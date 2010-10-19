Sexual Assault Services's Online Auction 10/19-10/26

Sales closed

Pick-up location

606 NW 5th St, Brainerd, MN 56401, USA

Ride to School With Brainerd PD item
Ride to School With Brainerd PD
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: Unforgettable Memory

 

Student must live within 10 Miles of Brainerd and attend Brainerd School District

Ride to School with Baxter PD item
Ride to School with Baxter PD
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: Unforgettable Memory

 

Student must reside in Baxter and attend Baxter Elementary, Forestview Middle School, or the Warrior Learning Center

Ride to School with Brainerd Fire Department item
Ride to School with Brainerd Fire Department
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: Unforgettable memory See More details on requirements:

 

Must reside within the Brainerd Fire District: City of Brainerd ~ City of Baxter

Townships: Crow Wing, Long Lake, Nokay Lake, Oak Lawn, St. Mathias, Unorganized/1st assessment

 

All riders must be 1st grade or older

Spa Quest basket item
Spa Quest basket
$16

Starting bid

Total Value: $80


Donated by: Spa Quest


Includes two books: Stepping into Growth and Finding the Beautiful You. Pedicure Set, Lavender Relieve, Roll On Tranquility, Bracelet, Soap Bar, Lotion Bar, Bath Luffa, and Lavender Spray

NAPA Basket item
NAPA Basket
$22

Starting bid

Total Value: $114


Includes: Insulated Bottle, Insulated Tumbler, Bucket, and Hat

Love Knot Necklace item
Love Knot Necklace
$56

Starting bid

Total Value: $285


Donated by Riddles Jewelry

Wing Wellness Basket item
Wing Wellness Basket
$30

Starting bid

Total Value: $150


Donated by: Wing Wellness Medical Spa


Includes: Tumbler, Candle, and $100 Gift Card to Wing Wellness Medical Spa

The Pickle Factory Sweater item
The Pickle Factory Sweater
$10

Starting bid

Total Value: $50


Donated by: Ye Old Pickle Factory


Crew neck size XL

Ye Old Pickle Factory item
Ye Old Pickle Factory
$10

Starting bid

Total Value: $50


Donated by: Ye Old Pickle Factory


sweatshirt size M

Mall of America Fun Kit item
Mall of America Fun Kit
$80

Starting bid

Total Value: $397


Donated by: Hubbard Radio Brainerd


Includes: 4 passes to Nickelodeon Universe, 4 Passes to Moose Mountain Adventure Golf, 4 Crayola Experience

Kart Kountry Passes item
Kart Kountry Passes
$12

Starting bid

Total Value: $64


2 Tour the Park Passes

17th Annual Streetcar Showdown item
17th Annual Streetcar Showdown
$46

Starting bid

Total Value: $230


Donated by: BIR


Includes: 2 Tickets to the 17th Annual Streetcar Showdown! Includes Rustic Camping

3 Bears Waterpark Passes item
3 Bears Waterpark Passes
$26

Starting bid

Total Value: $130


Donated by: 3 Bears Waterpark


Includes 4 Day Passes to 3 Bears Waterpark in Baxter, MN

BLA Restaurant Package item
BLA Restaurant Package
$9

Starting bid

Total Value: $45


Includes: $10 Poncho & Leftys, $10 Yesterdays Gone, $10 Dennis Drummond Wine Company, $10 Grizzlys GC, $5 Big Jays playcard

Pizza Hut Pizza Party item
Pizza Hut Pizza Party
$16

Starting bid

Total Value: $80


4 Large Pizza's donated by Pizza Hut in Brainerd!

Zorbaz Gift Card $50 item
Zorbaz Gift Card $50
$10

Starting bid

Total Value: $50

Fusion Jewelry Studio Gift Certificate item
Fusion Jewelry Studio Gift Certificate
$12

Starting bid

Total Value: $60


Gift Certificate good for One Sterling Silver OR gold-filled permanent bracelet.

$50 Service Credit item
$50 Service Credit
$10

Starting bid

Total Value: $50


Donated by Waste Partners


E. L. Menk Jeweler's $25 Gift Card item
E. L. Menk Jeweler's $25 Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Total Value: $25

One Night Stay item
One Night Stay
$60

Starting bid

Total Value: $300


One night lodging for two in North Hotel with Breakfast


Restrictions: Not valid holidays, holiday weekends, or special events weekends.

