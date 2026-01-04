SF 'FILM IN A DAY!' Actors, Writers & Directors Short Film Challenge

About this event
For More Dates and/or locations, go back to www.MMTB.org/Calendar - THIS IS NOT A TICKET OPTION, DO NOT ADD
NEW PEOPLE Add This Pass to a Regular Paid Pass (YOU MUST ALSO GET A WRITERS, CAST OR CREW PASS in Addition to this PASS- THIS IS AN ADD ON ONLY if you are NEW)- FOOD is included with ALL passes. You Can't Just Get this Pass and Attend, Must Attach Another Pass.
Food, Drinks, and snacks will be provided. This pass is good for everyone (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME)
With This Pass, Lunch Will Be Provided. This pass is good for everyone (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME).
GUARANTEED Lead or Supporting role. - GOOD for ALL ATTENDEES Even if it's your first time (need first timer pass add on). Food, Drinks, and snacks will be provided.(MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME).
-WRITERS WARNING- MUST REGISTER FAR IN ADVANCE- You will be connected with your director once actors/writers passes sell out prior to the event, You will be connected with your director once actors passes sell out or we are ready to start getting ideas going, MUST BE AVAILABLE TO MEET VIA ZOOM prior to the event for 3hours. you will be writing your part of a whole script up to 10min. Optional to attend, If you physically attend, you will be asked to help with script supervisor and rehearsals and any areas that need help behind the scenes. Food, Drinks, and snacks will be provided. (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME).
Food, Drinks, and snacks will be provided. This pass is good for everyone (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME)
Food, Drinks, and snacks will be provided. This pass is good for everyone who has experience as a Grip, and Gaffers with equipment and experience (MUST HAVE 1ST TIME ATTENDEE PASS ATTACHED TO THIS PASS IF IT'S YOUR FIRST TIME)
This pass is ONLY for people assigned to a film after our first production day to edit, if you want to come help on crew as well, please get.a crew pass and reach out about editing potential. If you are an editor and/or have not been asked by a director to get this pass, please contact MMTB first before purchasing at [email protected]
This pass is ONLY for people assigned to a film after our first production day as COMPOSER. YOU MUST GET APPROVAL FROM DIRECTOR OR MMTB BEFORE GETTING THIS PASS. Please email [email protected]
AC's- Prior Experience required, email prior to registering. For DP's- Must Have Attended at Least 1 Challenge and Must have Shown PAST Work with your own Camera Work PRIOR to Event and Be PRE-APPROVED- To Get Approved send an email to [email protected] with a link to your work.
MUST BE APPROVED TO PURCHASE- Email [email protected] BEFORE purchasing the pass. Eventbrite Fees are non refundable if you don't get approved and have to be refunded.
WITH THIS PASS:
-Pick your crew first from who is available or assign yourself your own full team (they must all register)
-Get way more details about your actors, including images
-Pick Your Own Actors (all must register)
-Get Actors Images/Descriptions/REEL etc right as they register.
- Choice to Opt Out of having writers, and write your own script (if anyone else helps you write it, they must register) **only valid if writers haven't signed on yet, check with us first.
-Two Tickets to the Screening of the Films made during this event.
Please email us with questions and if it's last minute to see if there is availability. [email protected]
With this pass YOU WILL GET ALL INFO ABOUT YOUR ACTORS IN ADVANCE during your Writers Zoom Meeting, including images, we will add IMDB credits for you- Also, if you don't want writers, you can choose not to have them (only valid if writers haven't signed on yet). - GOOD for ALL ATTENDEES Even if it's your first time. - YOU MUST BE APPROVED FOR THIS PASS- Please email [email protected]
Must Have a Pro Film Makeup KIT to use this pass. MUST GET APPROVED IN ADVANCE- EMAIL - [email protected] with your portfolio (students ok)
See Colors Available on the Pix- long sleeve or short sleeve.
3x3 inch sq Slate Sticker in Various Colors
3x2 inch sq Slate Sticker in Various Colors
Buy a Gift of Making Movies! Add the amount you would like to give someone and receive your gift certificate when you arrive.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!