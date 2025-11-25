Seven Lakes FFA Booster Club's Silent Auction

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5825 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd. Katy, TX 77493
Starting bid
If you like Canes, you're going to love this basket. Packed in this cooler bag with a bottle opener are four box combo gift cards, two kid combo gift cards, and three drink gift cards. Two hats, two shirts, a notepad, two koozies and a cute plush dog
Approximate value $90.00
Donated by: Raising Cane's
Starting bid
Scentsy basket with dish soap, wax bars, scent pak, all in a usable 2-quart beautiful crockpot.
Approximate value: $50
Donated by:
Carlos and Dorothy Sanchez
Starting bid
Enjoy 12 MVP haircuts at Sportclips. Must be used at one of the following locations: Memorial, Bella Terra, Katy Mills, Bunker Hill, Lacentera, or Fry & 10.
Approximate value $395
Donated by: SportClips
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Abbie Drop Earring. Gold-Rose Quartz.
Approximate Value $75.00
Donated by: Kendra Scott
Starting bid
Have a wonderful date night with this basket. It includes a $100 gift certificate to Eddie V's AND a 1-night stay at the Moran Hotel, both conveniently located in CityCentre.
1 night stay in a deluxe junior suite room, breakfast for two, and overnight valet (to be used on a weekend only).
Approximate value $420
Donated by: Eddie V's and The Moran Hotel
Starting bid
Show your school spirit! This basket includes 3 7Lakes Richardson rope hats. 1 cream, 1 black, and 1 orange.
Approximate value $105
Donated by: 7Lakes Booster Club and Hatstich (Katy).
Special shout-out to "Hatstitch" in Katy for always giving us the best
Starting bid
Treat yourself to this DIY self-care basket. Includes three different Mario Badescu skincare hand creams, drying lotion, lip balm, and facial spray. Scunci 10-pack, Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub, bliss cooling gel eye mask, facial cleanse set, two plush bags and two Yankee candles (Lakefront lodge and Dried lavender & oak)
Approximate value $60-$65
Donated by: Denise Thompson and Kathleen Brennen
Starting bid
Full of FFA goodies and must haves. This basket includes an FFA travel pillow, an FFA hanger, an FFA drawstring bag, a writing pen, two decks of Thank You cards, one book of stamps, and a $50 gift card to Tractor Supply.
Approximate value $110
Donated by: The Schills, The Clays, The Hendrickson's and Tractor Supply (Katy)
Starting bid
Don't feel like cooking or just get flat-out "hangry"? Then this basket is for you.
This basket has a variety of eating options. $40 Carrabba's, $50 Torchys, $50 Pappasitos, and $50 Chilis on a large candy cane.
Approximate value $190
Donated by: Carrabba's, Torchys, Pappasitos and Chili's.
Thank you to the following families for reaching out for these great donations.
The Hendricksons, The Schills, The Glasors
Starting bid
Get your maroon on!
Basket includes L/XL PFG baseball cap, Medium Columbia A&M shirt and a Ducks unlimited bag.
Approximate value $65
Donated by: The Lowers
Starting bid
This is an excellent gift for a remarkable woman in your life even if it aint momma. This basket includes a Ladies' haircut with blow-dry from Fierce Studio and a 1-hour massage from Meraki Massage, LLC wrapped up with a bear and bath and body works gold mist.
Approximate value $140
Donated by: Grisel Rodriguez (Fierce Studio)
Jessica Harms (Meraki massage)
(Huge thank you to Kathleen Brennen for securing the massage donation)
Starting bid
Do you like to be cozy AND look great!
This basket is for you. Little Korboose Woven throw blanket, Summer & Rose Roundie Towel, Ladies Haircut w/Blowdry at Fierce studio, three small Yankee Candles, and a swig life stemless cup. $25 gift card to Gap companies
Approximate value $180
Donated by: Denise Thompson, Grisel Rodriguez (Fierce studio) and
Saba Syed
Starting bid
Haier thermal electric countertop wine cellar holds eight bottles of wine, red or white. Also included 4 bottles of wine.
Seaglass Pinot Grigio
Red Blend - California Traditions
Buena Vista - Chateau Buena Vista
Saldo Zinfandel
Barbaresco Rivata
Must be 21 to bid on this item. Not available for shipping.
Approximate value $180
Donated by: The Hords, The Thomppsons, The Pools and the Schills
Starting bid
Invite your friends over and enjoy all this basket has to offer.
Included in this wooden box decked out for Christmas: Booker's Bourbon, Maker's Mark Cask Strength Bourbon, Four Roses Bourbon, Templeton Rye and Cooper Craft Bourbon, 2 rocks glasses, ice blocks, bitters, simple syrup, and cocktail cherries. Must be 21 to bid on item. Not available for shipping.
Approximate value $350
Donated by: Scott Livasy, Brian Schill, Ty Hardin and Jessica Noonan
Starting bid
Texas-shaped basket with Rudy's sissy sauce, Rudy's Rub, and Rudy's Bar-B-Q sauce.
Approximate value $35
Donated by: Rudy's BBQ
Starting bid
Miss Beth's famous Lamb swag bag includes a Texas-sized Lamb stuffed animal, nine gift tags (which can also be used as ornaments), FFA emblem, lamb ornament, Leatherman Wingman multi-tool, 36-ounce stainless-steel jug, FFA hat, 16 qt playmate cooler, and a mystery envelope.
Approximate value: priceless
Donated by: Miss Beth
Starting bid
Miss Beth's famous Goat swag bag includes an oversized cutout, goat stuffed animal, nine gift tags (which can also be used as ornaments), FFA emblem, goat ornament, goat in the box, RTIC FFA beverage container, FFA hat, 16 qt playmate cooler, and a mystery envelope.
Approximate value: priceless
Donated by: Miss Beth
Starting bid
From outdoors to indoors, this basket includes Disc Warrior, $50 off at Topgolf, and an Andretti 2-pack that includes two free Hologate experiences, two free laser tag, and two free $10 game cards.
Approximate value $210
Donated by: Top Golf and Andretti's
Starting bid
This Strom Rinzen purse is a unique blend of handcrafted luxury and one-of-a-kind design, made right here in Texas. They use only high-quality materials, such as premium leather and expert craftsmanship, ensuring longevity and durability.
Approximate value $250
Donated by: The Lowers
Starting bid
This "lap quilt" is a beauty! It's soft, cuddly, and made to last. Lasso design and a tooled leather look on the backside. 100% cotton, measures 56" x72". Perfect winter gift.
Approximate value $350
Donated by: The Lowers
Starting bid
This Fire Pit was built by the Seven Lakes FFA students. Need we say more :)
Black, hunting style.
Approximate value: priceless
Donated by: Seven Lakes FFA
Starting bid
If you are an aviation enthusiast or want to get a special gift for someone, then this is your time to bid! This package includes flying in a Cessna 175! You will take off from Katy and fly to Lake Jackson for lunch. Then you will take off and enjoy an aerial view of the Texas coastline. Max 2 passengers, total passenger weight limit of 400 pounds
Approximate value $700
Donated by: Kayla Perez
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