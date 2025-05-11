Seventh Annual Game Night for Good Fundraiser

Student/Youth General Admission + 5 Raffle Tickets
$15
Raffle Ticket
$1
Silver Sponsorship
$150
A Silver Sponsorship Includes:
- 2 Tickets to our Game Night For Good
- Recognition in our event materials, on our website, and on our social media pages, showcasing your dedication to making a positive impact in our community!
- An announcement during our event to promote your organization or business as well a display on our resource table during the event.
Gold Sponsorship
$300
A Gold Sponsorship Includes: - 4 Tickets to our Game Night For Good and 10 raffle tickets
- Recognition in our event materials, on our website, and on our social media pages, showcasing your dedication to making a positive impact in our community.
- An announcement during our event to promote your organization or business as well a display on our resource table during the event.
Platinum Sponsorship
$500
A Platinum Sponsorship Includes: -6 Tickets to our Game Night For Good and 20 raffle tickets
- Recognition in our event materials, on our website, and on our social media pages, showcasing your dedication to making a positive impact in our community.
- An announcement during our event to promote your organization or business as well a display on our resource table during the event.
Diamond Sponsorship
$1,000
A Diamond Sponsorship Includes: -10 Tickets to our Game Night For Good and 50 raffle tickets
- Recognition in our event materials, on our website, and on our social media pages, showcasing your dedication to making a positive impact in our community.
- An announcement during our event to promote your organization or business as well a display on our resource table during the event.
