Putnam Reads Inc

Hosted by

Putnam Reads Inc

About this event

Seuss on the Loose at Putnam County Primary School

162 Old Glenwood Springs Rd

Eatonton, GA 31024, USA

Festival Individual Wristband
$10

Festival individual wristband allows the person wearing it to participate in all of the inside activities at the festival. It also includes 4 tickets for raffle prizes or biscuits. Additional tickets available at the door.

Festival Family Deal of Wristbands
$25

Festival family wristbands includes 3 wristbands, which allows the 3 people wearing them to participate in all of the inside activities at the festival. It also includes 12 tickets for raffle prizes or biscuits. Additional tickets available at the door.

Fun Run Entry (Individual)
$15

A one-mile fun run with prizes awarded in different age groups. Note: t-shirt not included with registration. Limited quantities of t-shirts will be available at the event.

Fun Run (Family)
$40

A one-mile fun run with prizes awarded in different age groups, includes 3 runners. Note: t-shirts are not included with registration. Limited quantities of t-shirts will be available at the event.

10 Tickets
$5

Tickets can be used for activities, raffle or biscuit.

20 Tickets
$10

Tickets can be used for activities, raffle or a biscuit.

Fun Run 2026 T-shirts
$15

2026 Fun Run T-shirt.

Vintage Fun Run T-shirt
$5

Vintage shirts, a bargain shirt from previous years.


Add a donation for Putnam Reads Inc

$

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