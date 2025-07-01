ELIZABETH SETON CENTER INC

Hosted by

ELIZABETH SETON CENTER INC

Seton SummerFest 2025: Games & Attractions

Kids' Zone Wristband
$10

For ages 12 & under: Unlimited games in the kids' zone area and access to kids' zone bounce houses. (Note: Pastel Bounce House is for ages 5 & under)

Attraction Ticket (1)
$3

Obstacle Course (1 ticket), Tropical Slide (1 ticket), Pony Rides (2 tickets), Barrel Train (2 tickets)

Attraction Tickets (2 Tickets)
$5
This includes 2 tickets

Obstacle Course (1 ticket), Tropical Slide (1 ticket), Pony Rides (2 tickets), Barrel Train (2 tickets)

Attraction Tickets (5 Tickets)
$10
This includes 5 tickets

Obstacle Course (1 ticket), Tropical Slide (1 ticket), Pony Rides (2 tickets), Barrel Train (2 tickets)

$1 Carnival Cove Skill Game Credit
$1

(*Game Costs Vary)

Add a donation for ELIZABETH SETON CENTER INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!