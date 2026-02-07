Sew a Scrub Cap

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Class Description:
Do you have a doctor or nurse in your life you would like to make a special custom gift for!? In this class you can make a scrub cap for them! This is a great beginner to intermediate project to continue your sewing skills while creating a custom scrub cap!
All materials are included in the class fee. We have sewing machines in-house for students to use, but you are welcome to bring your own machine if you have one.
Skill Level: Beginner - Intermediate
Date: Monday, April 27th
Time: 6p - 9p
Where: Open Threads, 1370 W 69th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44107
Cancellation Policy
Cancellations made more than 5 days before the class are eligible for a full refund.
Cancellations made within 5 days of the class date will receive a 50% refund of the ticket price
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