Seventh District Life Member

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
One-time payment for Seventh District Life Membership. This membership represents a permanent investment in the programs, leadership development, scholarships, and district-wide initiatives that strengthen Omega across the district. Once submitted, this payment will be processed toward your Seventh District Life Membership obligation. Thank you for making this lasting commitment to our brotherhood and to the continued advancement of Omega throughout the district. 💜💛
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!