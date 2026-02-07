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Open Threads

About this event

Sew a Scrub Cap

1370 W 69th St

Cleveland, OH 44102, USA

General Admission
$40

6 left!

Class Description:

Do you have a doctor or nurse in your life you would like to make a special custom gift for!? In this class you can make a scrub cap for them! This is a great beginner to intermediate project to continue your sewing skills while creating a custom scrub cap!


All materials are included in the class fee. We have sewing machines in-house for students to use, but you are welcome to bring your own machine if you have one.


Skill Level: Beginner - Intermediate

Date:  Monday, April 27th

Time: 6p - 9p
Where: Open Threads, 1370 W 69th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44107


Cancellation Policy
Cancellations made more than 5 days before the class are eligible for a full refund.


Cancellations made within 5 days of the class date will receive a 50% refund of the ticket price

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