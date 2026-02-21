SEX ED FOR EVERYBODY: TEEN EDITION, SPRING 2026

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Supportive: $300 for the series. For those with more than enough financial resources and a desire to support those without sufficient access.
Fair: $200 for the series. For those with sufficient financial resources who can offer payment at the value of the course.
Supported: $100 for the series. For those with currently limited financial resources who will benefit from access supplemented by the community.
Supportive: $45 per class. For those with more than enough financial resources and a desire to support those without sufficient access.
Fair: $30 per class. For those with sufficient financial resources who can offer payment at the value of the course.
Supported: $15 per class. For those with currently limited financial resources who will benefit from access supplemented by the community.
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