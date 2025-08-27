Saint Francis of Assisi School - Springfield PA

Saint Francis of Assisi School - Springfield PA

SFA 2025-2026 Hot Lunch September

Available M-T-R Mac & Cheese
$4.50

Medium Mac & Cheese Cup

Available M-T-R Chicken Strips
$6

3 Chicken Strips

Available M-T-R Mac & Cheese w/ Chicken Strips
$10.50

Mac and Cheese with 3 Chicken Strips

Mondays - 1 Hot Dog
$3.25

1 Hot dog

Mondays - 2 Hot Dog
$6.50

2 hot dogs.

Mondays - Chicken Biscut
$6.50

Chicken tenders on a biscuit. Served with or without cheese.

Mondays - Apple Slice Add On
$1.50
Tuesdays - Chicken Strip Wrap
$7.75

All wraps will include lettuce and chicken strips. Assorted sauces to include buffalo, barbeque,

Tuesdays - Meatball Hoagie
$8.75

Meatball Sandwich. With or without provolone cheese.

Tuesdays- Junior Hoagie Box
$11.25

Choice of hoagie on a junior roll served with apple slices and a cookie.

Tuesdays - Salad Box
$11

Choice of salad (garden, Caesar or southwest). Served with a cookie.

Tuesdays - Chicken Salad Box
$14

Choice of salad (garden, Caesar or southwest) with grilled chicken. Served with a cookie.

Thursdays - Breakfast
$5.25

Breakfast sizzli. Choice of bacon and cheese on a bagel or croissant; choice of sausage and cheese on a bagel or croissant or choice of egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant.

Thursdays - Muffin
$3

Assorted muffins.

Thursdays - Donut
$1.75

Assorted donuts

Fridays (19th) - Chick Fil A Sandwich
$5.50

Traditional Chick Fil A Sandwich with Pickles.

Fridays (12th & 19th) - Chick Fil A Grilled Nuggets
$6.50

8 count grilled nuggets. Sauce on the side.

Fridays (12th & 19th) - Chick Fil A Nuggets
$5.50

8 count regular nuggets. Sauce on the side.

Fridays (26th) - Chipotle Tacos
$5.75

Choice of meat (chicken or steak)

Choice of shell (crispy corn or soft flour)


All tacos served with white rice, meat and shell. Salsa available on the side.


Note: If your student would like more than 1 taco, please order multiple.

Friday (26th) - Chips & Guac
$7.85

Chips & Small Quac

Friday (26th) - Chips & Salsa
$4.50

Chips & Small Salsa.

