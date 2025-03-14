SFA School Wawa 3/20 through 4/15

Available Any Day Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Available Any Day - Caesar Salad
$8.50
Choice of Balsamic, Ranch, Italian or Caesar Dressing.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese
$6.25
A medium mac and cheese cup.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese with Chicken Strips
$9.25
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.
Available Any Day - Chicken Strips
$6
3 Chicken Strips
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup
$6
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup & Junior Hoagie
$11
Cup of Soup Served with Junior Hoagie. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday March 20 - Wrap Choices
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Thursday March 20 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Monday March 24 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti rolls. Your choice of Meatballs or Steak. With or without Provolone Cheese.
Tuesday March 25 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday March 25 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday March 25 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Thursday March 27 - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices.
Thursday March 27 - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Thursday March 27 - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Monday March 31 - Wrap Choices
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Monday March 31 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Tuesday April 1 - Add On - Donut
$1.75
Variety of Donuts available for selection that day. Please add this as an option if you'd like a donut to come with your child(ren)'s lunch this day.
Tuesday April 1 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday April 1 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday April 1 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit
Thursday April 3 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti rolls. Your choice of Meatballs or Steak. With or without Provolone Cheese.
Monday April 7 - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices
Monday April 7 - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Monday April 7 - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Tuesday April 8 - Wrap Options
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Tuesday April 8 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Thursday April 10 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Thursday April 10 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Thursday April 10 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Monday April 14 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese.
Tuesday April 15 - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices
Tuesday April 15 - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Tuesday April 15 - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Friday Lent Menu - Caesar Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Friday Lent Menu - Mac & Cheese
$6.25
Medium cup of Mac & Cheese
Friday Lent Menu - Egg & Cheese
$4.75
Your choice of bagel or croissant.
Friday Lent Menu - Garden Salad
$8.50
Garden salad with your choice of balsamic, ranch or Italian salad dressing.
Friday Lent Menu - Tomato Soup
$6
Medium cup of tomato soup
Friday Lent Menu - Tuna Shorti
$7
A short roll with tuna salad, lettuce and tomato.
Any Day Add On - Fruit Cup
$3.65
Small Fruit Cup. Available any day.
Any Day Add On - Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.25
Wawa Chocolate Chip Cookie
Any Day Add On - Brownie
$3
Wawa Chocolate Brownie
Any Day Add On - Muffin
$3
Your choice of: Blueberry, Chocolate Chip or Banana Bread Muffin
