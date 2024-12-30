SFA School Wawa Lunch Program January 6 - January 17
Monday Jan 6 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Monday Jan 6 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Monday Jan 6 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Monday Jan 6 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit
Tuesday Jan 7 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday Jan 9 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Thursday Jan 9 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Thursday Jan 9 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Thursday Jan 8 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Friday Jan 10 Hoagie Options- Shorti
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Friday Jan 10 Hoagie Options - Junior
$5
Served on Junior Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Monday Jan 13 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Tuesday Jan 14 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday Jan 14 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday Jan 14 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday Jan 14 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Thursday Jan 16 Hoagie Options- Shorti
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday Jan 16 Hoagie Options - Junior
$5
Served on Junior Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Friday Jan 17 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Available Any Day Caesar Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Available Any Day Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese
$6.25
A medium mac and cheese cup.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese with Chicken Strips
$9.25
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.
Available Any Day - Chicken Strips
$6
3 Chicken Strips
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup
$6
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup & Junior Hoagie
$11
Cup of Soup Served with Junior Hoagie. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!