Seth Paine PTO Silent Auction - Wave 3 (Closes 8:00pm)

Winner will receive a Signed Photo of John Elway of the Denver Broncos. The versatile Elway is the only player in National Football League history to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 200 yards in the same season seven consecutive times. He was only the second quarterback in NFL history to record more than 40,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing during his career.





Sponsor: Mint Memorabilia





Location: Lake Zurich





Retail Value: $200