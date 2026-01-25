Hacksburg

Hosted by

Hacksburg

About this event

Sewing 101

1872 Pratt Dr

Blacksburg, VA 24061, USA

Non-Member Class & Materials Fee
$10

10 left!

Please select this option if you are NOT a Hacksburg member and you would like to make an item in the class.

Member RSVP & Materials Fee
$5

10 left!

Please select this option if you are a Hacksburg member and you would like to make an item in the class.

Non-Member Class Fee
$5

10 left!

Please select this option if you are NOT a Hacksburg member and do NOT want to make an item in the class.

Member RSVP
Free

10 left!

Please select this option if you are a Hacksburg member and you do NOT want to make an item in the class.

Add a donation for Hacksburg

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!