Tickets: 2025 SF-CESS Silent Auction - We Are Not Alone

Hosted by
About this event
Millbrae Recreation Center, 477 Lincoln Circle, Millbrae
Starting bid
We are merging our annual event with the Fall Forum reception this year (free for Fall Forum registrants).
Join us for an evening of wine, words, and winning bids as we celebrate the work of our educational community. The SF-CESS Silent Auction will take place from 6-8PM at the Millbrae Recreation Center, 477 Lincoln Circle, Millbrae
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!