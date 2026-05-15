Sewing Workshop 201 w/ Alex

About this event
10 left!
Join Alex for Sewing Workshop 201, a hands-on session for makers who want to level up their skills while giving leftover fabric a second life. ✂️🌿
In this workshop, you’ll practice advanced beginner techniques to create a reusable and useful bag. By registering, you support Scrap Collective’s mission to keep reusable materials out of landfills and grow a community of creative reusers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!