elle Nails & Spa & Luxe and Lash - Item #26 item
Elle Nails & Spa & Luxe and Lash - Item #26
$35

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $65 gift card to Luxe and Lash for a mini facial or any product/service, as well as a $20 gift card to Elle Nail & Spa.


Sponsor: Elle Nails and Spa / Luxe and Lash


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $85


Elle Nail expires 12.30.26 and No Expiration for Luxe and Lash

Atelier de Beaute Massage - Item #27 item
Atelier de Beaute Massage - Item #27
$35

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $95 gift card for 1 - 60 minute massage. Atelier de Beaute is a boutique spa with a traditional French ambiance in Lake Zurich.


Sponsor: Atelier de Beaute


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $95


No Expiration!

Sugaring NYC - Item #28 item
Sugaring NYC - Item #28
$40

Starting bid

Winner will receive a Lash Lift. Keratin Lash Lift is a treatment to lift and boost your natural lashes: No lash extensions needed.


Sponsor: Sugaring NYC


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $100


Expires 5.1.26

The Greggory & Wine - Item #30 item
The Greggory & Wine - Item #30 item
The Greggory & Wine - Item #30
$50

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $100 gift card to The Greggory, as well as a bottle of Freemark Abbey 2017 Cabernet. An ideal prize for those who appreciate exceptional food and fine wine.


Sponsor: The Greggory and wine donation by Heather and Will Weber


Location: South Barrington


Retail Value: $185


No Expiration!

Massage Envy - Item #31 item
Massage Envy - Item #31
$40

Starting bid

Winner will receive a gift card for a 1 hour massage.


Sponsor: Massage Envy


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $130


No Expiration!

Flight Fitness Studio Bundle - Item #32 item
Flight Fitness Studio Bundle - Item #32
$30

Starting bid

Winner will receive 1 intro to pole dancing class and 1 intro to aerial fitness. May add more people at additional cost. Flight Fitness Studio is a boutique dance and fitness studio specializing in Pole Dance & Fitness, Aerial Arts, and Line Dance.


Sponsor: Flight Fitness Studio


Location: Palatine


Retail Value: $144


Expires 90 days from 3.7.26

PJ Photography Family Portrait - Item #33 item
PJ Photography Family Portrait - Item #33
$50

Starting bid

Winner will receive a gift certificate good for a Family Portrait with PJ Photolab.


Sponsor: Pj Photography


Location: Northbrook


Retail Value: $150


No Expiration!

Copper Fiddle Tour & Tasting - Item #34 item
Copper Fiddle Tour & Tasting - Item #34
$50

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $160 gift card for a tour and tasting for 8 people.


Sponsor: Copper Fiddle


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $160


No Expiration!

Bowlero - Item #35 item
Bowlero - Item #35
$50

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $170 gift card for 2 hours of bowling and shoe rental for up to 6 people on one lane. Perfect for a fun-filled night with family and friends.


Sponsor: Bowlero


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $170


Expires 3.7.27. May not be used on Saturdays, Sundays, or Holidays.

Cricket Theatre Company - Item #37 item
Cricket Theatre Company - Item #37 item
Cricket Theatre Company - Item #37
$75

Starting bid

Winner will receive a Gift Certificate to cover the cost of Summer Registration/fee ($350 value), as well as a limited edition Cricket Theatre Company sweatshirt, tank top, cup, scarf, keychain, and two pens!


Audition space is limited and not guaranteed. Sign-ups open in April.


Expires 1/1/28

Cara Mia Med Spa - Item #38 item
Cara Mia Med Spa - Item #38
$70

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $250 gift card for a HydraFacial—refresh, rejuvenate, and leave your skin glowing and healthy!


Sponsor: Cara Mia Medspa


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $250


No Expiration!

Luxury Auto - Item #39 item
Luxury Auto - Item #39
$100

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $300 gift card for the Luxury Detail Package that includes a full service car wash, paint polish, wax, armor-all dash, tires and trim, interior shampoo and more!


Sponsor: Luxury Auto


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $300


No Expiration!

SkyZone - Item #40 item
SkyZone - Item #40
$100

Starting bid

Winner will receive a gift card for 1 2026 Annual Pass and 5 VIP passes (90 minutes). Annual Pass includes 2 hours of jump time during weekdays and 2 hours of jump time before 1pm on weekends, 20% off cafe purchases and party bookings, Glow sessions 50% off, and access to all members night events. Socks sold separately.


Sponsor: Sky Zone


Location: Schaumburg


Retail Value: $340


Jump until 12.31.26

Vertica Private Group Fitness Party - Item #42 item
Vertica Private Group Fitness Party - Item #42
$140

Starting bid

Winner will receive a gift card for a Private Group Fitness Pole Party! Invite up to 20 guests for an exclusive 1.5-hour experience featuring an exhilarating workout filled with fun, laughter, and camaraderie. Must be 18 or older to participate.


Sponsor: Vertica


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $397


No Expiration!

Lago - Item #72 item
Lago - Item #72 item
Lago - Item #72
$70

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $100 Lago gift card, recipe book, charcuterie board, Lago wine glasses, and a bottle of Undisclosed Cellar Prosescco Doc Millesimato wine.


Sponsor: Lago


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $200


No Expiration!

Target Gift Card - Item #19 item
Target Gift Card - Item #19 item
Target Gift Card - Item #19
$50

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $100 gift card to Target, sponsored by Jack Cohen Photography, a local photographer for over 10 years. He specializes in wedding, family, and newborn photography. Check out his site for more information: https://www.jakecohenphotography.com

 

Sponsor: Jake Cohen Photography

 

Location: Lake Zurich

 

Retail Value: $100

 

No Expiration.

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