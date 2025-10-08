eventClosed

SAS Silent Auction 10/11-10/18

auction.pickupLocation

606 NW 5th St, Brainerd, MN 56401, USA

Dunmire's Gift Basket item
Dunmire's Gift Basket
$11

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $55


Includes $40 Gift card and XL T-shirt

Blue Oyster Gift Basket item
Blue Oyster Gift Basket
$16

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $80


Includes $20 Gift card, Cup, and Large Crewneck

Boulder Tap House item
Boulder Tap House
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $60


Includes 2-$10 Gift Cards, Glass, and Hat

$20 Gift Card to Mickey's item
$20 Gift Card to Mickey's
$4

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $20

BLA Restaurant Package item
BLA Restaurant Package
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value: $45


Includes:

$10 GC to Poncho & Lefty's

$10 GC to Yesterdays gone

$10 GC to Dennis Drummond Wine Company

$10 GC to Grizzlys

$5 Big Jays Play Card

Rafferty's Pizza Party item
Rafferty's Pizza Party
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value: $88


4-Free Large 1 Topping Pizza at Rafferty's Pizza. Locations Nisswa, Crosby, Crosslake, and Baxter

Pizza Hut Pizza Party item
Pizza Hut Pizza Party
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $80


4-Free Large Pizzas from Pizza Hut Brainerd

Ride to School with Brainerd Fire Department item
Ride to School with Brainerd Fire Department
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value: Unforgettable memory See More details on requirements:


Must reside within the Brainerd Fire District: City of Brainerd ~ City of Baxter

Townships: Crow Wing, Long Lake, Nokay Lake, Oak Lawn, St. Mathias, Unorganized/1st assessment


All riders must be 1st grade or older

Ride to School with Baxter PD item
Ride to School with Baxter PD
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value: Unforgettable Memory


Student must reside in Baxter and attend Baxter Elementary, Forestview Middle School, or the Warrior Learning Center

Ride to School With Brainerd PD item
Ride to School With Brainerd PD
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value: Unforgettable Memory


Student must live within 10 Miles of Brainerd and attend Brainerd School District

Night Stay at Great Wolf Lodge item
Night Stay at Great Wolf Lodge
$60

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value: $300


One night Stay at Great Wolf Lodge in a Deluxe Bunk Bed Suite

Tubing Punch Card item
Tubing Punch Card
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value: $200


Tubing punch card: 8 Punches, 2-hour tubing ticket per punch. Valid during 2025-2026 season

West Side Liquor basket item
West Side Liquor basket
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $75


$50 gift card to West Side Liquor and 2-wine bottles

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$24

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $120


Includes: Two Bottles of Wine Donated by Cornerstone Liquor, Raspberry Blast drink Mix, Candle, and El Tequila Gift Card $40

Five Rocks Basket item
Five Rocks Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $50


Expresso Martini, Shot Cup, and beans

Date Night 1 item
Date Night 1
$28

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $140


Blanket donated by Costco


Bottle of Wine donated by Cornerstone Liquor


Table for Two @ Jack Pine (Value $50)


Black Bear Saloon $50 Gift Card




Date Night 2 item
Date Night 2
$18

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $90


Blanket donated by Costco


Bottle of Wine donated by Cornerstone Liquor


$50 gift card to Dockside at Breezy Point Resort

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$9

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $45


Donated from Cash Wise Liquor of Baxter

Native Gift Basket item
Native Gift Basket
$26

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $130


Includes Hat, Minu Hair mask, Candle, Key chain, Momo Shampoo bar, and Pendleton Coin Purse

Woodland Meadow Gift Basket item
Woodland Meadow Gift Basket
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $75


Includes two books: When Molly Ate Stars and Winter Wonderland Adventure


Includes two signs: Prayer of Peace and "It takes as long as it takes, Be gentle on yourself"

Bdub's Hot Gift Basket item
Bdub's Hot Gift Basket
$8

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $40


Includes $25 Gift Card to Buffalo Wild Wings and 3 Sauces (Hot, Mango Habanero, and Wild)

