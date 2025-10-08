SAS Silent Auction 10/11-10/18

606 NW 5th St, Brainerd, MN 56401, USA
Total Value $55
Includes $40 Gift card and XL T-shirt
Total Value $80
Includes $20 Gift card, Cup, and Large Crewneck
Total Value $60
Includes 2-$10 Gift Cards, Glass, and Hat
Total Value $20
Total Value: $45
Includes:
$10 GC to Poncho & Lefty's
$10 GC to Yesterdays gone
$10 GC to Dennis Drummond Wine Company
$10 GC to Grizzlys
$5 Big Jays Play Card
Total Value: $88
4-Free Large 1 Topping Pizza at Rafferty's Pizza. Locations Nisswa, Crosby, Crosslake, and Baxter
Total Value $80
4-Free Large Pizzas from Pizza Hut Brainerd
Total Value: Unforgettable memory See More details on requirements:
Must reside within the Brainerd Fire District: City of Brainerd ~ City of Baxter
Townships: Crow Wing, Long Lake, Nokay Lake, Oak Lawn, St. Mathias, Unorganized/1st assessment
All riders must be 1st grade or older
Total Value: Unforgettable Memory
Student must reside in Baxter and attend Baxter Elementary, Forestview Middle School, or the Warrior Learning Center
Total Value: Unforgettable Memory
Student must live within 10 Miles of Brainerd and attend Brainerd School District
Total Value: $300
One night Stay at Great Wolf Lodge in a Deluxe Bunk Bed Suite
Total Value: $200
Tubing punch card: 8 Punches, 2-hour tubing ticket per punch. Valid during 2025-2026 season
Total Value $75
$50 gift card to West Side Liquor and 2-wine bottles
Total Value $120
Includes: Two Bottles of Wine Donated by Cornerstone Liquor, Raspberry Blast drink Mix, Candle, and El Tequila Gift Card $40
Total Value $50
Expresso Martini, Shot Cup, and beans
Total Value $140
Blanket donated by Costco
Bottle of Wine donated by Cornerstone Liquor
Table for Two @ Jack Pine (Value $50)
Black Bear Saloon $50 Gift Card
Total Value $90
Blanket donated by Costco
Bottle of Wine donated by Cornerstone Liquor
$50 gift card to Dockside at Breezy Point Resort
Total Value $45
Donated from Cash Wise Liquor of Baxter
Total Value $130
Includes Hat, Minu Hair mask, Candle, Key chain, Momo Shampoo bar, and Pendleton Coin Purse
Total Value $75
Includes two books: When Molly Ate Stars and Winter Wonderland Adventure
Includes two signs: Prayer of Peace and "It takes as long as it takes, Be gentle on yourself"
Total Value $40
Includes $25 Gift Card to Buffalo Wild Wings and 3 Sauces (Hot, Mango Habanero, and Wild)
Total Value $40
Includes $25 Gift Card to Buffalo Wild Wings and 3 Sauces (Medium, Honey BBQ, and Parmesan Garlic)
Total Value $95
Includes two bottles of wine donated from Cornerstone Liquor, $25 Gift card to Firehouse Subs, and Vikings tie blanket donated by Paul Heinlen Realty
Total Value $95
Includes two bottles of wine donated from Cornerstone Liquor, $25 Gift card to Firehouse Subs, and MN Wild tie blanket donated by Paul Heinlen Realty
Total Value $95
Includes bottle of wine donated by Cornerstone Liquor, $25 gift card to 371 Dinner, and Size large loungewear set donated by Clow Stamping
Total Value $95
Includes bottle of wine donated by Cornerstone Liquor, $25 gift card to Dough Bros and Size X-large loungewear set donated by Clow Stamping
Total Value $70
Includes: Two Wine bottles donated from Cornerstone Liquor, 1 diffuser donated from Costco, and $20 gift card to Seeds of Sommer
Total Value $160
Includes Shampoo, conditioner, facemask, moose, hairclip, lip replenisher, hair tye, and samples
Total Value $80
Includes 2 bags of beans and 6 instant coffees
Total Value $140
Includes two bottles of wine(Cash wise Brainerd), JBL 6 speaker(Nisswa Spirits), two $5 big jays play cards
Value $55
Includes Hemp lotion, nail polish, comb, and more
Value $25
2 x $4 off coupon, 6 formula one PDM on the go (cookies and cream), 2 total control tea
Value $175
1 month unlimited tanning (24 hour access)
sample tanning lotions
Total Value $100
Beautiful sign donated by Pequot Tool & Manufacturing
Total Value $100
Beautiful sign donated by Pequot Tool & Manufacturing
Total Value $100
Beautiful sign donated by Pequot Tool & Manufacturing
Total Value $150
Beautiful sign donated by Pequot Tool & Manufacturing
Total Value $100
Total Value $61
Includes: 2-1-hour Jump passes and 2-1-hour Ninja Warrior passes
Total Value: $25
$25 Gift Certificate
Total Value: $64
Includes 2-Tour the Park Passes
Value $100
Value $60
Donated by Mr. Tire
Value $50
Total Value $50
L hoodie
Total Value $50
XL long sleeve light shirt
Total Value $200
