Sexual Assault Services's Online Auction 10/19-10/26

Starting bid
Total Value: Unforgettable Memory
Student must live within 10 Miles of Brainerd and attend Brainerd School District
Starting bid
Total Value: Unforgettable Memory
Student must reside in Baxter and attend Baxter Elementary, Forestview Middle School, or the Warrior Learning Center
Starting bid
Total Value: Unforgettable memory See More details on requirements:
Must reside within the Brainerd Fire District: City of Brainerd ~ City of Baxter
Townships: Crow Wing, Long Lake, Nokay Lake, Oak Lawn, St. Mathias, Unorganized/1st assessment
All riders must be 1st grade or older
Starting bid
Total Value: $80
Donated by: Spa Quest
Includes two books: Stepping into Growth and Finding the Beautiful You. Pedicure Set, Lavender Relieve, Roll On Tranquility, Bracelet, Soap Bar, Lotion Bar, Bath Luffa, and Lavender Spray
Starting bid
Total Value: $114
Includes: Insulated Bottle, Insulated Tumbler, Bucket, and Hat
Starting bid
Total Value: $285
Donated by Riddles Jewelry
Starting bid
Total Value: $150
Donated by: Wing Wellness Medical Spa
Includes: Tumbler, Candle, and $100 Gift Card to Wing Wellness Medical Spa
Starting bid
Total Value: $50
Donated by: Ye Old Pickle Factory
Crew neck size XL
Starting bid
Total Value: $50
Donated by: Ye Old Pickle Factory
sweatshirt size M
Starting bid
Total Value: $397
Donated by: Hubbard Radio Brainerd
Includes: 4 passes to Nickelodeon Universe, 4 Passes to Moose Mountain Adventure Golf, 4 Crayola Experience
Starting bid
Total Value: $64
2 Tour the Park Passes
Starting bid
Total Value: $230
Donated by: BIR
Includes: 2 Tickets to the 17th Annual Streetcar Showdown! Includes Rustic Camping
Starting bid
Total Value: $130
Donated by: 3 Bears Waterpark
Includes 4 Day Passes to 3 Bears Waterpark in Baxter, MN
Starting bid
Total Value: $45
Includes: $10 Poncho & Leftys, $10 Yesterdays Gone, $10 Dennis Drummond Wine Company, $10 Grizzlys GC, $5 Big Jays playcard
Starting bid
Total Value: $80
4 Large Pizza's donated by Pizza Hut in Brainerd!
Starting bid
Total Value: $50
Starting bid
Total Value: $60
Gift Certificate good for One Sterling Silver OR gold-filled permanent bracelet.
Starting bid
Total Value: $50
Donated by Waste Partners
Starting bid
Total Value: $25
Starting bid
Total Value: $300
One night lodging for two in North Hotel with Breakfast
Restrictions: Not valid holidays, holiday weekends, or special events weekends.
Starting bid
Total Value: $45
Expiration date of 12/15/25
Starting bid
Total Value: $45
Expiration date of 12/15/25
Starting bid
Total Value: $50
Starting bid
Total Value: $100
Starting bid
Total Value: $50
Digital Ink Design & Graphics
Starting bid
Total Value: $600
Includes for Free the following:
Full Cleaning
Comprehensive Exam
4 Bitewing X-Rays
A panoramic X-Ray
Starting bid
Total Value: $100
Starting bid
Total Value: $100
Starting bid
Total Value: $100
Starting bid
Total Value: $100
Starting bid
Total Value: $100
Starting bid
Total Value $100
Beautiful sign donated by Pequot Tool & Manufacturing
Starting bid
Total Value $60
Donated by Mr. Tire
Starting bid
Total Value: $120
Donated by: Cashwise Liquor of Brainerd
Starting bid
Total Value: $51
Donated by Spirits of Nisswa
Includes: Bemidji German Blonde 4 PK 16 oz Can, Bemidji German Blonde 12 PK, and Mikes Lemonade Fresca Variety 12 PK
Starting bid
Total Value: $226
Donated by Brainerd Sports & Marine
Includes: Rhino Grip Pro, Storm Nylon Mitts, Turbo M106E2 Waterproof battery charger
Starting bid
Total Value: $64
Donated by Spirts of Nisswa
Includes: Sella Rosa Lime white wine, Sella Rosa Mango white wine, Titos Vodka 1L, and Titos Vodka 4PK 50 ML
Starting bid
Total Value: $115
Donated by Cascade Med spa & laser Centre
Starting bid
Total value: $500
Includes:
1 Adult Evaluation includes:
A Consultation with Dr. Nancy Swenson
Neurological Examination
An Orthopedic Examination
A Spinal Examination
X-ray (if needed)
Report of findings to relay the Results
1 Child evaluations includes:
A consultation with Dr. Nancy Swenson
Neurological/orthopedic examination
Postural evaluation
Report of findings to relay the results
Starting bid
Total Value: $300
Included: 2 Shirts size M, 1 pair of pants size M, 1 pair of leggings size S, 2 hats.
Starting bid
Total Value: $100
Includes: Dry Shampoo, Structure Repair Shampoo and Conditioner
Starting bid
Total Value: $320
Donated by the Grand Casino
Starting bid
Total Value: $375
Good for 25 Screen printed T-shirts from Minnesota T's.
Any color T-shirt - Up to 3 Color Print
Valid toward an order of 25 Stock t-shirts only.
Includes 1 location, basic 1 hour art fee, screen fees, and set up cost.
Expires: 10/16/26
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!