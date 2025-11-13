Hosted by

Social Good Fund, The Curve Foundation

Lesbian Pie Eating Contest (SF)

Rikki's - 2223 Market St

San Francisco, CA 94114, USA

Pie Athlete - (Pie NOT included)
$5

YOU MUST COMPETE IF YOU GET THIS TICKET! DOES NOT INCLUDE PIE. Bring your own 9" pie. Includes your entry into the contest and the right to say you trained for a sport this year.

Spectator Ticket - Pay it Forward
$10

Donation - Viewer admission. Includes the joy of watching strangers aggressively bond with pie to support Lesbian Visibility Week.

Official Judge!
$100

You are an official judge of the contest. Your DONATION helps fund Lesbian Visibility Week as you wield your judging powers responsibly.

Spectator Ticket - Super Supporter
$25

Donation - Viewer admission. A regular viewer ticket with extra love for queers eating pie in public.

