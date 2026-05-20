Seton Center, Inc

Hosted by

Seton Center, Inc

About this event

Seton Center Remembers 9/11 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

226 Lincoln Ave, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, USA

Dichroic Glass Jewelry Set item
Dichroic Glass Jewelry Set
$10

Starting bid

Martinmade Beadthings Dichroic Glass Jewelry Set
Handcrafted by local artisan Deanna Maginnis of Martinmade Beadthings, this beautiful jewelry set features a matching necklace and earrings made with shimmering dichroic glass beads. Known for their rich colors and light-catching sparkle, each piece is uniquely handcrafted, making this set a wearable work of art.

Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to everyday outfits or special occasions while supporting a talented local Maryland maker.

Estimated Value: $38

Test
$10

Starting bid

Test
$10

Starting bid

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