Sew a Scrub Cap

Class Description:

Do you have a doctor or nurse in your life you would like to make a special custom gift for!? In this class you can make a scrub cap for them! This is a great beginner to intermediate project to continue your sewing skills while creating a custom scrub cap!





All materials are included in the class fee. We have sewing machines in-house for students to use, but you are welcome to bring your own machine if you have one.





Skill Level: Beginner - Intermediate

Date: Monday, April 27th

Time: 6p - 9p

Where: Open Threads, 1370 W 69th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44107



Cancellation Policy

Cancellations made more than 5 days before the class are eligible for a full refund.



Cancellations made within 5 days of the class date will receive a 50% refund of the ticket price