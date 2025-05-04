San Francisco Coalition Of Essential Small Schools

Hosted by

San Francisco Coalition Of Essential Small Schools

About this event

Tickets: 2025 SF-CESS Silent Auction - We Are Not Alone

Pick-up location

Millbrae Recreation Center, 477 Lincoln Circle, Millbrae

SF-CESS 2025 Silent Auction item
SF-CESS 2025 Silent Auction
$40

Starting bid

We are merging our annual event with the Fall Forum reception this year (free for Fall Forum registrants).

Join us for an evening of wine, words, and winning bids as we celebrate the work of our educational community. The SF-CESS Silent Auction will take place from 6-8PM at the Millbrae Recreation Center, 477 Lincoln Circle, Millbrae


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!