The Center for the Advancement of Body Literacy

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The Center for the Advancement of Body Literacy

About this event

COPY/// SEX ED FOR EVERYBODY: TEEN EDITION, SPRING 2026

Zoom!

Supportive Access - Full Series
$300

Supportive: $300 for the series. For those with more than enough financial resources and a desire to support those without sufficient access.

Fair Access - Full Series
$200

Fair: $200 for the series. For those with sufficient financial resources who can offer payment at the value of the course.

Supported Access - Full Series
$100

Supported: $100 for the series. For those with currently limited financial resources who will benefit from access supplemented by the community.

Supportive Access - One Class
$45

Supportive: $45 per class. For those with more than enough financial resources and a desire to support those without sufficient access.

Fair Access - One Class
$30

Fair: $30 per class. For those with sufficient financial resources who can offer payment at the value of the course.

Supported Access - One Class
$15

Supported: $15 per class. For those with currently limited financial resources who will benefit from access supplemented by the community.

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