Sew and Sow

🌿 Sew & Sow – A Hands-On Community Workshop! 🌱
Join us every 3rd Saturday of the month at 1200 Waterman for Sew & Sow, a creative and impactful event where we blend sustainability with community care.
👜 Sew – Learn how to craft reusable, sustainable bags to support preventative care initiatives.
🌱 Sow – Plant seasonal seeds to promote urban gardening and food sustainability.
This event is perfect for:
✔️ Retirees looking to connect and give back.
✔️ Families & single mothers who want a fun, educational activity.
✔️ Community service volunteers needing hours in a meaningful way.
📍 Location: 1200 Waterman
🕙 Time: 10 AM – 12 PM
💰 Full Price: $15 per person
Come learn, create, and cultivate with us! Reserve your spot today! 💚✨
