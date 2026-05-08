Sewing Workshop 101 w/ Leah

Attend 1 workshop:

May 30th-Sewing 101 w/ Leah: Learn your Sewing machine

Want to start sewing but you're intimidated by The Machine? Never fear! We'll cover all the basics, including threading, loading the bobbin, and changing stitches. We'll also talk fabric choice and sewing terminology (what's a seam allowance?). And most important of all: we'll practice! You'll leave with the confidence to start your first project.