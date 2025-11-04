Seuss on the Loose at Putnam County Primary School

About this event
Festival individual wristband allows the person wearing it to participate in all of the inside activities at the festival. It also includes 4 tickets for raffle prizes or biscuits. Additional tickets available at the door.
Festival family wristbands includes 3 wristbands, which allows the 3 people wearing them to participate in all of the inside activities at the festival. It also includes 12 tickets for raffle prizes or biscuits. Additional tickets available at the door.
A one-mile fun run with prizes awarded in different age groups. Note: t-shirt not included with registration. Limited quantities of t-shirts will be available at the event.
A one-mile fun run with prizes awarded in different age groups, includes 3 runners. Note: t-shirts are not included with registration. Limited quantities of t-shirts will be available at the event.
Tickets can be used for activities, raffle or biscuit.
Tickets can be used for activities, raffle or a biscuit.
2026 Fun Run T-shirt.
Vintage shirts, a bargain shirt from previous years.
$
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