1 Aveda Hair cut & Style W/Madi item
1 Aveda Hair cut & Style W/Madi
$9

Starting bid

Total Value: $45


Expiration date of 12/15/25

1 Aveda Hair cut & Style W/Grace item
1 Aveda Hair cut & Style W/Grace
$9

Starting bid

Total Value: $45


Expiration date of 12/15/25

Schaefer's Food $50 Gift Card item
Schaefer's Food $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Total Value: $50

Merritt Jeweler's $100 Gift Card (Pequot Lakes) item
Merritt Jeweler's $100 Gift Card (Pequot Lakes)
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $100

Digital Ink $50 Gift Card item
Digital Ink $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Total Value: $50


Digital Ink Design & Graphics

New Patient Package! item
New Patient Package!
$60

Starting bid

Total Value: $600


Includes for Free the following:

Full Cleaning

Comprehensive Exam

4 Bitewing X-Rays

A panoramic X-Ray

JR Entertainment $100 off DJ services GC1 item
JR Entertainment $100 off DJ services GC1
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $100



JR Entertainment $100 off DJ services GC2 item
JR Entertainment $100 off DJ services GC2
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $100



JR Entertainment $100 off DJ services GC3 item
JR Entertainment $100 off DJ services GC3
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $100



Geri’s Accounting $100 off tax prep item
Geri’s Accounting $100 off tax prep
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $100

Geri’s Accounting $100 off tax prep
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $100

Pelican Sign item
Pelican Sign
$20

Starting bid

Total Value $100

 

Beautiful sign donated by Pequot Tool & Manufacturing

Mr. Tire Gift Certificate for Full Synthetic Oil Change item
Mr. Tire Gift Certificate for Full Synthetic Oil Change
$12

Starting bid

Total Value $60


Donated by Mr. Tire

6 Bottles of Wine item
6 Bottles of Wine
$24

Starting bid

Total Value: $120


Donated by: Cashwise Liquor of Brainerd

Bemidji Brewing and Mike's Hard Lemonade item
Bemidji Brewing and Mike's Hard Lemonade
$10

Starting bid

Total Value: $51


Donated by Spirits of Nisswa


Includes: Bemidji German Blonde 4 PK 16 oz Can, Bemidji German Blonde 12 PK, and Mikes Lemonade Fresca Variety 12 PK

Boat Bundle item
Boat Bundle
$44

Starting bid

Total Value: $226


Donated by Brainerd Sports & Marine


Includes: Rhino Grip Pro, Storm Nylon Mitts, Turbo M106E2 Waterproof battery charger

Wine and Titos bundle item
Wine and Titos bundle
$12

Starting bid

Total Value: $64


Donated by Spirts of Nisswa


Includes: Sella Rosa Lime white wine, Sella Rosa Mango white wine, Titos Vodka 1L, and Titos Vodka 4PK 50 ML

Free Dermablade Facial item
Free Dermablade Facial
$22

Starting bid

Total Value: $115


Donated by Cascade Med spa & laser Centre

1 Adult, 1 Child Initial Chiropractic Evaluation item
1 Adult, 1 Child Initial Chiropractic Evaluation
$50

Starting bid

Total value: $500


Includes:

1 Adult Evaluation includes:


A Consultation with Dr. Nancy Swenson

Neurological Examination

An Orthopedic Examination

A Spinal Examination

X-ray (if needed)

Report of findings to relay the Results


1 Child evaluations includes:


A consultation with Dr. Nancy Swenson

Neurological/orthopedic examination

Postural evaluation

Report of findings to relay the results

Hope Basket item
Hope Basket
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $300


Included: 2 Shirts size M, 1 pair of pants size M, 1 pair of leggings size S, 2 hats.

Halo Salon & Spa Basket item
Halo Salon & Spa Basket
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $100


Includes: Dry Shampoo, Structure Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

Coach Purse and Wallet item
Coach Purse and Wallet
$64

Starting bid

Total Value: $320


Donated by the Grand Casino

25 Screen Printed T-Shirts item
25 Screen Printed T-Shirts
$70

Starting bid

Total Value: $375


Good for 25 Screen printed T-shirts from Minnesota T's.


Any color T-shirt - Up to 3 Color Print

Valid toward an order of 25 Stock t-shirts only.

Includes 1 location, basic 1 hour art fee, screen fees, and set up cost.

Expires: 10/16/26

