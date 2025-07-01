Seton SummerFest 2025: Games & Attractions

Hosted by
For ages 12 & under: Unlimited games in the kids' zone area and access to kids' zone bounce houses. (Note: Pastel Bounce House is for ages 5 & under)
Obstacle Course (1 ticket), Tropical Slide (1 ticket), Pony Rides (2 tickets), Barrel Train (2 tickets)
Obstacle Course (1 ticket), Tropical Slide (1 ticket), Pony Rides (2 tickets), Barrel Train (2 tickets)
Obstacle Course (1 ticket), Tropical Slide (1 ticket), Pony Rides (2 tickets), Barrel Train (2 tickets)
(*Game Costs Vary)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!