Seton Center Remembers 9/11 Silent Auction

Martinmade Beadthings Dichroic Glass Jewelry Set

Handcrafted by local artisan Deanna Maginnis of Martinmade Beadthings, this beautiful jewelry set features a matching necklace and earrings made with shimmering dichroic glass beads. Known for their rich colors and light-catching sparkle, each piece is uniquely handcrafted, making this set a wearable work of art.

Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to everyday outfits or special occasions while supporting a talented local Maryland maker.

Estimated Value: $38