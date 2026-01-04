SF 'FILM IN A DAY!' Actors, Writers & Directors Short Film Challenge

MUST BE APPROVED TO PURCHASE- Email [email protected] BEFORE purchasing the pass. Eventbrite Fees are non refundable if you don't get approved and have to be refunded.





WITH THIS PASS:

-Pick your crew first from who is available or assign yourself your own full team (they must all register)

-Get way more details about your actors, including images

-Pick Your Own Actors (all must register)

-Get Actors Images/Descriptions/REEL etc right as they register.

- Choice to Opt Out of having writers, and write your own script (if anyone else helps you write it, they must register) **only valid if writers haven't signed on yet, check with us first.

-Two Tickets to the Screening of the Films made during this event.





Please email us with questions and if it's last minute to see if there is availability. [email protected]