Seth Paine Elementary PTO
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Seth Paine Elementary PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Seth Paine PTO Silent Auction - Wave 3 (Closes 8:00pm)

Pick-up location

See Below for Arrangements

Polka Dot Polish Cuisine - Item #43 item
Polka Dot Polish Cuisine - Item #43
$10

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $25 gift card to Polka Dot Restaurant featuring authentic polish cuisine.


Sponsor: Polka Dot Polish Restaurant


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $25


No Expiration!

Hungry Mule - Item #44 item
Hungry Mule - Item #44
$25

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $50 gift card valid for dine in, carry out, or catering. Enjoy burgers and other casual eats such as cheesesteaks, chicken and fries in a family-style setting.


Sponsor: The Hungry Mule


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $50


Valid 3.1.26 - 6.1.26

Belle Palace Nails - Item #45 item
Belle Palace Nails - Item #45
$25

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $50 gift card to use towards any service such as pedicures, manicures, waxing, and facials.


Sponsor: Belle Palace Nail and Spa


Location: Kildeer


Retail Value: $50


No Expiration!

Payton Rose Boutique/Egg Harbor Cafe - Item #46 item
Payton Rose Boutique/Egg Harbor Cafe - Item #46 item
Payton Rose Boutique/Egg Harbor Cafe - Item #46
$25

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $25 gift card to Payton Rose Boutique in Northbrook—perfect for finding a stylish new favorite—plus a $30 gift certificate to Egg Harbor Cafe (valid at any location) to enjoy a delicious breakfast or lunch. Treat yourself to the nice day out!


Sponsor: Payton Rose Boutique and Egg Harbor Cafe


Location: Payton Rose Boutique - Northbrook;

Egg Harbor - any location


Retail Value: $55


No Expiration!

Perlis Med Spa/Style Shack - Item #47 item
Perlis Med Spa/Style Shack - Item #47 item
Perlis Med Spa/Style Shack - Item #47
$10

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $50 gift card to Perlis Med Spa in Highland Park (minimum $100 purchase required) and a $25 gift card to Style Shack at the Highland Park location—perfect for a little pampering.


Sponsor: Perlis Med Spa and Style Shack


Location: Highland Park


Retail Value: $75


No Expiration!

Panic Room - Item #48 item
Panic Room - Item #48
$35

Starting bid

Winner with receive a gift voucher good for two players with add ons. You and your teammates will enter one of their themed escape rooms, in which you have approximately 60 minutes to escape or complete an objective.


Sponsor: Panic Escape Room


Location: Hoffman Estates


Retail Value: $89


Expires 12.25.26

Enzo and Lucia & Wine - Item #49 item
Enzo and Lucia & Wine - Item #49 item
Enzo and Lucia & Wine - Item #49
$50

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $100 gift card to Enzo & Lucia, along with a bottle of Tenuta Delle Terre Nere 2019 Etna Rosso wine.


Sponsor: Enzo & Lucia and wine donation from Heather and Will Weber


Location: Long Grove


Retail Value: $180


No Expiration!

Costco GC - Item #50 item
Costco GC - Item #50
$50

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $100 gift card to Costco - perfect for stocking up on household essentials, food favorites, or a few fun extras!


Sponsor: Costco


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $100


No Expiration!

Just for Fun Roller Rink - Item #51 item
Just for Fun Roller Rink - Item #51
$20

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $100 gift card for a Skating Party with up to 9 friends. Not valid for Birthday Parties. Skate Rental is not included.


Sponsor: Just for Fun Roller Rink


Location: Mundelein


Retail Value: $100


Expires June 2026.

Arma'1 Boutique & Crystal Spa Nails - Item #53 item
Arma'1 Boutique & Crystal Spa Nails - Item #53 item
Arma'1 Boutique & Crystal Spa Nails - Item #53
$45

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $100 gift card to ARMA'1 Boutique, a woman’s clothing store, along with a $40 gift card to Crystal Nails to use towards any service.


