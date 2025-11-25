Hosted by

Seven Lakes Ffa Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Seven Lakes FFA Booster Club's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5825 Katy Hockley Cut Off Rd. Katy, TX 77493

Raising Canes Basket item
Raising Canes Basket item
Raising Canes Basket item
Raising Canes Basket
$30

Starting bid

If you like Canes, you're going to love this basket. Packed in this cooler bag with a bottle opener are four box combo gift cards, two kid combo gift cards, and three drink gift cards. Two hats, two shirts, a notepad, two koozies and a cute plush dog

Approximate value $90.00

Donated by: Raising Cane's

Scentsy Basket item
Scentsy Basket item
Scentsy Basket item
Scentsy Basket
$20

Starting bid

Scentsy basket with dish soap, wax bars, scent pak, all in a usable 2-quart beautiful crockpot.

Approximate value: $50

Donated by:

Carlos and Dorothy Sanchez

1 year of SportClips Haircuts item
1 year of SportClips Haircuts item
1 year of SportClips Haircuts
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy 12 MVP haircuts at Sportclips. Must be used at one of the following locations: Memorial, Bella Terra, Katy Mills, Bunker Hill, Lacentera, or Fry & 10.

Approximate value $395

Donated by: SportClips

Kendra Scott Abbie Drop Earring item
Kendra Scott Abbie Drop Earring item
Kendra Scott Abbie Drop Earring item
Kendra Scott Abbie Drop Earring
$25

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Abbie Drop Earring. Gold-Rose Quartz.

Approximate Value $75.00

Donated by: Kendra Scott

Date night item
Date night item
Date night item
Date night
$100

Starting bid

Have a wonderful date night with this basket. It includes a $100 gift certificate to Eddie V's AND a 1-night stay at the Moran Hotel, both conveniently located in CityCentre.


1 night stay in a deluxe junior suite room, breakfast for two, and overnight valet (to be used on a weekend only).

Approximate value $420

Donated by: Eddie V's and The Moran Hotel

7Lakes rope hats item
7Lakes rope hats
$35

Starting bid

Show your school spirit! This basket includes 3 7Lakes Richardson rope hats. 1 cream, 1 black, and 1 orange.

Approximate value $105

Donated by: 7Lakes Booster Club and Hatstich (Katy).

Special shout-out to "Hatstitch" in Katy for always giving us the best

Self care basket item
Self care basket item
Self care basket item
Self care basket
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself to this DIY self-care basket. Includes three different Mario Badescu skincare hand creams, drying lotion, lip balm, and facial spray. Scunci 10-pack, Frank Body Cacao Coffee Scrub, bliss cooling gel eye mask, facial cleanse set, two plush bags and two Yankee candles (Lakefront lodge and Dried lavender & oak)

Approximate value $60-$65

Donated by: Denise Thompson and Kathleen Brennen

FFA basket of goodies item
FFA basket of goodies item
FFA basket of goodies item
FFA basket of goodies
$35

Starting bid

Full of FFA goodies and must haves. This basket includes an FFA travel pillow, an FFA hanger, an FFA drawstring bag, a writing pen, two decks of Thank You cards, one book of stamps, and a $50 gift card to Tractor Supply.

Approximate value $110

Donated by: The Schills, The Clays, The Hendrickson's and Tractor Supply (Katy)

I'm "Hangry" item
I'm "Hangry"
$35

Starting bid

Don't feel like cooking or just get flat-out "hangry"? Then this basket is for you.

This basket has a variety of eating options. $40 Carrabba's, $50 Torchys, $50 Pappasitos, and $50 Chilis on a large candy cane.

Approximate value $190

Donated by: Carrabba's, Torchys, Pappasitos and Chili's.

Thank you to the following families for reaching out for these great donations.

The Hendricksons, The Schills, The Glasors

A&M item
A&M item
A&M item
A&M
$20

Starting bid

Get your maroon on!

Basket includes L/XL PFG baseball cap, Medium Columbia A&M shirt and a Ducks unlimited bag.

Approximate value $65

Donated by: The Lowers

Mind, Body, & Spirit item
Mind, Body, & Spirit item
Mind, Body, & Spirit item
Mind, Body, & Spirit
$45

Starting bid

This is an excellent gift for a remarkable woman in your life even if it aint momma. This basket includes a Ladies' haircut with blow-dry from Fierce Studio and a 1-hour massage from Meraki Massage, LLC wrapped up with a bear and bath and body works gold mist.

Approximate value $140

Donated by: Grisel Rodriguez (Fierce Studio)

Jessica Harms (Meraki massage)

(Huge thank you to Kathleen Brennen for securing the massage donation)

Wrapped up & Ravishing item
Wrapped up & Ravishing item
Wrapped up & Ravishing item
Wrapped up & Ravishing
$40

Starting bid

Do you like to be cozy AND look great!

