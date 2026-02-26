Seth Paine PTO Silent Auction - Wave 3 (Closes 8:00pm)

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About this event
See Below for Arrangements
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $25 gift card to Polka Dot Restaurant featuring authentic polish cuisine.
Sponsor: Polka Dot Polish Restaurant
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $25
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $50 gift card valid for dine in, carry out, or catering. Enjoy burgers and other casual eats such as cheesesteaks, chicken and fries in a family-style setting.
Sponsor: The Hungry Mule
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $50
Valid 3.1.26 - 6.1.26
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $50 gift card to use towards any service such as pedicures, manicures, waxing, and facials.
Sponsor: Belle Palace Nail and Spa
Location: Kildeer
Retail Value: $50
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $25 gift card to Payton Rose Boutique in Northbrook—perfect for finding a stylish new favorite—plus a $30 gift certificate to Egg Harbor Cafe (valid at any location) to enjoy a delicious breakfast or lunch. Treat yourself to the nice day out!
Sponsor: Payton Rose Boutique and Egg Harbor Cafe
Location: Payton Rose Boutique - Northbrook;
Egg Harbor - any location
Retail Value: $55
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $50 gift card to Perlis Med Spa in Highland Park (minimum $100 purchase required) and a $25 gift card to Style Shack at the Highland Park location—perfect for a little pampering.
Sponsor: Perlis Med Spa and Style Shack
Location: Highland Park
Retail Value: $75
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner with receive a gift voucher good for two players with add ons. You and your teammates will enter one of their themed escape rooms, in which you have approximately 60 minutes to escape or complete an objective.
Sponsor: Panic Escape Room
Location: Hoffman Estates
Retail Value: $89
Expires 12.25.26
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $100 gift card to Enzo & Lucia, along with a bottle of Tenuta Delle Terre Nere 2019 Etna Rosso wine.
Sponsor: Enzo & Lucia and wine donation from Heather and Will Weber
Location: Long Grove
Retail Value: $180
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $100 gift card to Costco - perfect for stocking up on household essentials, food favorites, or a few fun extras!
Sponsor: Costco
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $100
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $100 gift card for a Skating Party with up to 9 friends. Not valid for Birthday Parties. Skate Rental is not included.
Sponsor: Just for Fun Roller Rink
Location: Mundelein
Retail Value: $100
Expires June 2026.
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $100 gift card to ARMA'1 Boutique, a woman’s clothing store, along with a $40 gift card to Crystal Nails to use towards any service.
Sponsor: ARMA’1 Boutique and Crystal Nails
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $140
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive $150 gift card for a VIP tour and tasting for 10 people.
Sponsor: Buffalo Creek Brewing
Location: Long Grove
Retail Value: $150
Expires 12.20.26
Starting bid
Winner will receive $140 gift card for a 1 hour massage at Midtown Athletic Club, along with a $25 gift card to Chicago Culinary Kitchen - perfect for relaxing, recharging, and then treating yourself to an incredible meal!
Sponsor: Midtown Athletic Club and Chicago Culinary Kitchen
Location: Palatine
Retail Value: $165
Midtown Athletic Club expires 6.7.26
No Expiration for Chicago Culinary Kitchen
Starting bid
Winner will receive a Signed Photo of John Elway of the Denver Broncos. The versatile Elway is the only player in National Football League history to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 200 yards in the same season seven consecutive times. He was only the second quarterback in NFL history to record more than 40,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing during his career.
Sponsor: Mint Memorabilia
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $200
Starting bid
Winner will receive a gift card for 6 free classes in any Learn to Skate session (skate rental included), plus 6 public skate admission tickets—everything needed to glide into fun and build skills on the ice!
Sponsor: Glacier Ice Arena
Location: Vernon Hills
Retail Value: $260
Expires 12.31.26.
Starting bid
Winner will receive a gift certificate for a family (up to 6 people) tour of an LZ fire station—meet firefighters, explore fire engines and ambulances, check out real firefighting gear, and top it all off with ice cream together for a truly unforgettable experience!
Sponsor: Lake Zurich Fire Station
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $300
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a gift card for a 30-minute facial, 35-minute massage, express pedicure, and blowout—no membership required!
This pampering package also includes Patchology Chill Mode Eye Gels, Illuminating Mask, Clear Skin Mask, and Hydrating Lip Gels, plus Wella Ultimate Repair Hair Rescue and Moroccan Oil Purple Treatment. Everything you need for the ultimate head-to-toe glow-up and a well-deserved day of relaxation!
Sponsor: Lifetime LifeSpa
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $375
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $200 gift certificate good toward any classes or session at Denise Sabala Dance Studios.
Sponsor: Denise Sabala Dance Studio
Location: Lake Zurich
Retail Value: $200
Expires 9.1.26
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $100 gift card to use towards any service. Elase offers a wide range of aesthetic and wellness treatments.
Sponsor: Elase
Location: Deer Park
Retail Value: $100
No Expiration!
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $50 gift card to Region Kitchen + Bar.
Sponsor: Region Kitchen + Bar
Location: Barrington
Retail Value: $50
Expires 2.16.28
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