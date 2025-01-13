eventClosed

SFA School Wawa 1/23 through 2/14

Available Any Day Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Available Any Day - Caesar Salad
$8.50
Choice of Balsamic or Caesar Dressing.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese
$6.25
A medium mac and cheese cup.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese with Chicken Strips
$9.25
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.
Available Any Day - Chicken Strips
$6
3 Chicken Strips
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup
$6
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup & Junior Hoagie
$11
Cup of Soup Served with Junior Hoagie. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday January 23 - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog and Apple Slices
Thursday January 23 - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Thursday January 23 - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Friday January 24 - Wrap Choices
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Friday January 24 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Monday January 27 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti rolls. Your choice of Meatballs or Steak. With or without Provolone Cheese.
Tuesday January 28 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday January 28 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday January 28 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Thursday January 30 - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices.
Thursday January 30 - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Thursday January 30 - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Friday January 31 - Wrap Choices
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Friday January 31 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Monday February 3 - Junior Options
$5
Served on Junior Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies will come with lettuce and tomato.
Monday February 3 - Shorti Options
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies will come with lettuce and tomato.
Tuesday February 4 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday February 4 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday February 4 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit
Thursday February 6 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti rolls. Your choice of Meatballs or Steak. With or without Provolone Cheese.
Friday February 7 - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices
Friday February 7 - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Friday February 7 - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Monday February 10 - Wrap Options
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Monday February 10 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Tuesday February 11 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday February 11 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday February 11 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Thursday February 13 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese.
Friday February 14 - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices
Friday February 14 - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Friday February 14 - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices

