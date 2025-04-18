SFA School Wawa 4/28 - 5/30

Available Any Day Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Available Any Day - Caesar Salad
$8.50
Choice of Balsamic, Ranch, Italian or Caesar Dressing.
Choice of Balsamic, Ranch, Italian or Caesar Dressing.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese
$6.25
A medium mac and cheese cup.
A medium mac and cheese cup.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese with Chicken Strips
$9.25
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.
Available Any Day - Chicken Strips
$6
3 Chicken Strips
3 Chicken Strips
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup
$6
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup & Junior Hoagie
$11
Cup of Soup Served with Junior Hoagie. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Cup of Soup Served with Junior Hoagie. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Monday April 28 - Wrap Choices
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Monday April 28 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Tuesday April 29 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti rolls. Your choice of Meatballs or Steak. With or without Provolone Cheese.
Served on Shorti rolls. Your choice of Meatballs or Steak. With or without Provolone Cheese.
Thursday May 1 - Breakfast for Lunch - no 8th grade
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Thursday May 1 - Breakfast Bowl - no 8th grade
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Thursday May 1 - Small Breakfast Box - no 8th grade
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Friday May 2 (7th Gr Field Trip) - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices.
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices.
Friday May 2 (7th Gr Field Trip) - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Friday May 2 (7th Gr Field Trip) - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Monday May 5 - Wrap Choices
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Monday May 5 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Tuesday May 6 - Add On - Donut
$1.75
Variety of Donuts available for selection that day. Please add this as an option if you'd like a donut to come with your child(ren)'s lunch this day.
Variety of Donuts available for selection that day. Please add this as an option if you'd like a donut to come with your child(ren)'s lunch this day.
Tuesday May 6 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday May 6 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday May 6 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit
A muffin and a side of fruit
Thursday May 8 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti rolls. Your choice of Meatballs or Steak. With or without Provolone Cheese.
Served on Shorti rolls. Your choice of Meatballs or Steak. With or without Provolone Cheese.
Monday May 12 - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices
Monday May 12 - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Monday May 12 - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Tuesday May 13 - Wrap Options
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Tuesday May 13 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Thursday May 15 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Thursday May 15 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Thursday May 15 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Friday May 16 - (Kinder Field Trip) Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese.
Monday May 19 - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices
Monday May 19 - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Monday May 19 - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Tuesday May 20 Add On - Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.25
Wawa Chocolate Chip Cookie
Wawa Chocolate Chip Cookie
Tuesday May 20 - Wrap Choices
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Tuesday May 20 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Tuesday May 27 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese.
Thursday May 29 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Thursday May 29 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and has browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Scrambled eggs and has browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Thursday May 29 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit
A muffin and a side of fruit
Friday May 30 (no 8th grade) - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot dog and apple slices.
1 Hot dog and apple slices.
Friday May 30 (no 8th grade) - 2 hot dog meal
$7.10
2 Hot dogs and apple slices
2 Hot dogs and apple slices
Friday May 30 (no 8th grade) - chicken biscut
$7.50
Fried chicken on a biscuit served with or without cheese and with apple slices.
Fried chicken on a biscuit served with or without cheese and with apple slices.