This basket is for you. Little Korboose Woven throw blanket, Summer & Rose Roundie Towel, Ladies Haircut w/Blowdry at Fierce studio, three small Yankee Candles, and a swig life stemless cup. $25 gift card to Gap companies

Approximate value $180

Donated by: Denise Thompson, Grisel Rodriguez (Fierce studio) and

Saba Syed

Happiness in a cellar item
Happiness in a cellar item
Happiness in a cellar item
Happiness in a cellar
$40

Starting bid

Haier thermal electric countertop wine cellar holds eight bottles of wine, red or white. Also included 4 bottles of wine.

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

Red Blend - California Traditions

Buena Vista - Chateau Buena Vista

Saldo Zinfandel

Barbaresco Rivata

Must be 21 to bid on this item. Not available for shipping.

Approximate value $180

Donated by: The Hords, The Thomppsons, The Pools and the Schills

Premium Spirits Basket item
Premium Spirits Basket item
Premium Spirits Basket item
Premium Spirits Basket
$100

Starting bid

Invite your friends over and enjoy all this basket has to offer.

Included in this wooden box decked out for Christmas: Booker's Bourbon, Maker's Mark Cask Strength Bourbon, Four Roses Bourbon, Templeton Rye and Cooper Craft Bourbon, 2 rocks glasses, ice blocks, bitters, simple syrup, and cocktail cherries. Must be 21 to bid on item. Not available for shipping.

Approximate value $350

Donated by: Scott Livasy, Brian Schill, Ty Hardin and Jessica Noonan

Rudy's BBQ item
Rudy's BBQ item
Rudy's BBQ
$20

Starting bid

Texas-shaped basket with Rudy's sissy sauce, Rudy's Rub, and Rudy's Bar-B-Q sauce.

Approximate value $35

Donated by: Rudy's BBQ

Miss Beth Lamb Swag item
Miss Beth Lamb Swag item
Miss Beth Lamb Swag item
Miss Beth Lamb Swag
$25

Starting bid

Miss Beth's famous Lamb swag bag includes a Texas-sized Lamb stuffed animal, nine gift tags (which can also be used as ornaments), FFA emblem, lamb ornament, Leatherman Wingman multi-tool, 36-ounce stainless-steel jug, FFA hat, 16 qt playmate cooler, and a mystery envelope.

Approximate value: priceless

Donated by: Miss Beth


Miss Beth Goat Swag item
Miss Beth Goat Swag item
Miss Beth Goat Swag item
Miss Beth Goat Swag
$25

Starting bid

Miss Beth's famous Goat swag bag includes an oversized cutout, goat stuffed animal, nine gift tags (which can also be used as ornaments), FFA emblem, goat ornament, goat in the box, RTIC FFA beverage container, FFA hat, 16 qt playmate cooler, and a mystery envelope.

Approximate value: priceless

Donated by: Miss Beth


Disc Warrior/Top Golf/Andretti item
Disc Warrior/Top Golf/Andretti item
Disc Warrior/Top Golf/Andretti item
Disc Warrior/Top Golf/Andretti
$40

Starting bid

From outdoors to indoors, this basket includes Disc Warrior, $50 off at Topgolf, and an Andretti 2-pack that includes two free Hologate experiences, two free laser tag, and two free $10 game cards.

Approximate value $210

Donated by: Top Golf and Andretti's

Strom Rinzen Purse item
Strom Rinzen Purse item
Strom Rinzen Purse item
Strom Rinzen Purse
$50

Starting bid

This Strom Rinzen purse is a unique blend of handcrafted luxury and one-of-a-kind design, made right here in Texas. They use only high-quality materials, such as premium leather and expert craftsmanship, ensuring longevity and durability.

Approximate value $250

Donated by: The Lowers


Custom Lone Star State Quilt item
Custom Lone Star State Quilt item
Custom Lone Star State Quilt item
Custom Lone Star State Quilt
$75

Starting bid

This "lap quilt" is a beauty! It's soft, cuddly, and made to last. Lasso design and a tooled leather look on the backside. 100% cotton, measures 56" x72". Perfect winter gift.

Approximate value $350

Donated by: The Lowers

FFA Fire Pit item
FFA Fire Pit item
FFA Fire Pit item
FFA Fire Pit
$50

Starting bid

This Fire Pit was built by the Seven Lakes FFA students. Need we say more :)

Black, hunting style.

Approximate value: priceless

Donated by: Seven Lakes FFA

Take Flight Adventure item
Take Flight Adventure
$80

Starting bid

If you are an aviation enthusiast or want to get a special gift for someone, then this is your time to bid! This package includes flying in a Cessna 175! You will take off from Katy and fly to Lake Jackson for lunch. Then you will take off and enjoy an aerial view of the Texas coastline. Max 2 passengers, total passenger weight limit of 400 pounds

Approximate value $700

Donated by: Kayla Perez

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!