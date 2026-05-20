Seton Center Remembers 9/11 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Martinmade Beadthings Dichroic Glass Jewelry Set
Handcrafted by local artisan Deanna Maginnis of Martinmade Beadthings, this beautiful jewelry set features a matching necklace and earrings made with shimmering dichroic glass beads. Known for their rich colors and light-catching sparkle, each piece is uniquely handcrafted, making this set a wearable work of art.
Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to everyday outfits or special occasions while supporting a talented local Maryland maker.
Estimated Value: $38
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!