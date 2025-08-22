SETNR Snip, Tip & Rip 2025 Silent Auction

Massage Chair item
Massage Chair
$50

Joe and Michelle Stanford at Dream Home Appliance And Beds - $300

$50 Gift Card to Serenity Nail Spa
$1

Serenity Nail Spa $50

$25 Gift Card to Scheels
$1

Scheels $25

$25 Gift Card to Scheels
$1

Scheels $25

$25 Gift Card to Scheels
$1

Scheels $25

Automatic Litter Box item
Automatic Litter Box
$75

Hang Nails Salon $300 value

Custom Metal Harley Davidson Sign item
Custom Metal Harley Davidson Sign
$50

Kendall Smith $200 value

Harley Sign item
Harley Sign
$1

Kendall Smith $200 value

1 Night Stay at Grand Falls Casino item
1 Night Stay at Grand Falls Casino
$50

Grand Falls Casino $200 minimum value

Oil Portrait item
Oil Portrait
$100

Charming Creations by Zhanna 150

Husky 52” - 15 Drawer Tool Chest & Cabinet item
Husky 52” - 15 Drawer Tool Chest & Cabinet
$200

500

$50 Gift Card to Craft Chophouse & Lounge item
$50 Gift Card to Craft Chophouse & Lounge
$20

Craft Chophouse & Lounge $50 value

Big Frig Cooler item
Big Frig Cooler
$50

Vern Eide Motoplex $189 value

Autumn Blaze Maple item
Autumn Blaze Maple
$75

Thanks to Anderson Landscaping, Inc., you could take home a gorgeous Autumn Blaze Maple — a 1½″ caliper potted beauty that blazes red in the fall and brings shade all summer.

Free delivery in Sioux Falls (installation available at extra cost).

Value $200

$50 Gift Card to Union Social
$1

Union Social

Harley-Davidson toddler outfit (Size 3T) item
Harley-Davidson toddler outfit (Size 3T)
$25

Anonymous Donor - $40 value

Pro Football picture and Minnesota Twins Cereal item
Pro Football picture and Minnesota Twins Cereal
$1

Anonymous donor $20 value

33x21 Topps Pro Football canvas picture and Minnesota Twins Collectors World Series unopened cereal box

Harley Davidson Outdoor Blanket item
Harley Davidson Outdoor Blanket
$25

J&L $90 value

4 Tickets to the Canaries
$1

Canaries

4 Field Box seats (a $105 value!) to any regular season game in their 2026 season!

Catitude Cafe Gift Basket item
Catitude Cafe Gift Basket
$20

This $75 gift set includes:

A Cattitude Café mug & cup

Two 30-minute passes to the cat room

Cat treats, cat ears, stickers, & a stamp

A $20 gift card

All tucked into a gorgeous reusable floral gift box!

Gift Basket from Paws Pet Resort item
Gift Basket from Paws Pet Resort
$40

This $145 value basket is packed with goodies for both dogs and cats, including:

$50 Paws Pet Resort gift certificate

Earth Animal Healthy Rawhide Alternative Chews

Open Farm Chicken Bone Broth Meal Topper

Joint Health Duck Topper

Instinct Raw Boost Mixers

Lamb Chop Cat Toy

Skout’s Honor Probiotic Deodorizer

Skout’s Honor Litter Box Deodorizer

Dog Training Package item
Dog Training Package
$100

$350 value- Tom Gunlicks, founder of The Gunner Foundation

Tom is offering a behavioral program that addresses everything from barking to biting to leash walking and recall.

This amazing package includes:

1 phone session

2 in-person sessions at his boarding resort

A full written training packet

4 Tickets to the Stampede item
4 Tickets to the Stampede
$1

The Stampede $100 value

Multiple gift baskets
$1

The Zahrbock-Kool Family $100

$50 Gift Certificate to Tires and More SD item
$50 Gift Certificate to Tires and More SD
$1

Tires and More SD $50 value

$50 Gift Certificate to Tires and More SD item
$50 Gift Certificate to Tires and More SD
$1

Tires and More SD $50 value

$250 Gift Certificate to Queen City Massage and Basket item
$250 Gift Certificate to Queen City Massage and Basket
$75

A huge THANK YOU to Queen City Massage, who donated $250 in gift certificates, and to Nancy Thum-Thomas Life Coaching, who added two life coaching sessions valued at $100 each. Together, that’s an incredible $450 value!

