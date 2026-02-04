Seward Poetry Festival 2026

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About this event
Color, Line, and Symbol: Ekphrastic Poems and Technique facilitated by Ray Ball and will be located in the main community room of the Seward Community Library. This workshop is free, requires registration, and is appropriate for high schoolers and adults. Public registration opens on April 1, 2026 in honor of National Poetry Month. Please note, space will be limited.
Following the main reading event at the Seward Community Library and book signing at Dreamland, we invite you to continue the evening at the Gateway Hotel for a special artists’ reception. This gathering celebrates our featured poets and offers a chance to meet and connect with them in a relaxed setting.
Enjoy light fare catered by The Porthole, with beer and wine available for purchase.
This special offering will provide attendees a unique opportunity to slow down, observe and reflect while in an extraordinary space surrounded by inspiring marine life. The Writing Circle will be facilitated by Shauna Potocky. This event is free, requires registration, and is for writers 18 years or older. Public registration opens on April 1, 2026 in honor of National Poetry Month. Please note, space will be limited.
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