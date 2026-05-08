Scrap Collective

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Scrap Collective

About this event

Sewing Workshop 101 w/ Leah

501E Marshall Ave SW

Roanoke, VA 24016, USA

Sewing 101 Only
Pay what you can

10 left!

Attend 1 workshop:

  1. May 30th-Sewing 101 w/ Leah: Learn your Sewing machine

Want to start sewing but you're intimidated by The Machine? Never fear! We'll cover all the basics, including threading, loading the bobbin, and changing stitches. We'll also talk fabric choice and sewing terminology (what's a seam allowance?). And most important of all: we'll practice! You'll leave with the confidence to start your first project. 

Sewing 101-301 (all three courses)
Pay what you can

10 left!

Attend all 3 workshops:

  1. May 30th-Sewing 101 w/ Leah: Learn your Sewing machine
  2. June 7th-Sewing 201 w/ Alex: Sew your own simple bag
  3. June 13th-Sewing 301 w/ Deirdre: Create a lap quilt

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!