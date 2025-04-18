SFA School Wawa 4/28 - 5/30

Available Any Day Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Available Any Day - Caesar Salad
$8.50
Choice of Balsamic, Ranch, Italian or Caesar Dressing.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese
$6.25
A medium mac and cheese cup.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese with Chicken Strips
$9.25
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.
Available Any Day - Chicken Strips
$6
3 Chicken Strips
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup
$6
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup & Junior Hoagie
$11
Cup of Soup Served with Junior Hoagie. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Monday April 28 - Wrap Choices
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Monday April 28 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Tuesday April 29 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti rolls. Your choice of Meatballs or Steak. With or without Provolone Cheese.
Thursday May 1 - Breakfast for Lunch - no 8th grade
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Thursday May 1 - Breakfast Bowl - no 8th grade
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Thursday May 1 - Small Breakfast Box - no 8th grade
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Friday May 2 (7th Gr Field Trip) - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices.
Friday May 2 (7th Gr Field Trip) - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Friday May 2 (7th Gr Field Trip) - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Monday May 5 - Wrap Choices
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Monday May 5 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Tuesday May 6 - Add On - Donut
$1.75
Variety of Donuts available for selection that day. Please add this as an option if you'd like a donut to come with your child(ren)'s lunch this day.
Tuesday May 6 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday May 6 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday May 6 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit
Thursday May 8 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti rolls. Your choice of Meatballs or Steak. With or without Provolone Cheese.
Monday May 12 - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices
Monday May 12 - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Monday May 12 - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Tuesday May 13 - Wrap Options
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Tuesday May 13 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Thursday May 15 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Thursday May 15 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Thursday May 15 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Friday May 16 - (Kinder Field Trip) Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese.
Monday May 19 - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot Dog & Apple Slices
Monday May 19 - 2 Hot Dog Meal
$7.10
2 Hot Dogs & Apple Slices
Monday May 19 - Chicken Biscuit Meal
$7.50
Fried Chicken Breast on a Biscuit served with or without cheese & Apple Slices
Tuesday May 20 Add On - Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.25
Wawa Chocolate Chip Cookie
Tuesday May 20 - Wrap Choices
$6.75
Your Choice of: Chicken Caesar; Buffalo Chicken; Spicy Chipotle Chicken or Turkey, Bacon Cheddar Wraps.
Tuesday May 20 - Chicken Burrito Bowl
$9.50
Lettuce, beans, rice, salsa, avocado, cheese and chicken.
Tuesday May 27 - Hot Hoagie
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese.
Thursday May 29 - Breakfast for Lunch
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Thursday May 29 - Breakfast Bowl
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and has browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Thursday May 29 - Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit
Friday May 30 (no 8th grade) - 1 Hot Dog Meal
$4.50
1 Hot dog and apple slices.
Friday May 30 (no 8th grade) - 2 hot dog meal
$7.10
2 Hot dogs and apple slices
Friday May 30 (no 8th grade) - chicken biscut
$7.50
Fried chicken on a biscuit served with or without cheese and with apple slices.