Sponsor: ARMA’1 Boutique and Crystal Nails


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $140


No Expiration!

Buffolo Creek Brewery Tour and Tasting - Item #55 item
Buffolo Creek Brewery Tour and Tasting - Item #55
$50

Starting bid

Winner will receive $150 gift card for a VIP tour and tasting for 10 people.


Sponsor: Buffalo Creek Brewing


Location: Long Grove


Retail Value: $150


Expires 12.20.26

Midtown Athletic Club Massage/Culinary Kitchen - Item #56 item
Midtown Athletic Club Massage/Culinary Kitchen - Item #56 item
Midtown Athletic Club Massage/Culinary Kitchen - Item #56
$55

Starting bid

Winner will receive $140 gift card for a 1 hour massage at Midtown Athletic Club, along with a $25 gift card to Chicago Culinary Kitchen - perfect for relaxing, recharging, and then treating yourself to an incredible meal!


Sponsor: Midtown Athletic Club and Chicago Culinary Kitchen


Location: Palatine


Retail Value: $165


Midtown Athletic Club expires 6.7.26

No Expiration for Chicago Culinary Kitchen

Mint Memorabilia - Item #57 item
Mint Memorabilia - Item #57 item
Mint Memorabilia - Item #57
$75

Starting bid

Winner will receive a Signed Photo of John Elway of the Denver Broncos. The versatile Elway is the only player in National Football League history to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 200 yards in the same season seven consecutive times. He was only the second quarterback in NFL history to record more than 40,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing during his career.


Sponsor: Mint Memorabilia


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $200

Glacier Ice Arena - Item #60 item
Glacier Ice Arena - Item #60
$20

Starting bid

Winner will receive a gift card for 6 free classes in any Learn to Skate session (skate rental included), plus 6 public skate admission tickets—everything needed to glide into fun and build skills on the ice!


Sponsor: Glacier Ice Arena


Location: Vernon Hills


Retail Value: $260


Expires 12.31.26.

Lake Zurich Fire Station - Item #61 item
Lake Zurich Fire Station - Item #61
$25

Starting bid

Winner will receive a gift certificate for a family (up to 6 people) tour of an LZ fire station—meet firefighters, explore fire engines and ambulances, check out real firefighting gear, and top it all off with ice cream together for a truly unforgettable experience!


Sponsor: Lake Zurich Fire Station


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $300


No Expiration!

Lake Zurich LifeSpa - Item #64 item
Lake Zurich LifeSpa - Item #64 item
Lake Zurich LifeSpa - Item #64
$140

Starting bid

Winner will receive a gift card for a 30-minute facial, 35-minute massage, express pedicure, and blowout—no membership required!

This pampering package also includes Patchology Chill Mode Eye Gels, Illuminating Mask, Clear Skin Mask, and Hydrating Lip Gels, plus Wella Ultimate Repair Hair Rescue and Moroccan Oil Purple Treatment. Everything you need for the ultimate head-to-toe glow-up and a well-deserved day of relaxation!


Sponsor: Lifetime LifeSpa


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $375


No Expiration!

Denise Sabala Dance Studio - Item #70 item
Denise Sabala Dance Studio - Item #70
$75

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $200 gift certificate good toward any classes or session at Denise Sabala Dance Studios.


Sponsor: Denise Sabala Dance Studio


Location: Lake Zurich


Retail Value: $200


Expires 9.1.26

Elase Med Spa - Item #73 item
Elase Med Spa - Item #73
$40

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $100 gift card to use towards any service. Elase offers a wide range of aesthetic and wellness treatments.


Sponsor: Elase


Location: Deer Park


Retail Value: $100


No Expiration!

Region Kitchen + Bar - Item #75 item
Region Kitchen + Bar - Item #75
$25

Starting bid

Winner will receive a $50 gift card to Region Kitchen + Bar.


Sponsor: Region Kitchen + Bar


Location: Barrington


Retail Value: $50


Expires 2.16.28

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