Lesbian Pie Eating Contest (SF)

Hosted by
About this event
San Francisco, CA 94114, USA
YOU MUST COMPETE IF YOU GET THIS TICKET! DOES NOT INCLUDE PIE. Bring your own 9" pie. Includes your entry into the contest and the right to say you trained for a sport this year.
Donation - Viewer admission. Includes the joy of watching strangers aggressively bond with pie to support Lesbian Visibility Week.
You are an official judge of the contest. Your DONATION helps fund Lesbian Visibility Week as you wield your judging powers responsibly.
Donation - Viewer admission. A regular viewer ticket with extra love for queers eating pie in public.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!