Bdub's Medium Gift Basket item
Bdub's Medium Gift Basket
$8

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $40


Includes $25 Gift Card to Buffalo Wild Wings and 3 Sauces (Medium, Honey BBQ, and Parmesan Garlic)

Skol Basket item
Skol Basket
$18

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $95


Includes two bottles of wine donated from Cornerstone Liquor, $25 Gift card to Firehouse Subs, and Vikings tie blanket donated by Paul Heinlen Realty

Let's Go Wild Basket item
Let's Go Wild Basket
$18

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $95


Includes two bottles of wine donated from Cornerstone Liquor, $25 Gift card to Firehouse Subs, and MN Wild tie blanket donated by Paul Heinlen Realty

Lounge Basket 1 item
Lounge Basket 1
$18

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $95


Includes bottle of wine donated by Cornerstone Liquor, $25 gift card to 371 Dinner, and Size large loungewear set donated by Clow Stamping

Lounge Basket 2 item
Lounge Basket 2
$18

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $95


Includes bottle of wine donated by Cornerstone Liquor, $25 gift card to Dough Bros and Size X-large loungewear set donated by Clow Stamping

Relax Basket item
Relax Basket
$14

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $70


Includes: Two Wine bottles donated from Cornerstone Liquor, 1 diffuser donated from Costco, and $20 gift card to Seeds of Sommer

The Lakes Area Cosmetic Bar Basket item
The Lakes Area Cosmetic Bar Basket
$32

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $160


Includes Shampoo, conditioner, facemask, moose, hairclip, lip replenisher, hair tye, and samples

Starbuck's Lover Basket item
Starbuck's Lover Basket
$16

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $80


Includes 2 bags of beans and 6 instant coffees

Speaker Basket item
Speaker Basket
$28

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $140


Includes two bottles of wine(Cash wise Brainerd), JBL 6 speaker(Nisswa Spirits), two $5 big jays play cards

Salon Couture Basket item
Salon Couture Basket
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $55


Includes Hemp lotion, nail polish, comb, and more

Mid Town Nutrition item
Mid Town Nutrition
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $25


2 x $4 off coupon, 6 formula one PDM on the go (cookies and cream), 2 total control tea

Lakes Area Tanning item
Lakes Area Tanning
$34

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $175


1 month unlimited tanning (24 hour access)

sample tanning lotions

Bird Tree Sign item
Bird Tree Sign
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $100


Beautiful sign donated by Pequot Tool & Manufacturing

Pelican Sign item
Pelican Sign
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $100


Beautiful sign donated by Pequot Tool & Manufacturing

Rooster Sign item
Rooster Sign
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $100


Beautiful sign donated by Pequot Tool & Manufacturing

Gnome Sign item
Gnome Sign
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $150


Beautiful sign donated by Pequot Tool & Manufacturing

Two Side Tables item
Two Side Tables item
Two Side Tables
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $100

AirMaxx Trampoline Park Passes item
AirMaxx Trampoline Park Passes
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $61


Includes: 2-1-hour Jump passes and 2-1-hour Ninja Warrior passes

Brainerd Car Wash item
Brainerd Car Wash
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value: $25


$25 Gift Certificate

Northland Kart Kountry item
Northland Kart Kountry
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value: $64


Includes 2-Tour the Park Passes

Geri’s Accounting $100 off tax prep item
Geri’s Accounting $100 off tax prep
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $100

Mr. Tire Gift Certificate for Full Synthetic Oil Change item
Mr. Tire Gift Certificate for Full Synthetic Oil Change
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $60


Donated by Mr. Tire

Zorbaz Gift Card item
Zorbaz Gift Card
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Value $50


The Pickle Factory sweatshirt item
The Pickle Factory sweatshirt
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $50


L hoodie

Ye Old Pickle Factory long sleeve shirt item
Ye Old Pickle Factory long sleeve shirt
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $50


XL long sleeve light shirt

Vikings practice jerseys! item
Vikings practice jerseys!
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Total Value $200

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing