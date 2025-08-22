SETNR Snip, Tip & Rip 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Joe and Michelle Stanford at Dream Home Appliance And Beds - $300
Serenity Nail Spa $50
Scheels $25
Scheels $25
Hang Nails Salon $300 value
Kendall Smith $200 value
Grand Falls Casino $200 minimum value
Charming Creations by Zhanna 150
500
Craft Chophouse & Lounge $50 value
Vern Eide Motoplex $189 value
Thanks to Anderson Landscaping, Inc., you could take home a gorgeous Autumn Blaze Maple — a 1½″ caliper potted beauty that blazes red in the fall and brings shade all summer.
Free delivery in Sioux Falls (installation available at extra cost).
Value $200
Union Social
Anonymous Donor - $40 value
Anonymous donor $20 value
33x21 Topps Pro Football canvas picture and Minnesota Twins Collectors World Series unopened cereal box
J&L $90 value
Canaries
4 Field Box seats (a $105 value!) to any regular season game in their 2026 season!
This $75 gift set includes:
A Cattitude Café mug & cup
Two 30-minute passes to the cat room
Cat treats, cat ears, stickers, & a stamp
A $20 gift card
All tucked into a gorgeous reusable floral gift box!
This $145 value basket is packed with goodies for both dogs and cats, including:
$50 Paws Pet Resort gift certificate
Earth Animal Healthy Rawhide Alternative Chews
Open Farm Chicken Bone Broth Meal Topper
Joint Health Duck Topper
Instinct Raw Boost Mixers
Lamb Chop Cat Toy
Skout’s Honor Probiotic Deodorizer
Skout’s Honor Litter Box Deodorizer
$350 value- Tom Gunlicks, founder of The Gunner Foundation
Tom is offering a behavioral program that addresses everything from barking to biting to leash walking and recall.
This amazing package includes:
1 phone session
2 in-person sessions at his boarding resort
A full written training packet
The Stampede $100 value
The Zahrbock-Kool Family $100
Tires and More SD $50 value
A huge THANK YOU to Queen City Massage, who donated $250 in gift certificates, and to Nancy Thum-Thomas Life Coaching, who added two life coaching sessions valued at $100 each. Together, that’s an incredible $450 value!
This beautiful basket is also packed with Sweetgrass Soapery goodies to encourage rest and self-care, including:
Specialty tea
Handmade honey and oatmeal soaps
Soothing bath salts and more!
VIP Golf Package that includes:
2 Hours of Golf for up to 6 guests (a $110 value!)
A VIP Playing Thru Pass ($40 value!)
The Beauty Room $125 This luxurious collection is packed with premium hair care goodies that will have you feeling fabulous from root to tip.
Terror 29 has donated a fright-filled pumpkin basket of goodies valued at $125, packed with:
~ An XL Terror 29 Tee (show off your haunted style)
~ (2) Haunted House Tickets – South Dakota’s scariest!
~ (2) Haunted Corn Maze Tickets – can you survive the zombie breakout?!
~ Terror 29 Keychain & Lanyard
~ Collectible Bracelet
~ Bottle Opener (because surviving scares works up a thirst)
~ (2) Spooky Stickers & (2) Pens
~ 32oz Addams Family Tumbler with “Thing”
~ And even more chilling surprises inside!
To top it all off, the whole basket is Halloween-ready in a classic pumpkin pail. This is the perfect prize for thrill-seekers who love a good haunt!
A Gift Certificate for 2 General Admissions ($65 value!).
Whether you’re looking for a fun night out or a chance to test your skills, Rough Cut Social is the place to be! On top of this amazing prize, they also keep the fun rolling with weekly specials:
• Wildcard Wednesdays – Hit the bullseyes & blues to win prizes!
• Thirsty Thursdays – Free drink with axe throwing purchase.
• Trickshot Fridays – Show off your skills for a chance to win!
• Crazy Sundays – 50% off all walk-ins, all day!
$400 value
We’ve got a luxury beauty and self-care bundle that’s sure to make you feel like a star!
This incredible package includes:
~ Gift certificate for a haircut & highlight or color with stylist Jodi Lagar
~ Glo Skin Beauty essentials — shadow stick + lipstick combo
~ Glo Beauty Conditioning Lip Gloss
~ ~ A set of 4 professional makeup brushes
Glister Mini Curls Iron
~ Vitamasques Lip Mask & Instant Lip Filler
~ Diamond Eye hydrating & cooling Eye Pads
~ Sensory Retreats Self-Heating Eye Mask
~ Living Proof shampoo, conditioner & smooth styling spray
~ All-in-One compact charger, cable & bottle opener
All beautifully wrapped up in a vibrant gift bag ready for YOU!
Kendal Smith custom HD sign $50 value
Kendal Smith Custom Designs - $50 value
🎉🐾 Buckle up, fur-babies! 🎉🐾
This Pet Booster Seat donation — valued at $50 is perfect for keeping your furry copilots safe and comfy on every adventure! 🚗🐶🐱
This booster seat is fully removable, washable, and ready to make every car ride a tail-wagging good time. Your support helps fuel the fun at our Poker Run while raising funds for spay/neuter and TNR programs right here in our community. 💜
Let’s give a round of paws and applause 👏🐾 for this amazing contribution! THANK YOU! 🙌
These seasonal interchangeable cutout creations valued at $125, add a warm, welcoming touch to any home, and we’re so grateful to have their support. 🏍️💕
Support local makers, support TNR, and help us keep tails high and paws purring!
