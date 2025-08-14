SF Fleet Week Silent Auction (TEST)

Starting bid
Own a piece of San Francisco Fleet Week history with this official 2024 Iconic Photo, beautifully framed in an 18x24 display-ready format. Captured during one of Fleet Week’s most memorable moments, this striking image showcases the visiting troops from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Coast Guard—standing together in a proud display of service, strength, and unity.
Perfect for your home, office, or collection, this limited keepsake is more than a photograph—it’s a timeless reminder of the honor, tradition, and patriotism that make Fleet Week one of San Francisco’s most beloved events.
Step into history and be part of one of San Francisco Fleet Week’s most celebrated traditions—the Iconic Photo Session. This exclusive opportunity allows you to attend the 2025 SF Fleet Week Iconic Photo session, where civic leaders, military representatives, and honored guests come together against one of the city’s most breathtaking backdrops.
As the winning bidder, you’ll not only witness this remarkable moment—you’ll also have the rare chance to be photographed as part of the session. Capture your place in Fleet Week history and take home a stunning framed 18x24 print of your photograph, professionally produced and ready to display.
A once-in-a-lifetime keepsake, perfect for anyone who loves San Francisco, honors service, and cherishes unforgettable experiences.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!