This beautiful basket is also packed with Sweetgrass Soapery goodies to encourage rest and self-care, including:

Specialty tea

Handmade honey and oatmeal soaps

Soothing bath salts and more!

VIP Golf Package to Great Shots item
VIP Golf Package to Great Shots
$25

VIP Golf Package that includes:

2 Hours of Golf for up to 6 guests (a $110 value!)

A VIP Playing Thru Pass ($40 value!)

10 Ring Pet Tags item
10 Ring Pet Tags
$1

Basket of Aluram Products item
Basket of Aluram Products
$20

The Beauty Room $125 This luxurious collection is packed with premium hair care goodies that will have you feeling fabulous from root to tip.

Terror 29 Package item
Terror 29 Package
$25

Terror 29 has donated a fright-filled pumpkin basket of goodies valued at $125, packed with:

~ An XL Terror 29 Tee (show off your haunted style)

~ (2) Haunted House Tickets – South Dakota’s scariest!

~ (2) Haunted Corn Maze Tickets – can you survive the zombie breakout?!

~ Terror 29 Keychain & Lanyard

~ Collectible Bracelet

~ Bottle Opener (because surviving scares works up a thirst)

~ (2) Spooky Stickers & (2) Pens

~ 32oz Addams Family Tumbler with “Thing”

~ And even more chilling surprises inside!

To top it all off, the whole basket is Halloween-ready in a classic pumpkin pail. This is the perfect prize for thrill-seekers who love a good haunt!

Rough Cut Social Gift Certificate item
Rough Cut Social Gift Certificate
$15

A Gift Certificate for 2 General Admissions ($65 value!).

Whether you’re looking for a fun night out or a chance to test your skills, Rough Cut Social is the place to be! On top of this amazing prize, they also keep the fun rolling with weekly specials:

• Wildcard Wednesdays – Hit the bullseyes & blues to win prizes!

• Thirsty Thursdays – Free drink with axe throwing purchase.

• Trickshot Fridays – Show off your skills for a chance to win!

• Crazy Sundays – 50% off all walk-ins, all day!

Chameleon Hair Design Gift Package item
Chameleon Hair Design Gift Package
$100

$400 value

We’ve got a luxury beauty and self-care bundle that’s sure to make you feel like a star!

This incredible package includes:

~ Gift certificate for a haircut & highlight or color with stylist Jodi Lagar

~ Glo Skin Beauty essentials — shadow stick + lipstick combo

~ Glo Beauty Conditioning Lip Gloss

~ ~ A set of 4 professional makeup brushes

Glister Mini Curls Iron

~ Vitamasques Lip Mask & Instant Lip Filler

~ Diamond Eye hydrating & cooling Eye Pads

~ Sensory Retreats Self-Heating Eye Mask

~ Living Proof shampoo, conditioner & smooth styling spray

~ All-in-One compact charger, cable & bottle opener

All beautifully wrapped up in a vibrant gift bag ready for YOU!

Custom Harley Davidson Sign item
Custom Harley Davidson Sign
$10

Kendal Smith custom HD sign $50 value

Custom Jack Daniel’s Decor item
Custom Jack Daniel’s Decor
$10

Kendal Smith Custom Designs - $50 value

Pet Booster Seat item
Pet Booster Seat
$10

🎉🐾 Buckle up, fur-babies! 🎉🐾


This Pet Booster Seat donation — valued at $50 is perfect for keeping your furry copilots safe and comfy on every adventure! 🚗🐶🐱


This booster seat is fully removable, washable, and ready to make every car ride a tail-wagging good time. Your support helps fuel the fun at our Poker Run while raising funds for spay/neuter and TNR programs right here in our community. 💜


Let’s give a round of paws and applause 👏🐾 for this amazing contribution! THANK YOU! 🙌


#SnipTipandRip #PokerRun2025 #DonationShoutOut #ThankYou #SupportTNR #PawsOnDeck

#SafePets

Hand Crafted Interchangeable Wood Cut-Outs item
Hand Crafted Interchangeable Wood Cut-Outs
$25

These seasonal interchangeable cutout creations valued at $125, add a warm, welcoming touch to any home, and we’re so grateful to have their support. 🏍️💕


Support local makers, support TNR, and help us keep tails high and paws purring!


#SnipTipRip #PokerRun2025 #September13 #DonationShoutOut #ThankYou #SiouxEmpireTNR

