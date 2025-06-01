SFDS Art Auction

This piece invites us to see Earth as a living organism—its surface like skin, textured and alive. Cracked deserts resemble parched flesh, while dense forests dot the landscape like freckles. Through rich brushstrokes and grounded, earthy tones, the painting becomes a reflection of what dermatology teaches us: that skin, much like the planet, tells stories of endurance, injury, and healing. Just as a dermatologist reads the skin to uncover deeper truths, this work encourages us to look at the Earth’s surface as a reflection of ourselves—vulnerable, marked, and beautifully alive.
Dottie
This painting using liquid clay on ceramic was inspired by my earliest exposure to research in dermatology. During a research elective at Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) I evaluated differences in the BWH staging of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) in individuals with solid organ malignancy (SOM) versus those without SOM. My work was conducted via retrospective chart review, though I felt deeply connected to the patients who I investigated virtually. This piece is a representation of my desire to keep medicine human. Using an everyday object--a dish--and displaying an abstract representation of cSCC, I seek to relay this connection to a viewer.
I am Melanoma
This poem highlights the analogous relationship between the current political reaction to DEI and the appearance of melanoma. It explores the fear that arises in both situations, emphasizing how neither poses danger until pursuing "vertical growth." The poem compares the ambitious journey of a Black medical student to the development of melanoma, where the initial presence may be overlooked, but growth—symbolizing ambition and striving for success—elicits discomfort and fear. It critiques how societal and institutional reactions to growth in marginalized communities mirror the responses to melanoma, urging a reexamination of how ambition is perceived and treated.
All Skin in the Game
"All Skin in the Game" is inspired by my work distributing free sunscreen to youth organizations. This piece serves as a call to action for inclusive sun safety education that acknowledges and protects the full spectrum of skin tones. This piece invites viewers to reconsider their thoughts about who needs SPF and affirms that every skin tone needs protection.
Unseen Process
This poem reflects my parents’ experiences as immigrant refugees navigating the medical system. I witnessed their respectful yet hesitant interactions with doctors. They were deferential toward authority but often unable to follow instructions due to language barriers and limited understanding of their conditions. Social and cultural factors shaped their silence, such as withholding information about secondhand smoke exposure for fear of judgment.
The poem centers on patient intake—a familiar yet uncomfortable process - to invite readers to reflect on what it means to be a patient. It challenges providers to consider the patient’s perspective when delivering care.
Itchier Than Skin
This piece explores the complex connection between skin, mind, and quality of life. Inspired by the origins and media portrayal of Morgellons disease, it highlights the psychiatric aspects of dermatologic illness.
Scratch art was chosen to reflect the mind-consuming symptoms patients experience. The zoomed-in perspective represents the hyperfixation often associated with skin sensations. The shapes and lines symbolize both the fibers historically linked to Morgellons and a magnified lens on personal experience. These layered perspectives suggest that how one perceives and lives with skin disease can shape both identity and well-being.
Visibility
Two identical forms, perceived differently.
This piece explores differences in visibility: how skin of color is underrepresented in dermatology, and how that lack of representation affects care. Dermatologic disease presents differently across skin tones, yet the visual standard remains centered on lighter skin. I was inspired by the surface and texture of keloid scars.
What’s visible isn’t always understood. What’s missing isn’t always absent.
Benign and Beautiful
Henna Art: A Tradition Designed on the Skin
Henna art, or Mehendi, is an intricate form of body adornment used to celebrate weddings, deeply rooted in South Asian and Middle Eastern cultures. Once the henna paste dries on the skin, it leaves behind a rich, reddish-brown stain that temporarily adorns the hands. Whether applied to young or aged skin, light or dark skin, henna presents uniquely on each individual—yet carries the same meaning. Similarly, dermatology is a form of medicine that varies from patient to patient. Both henna art and dermatology share the skin as their canvas: one honors it through artistic expression, the other through medical care—each caring for the skin in its own way.
Beneath the Surface
This oil on canvas portrays a woman whose face displays the full spectrum of human skin tones. At its center, a wound reveals a histological cross-section of the skin—highlighting the unchanging microscopic truth that beneath our varied tones, we are structurally the same. This piece challenges biases in dermatologic care and celebrates the beauty of diversity, advocating for equitable treatment across all skin colors. Beneath the Surface invites viewers to reflect on the shared humanity that connects us beyond pigmentation.
Where Natures Meet: The Beauty in the Undesirable
This piece features a watercolor pigment background rendered in liquid keratin, symbolizing the stratum corneum—the outermost layer of human skin. Emerging in textured relief is Trichophyton mentagrophytes, formed with casein, a dermatophyte known to feed on keratin and cause tinea infections. By portraying a pathogen in an artistic and tactile medium, this work explores the moment where two forms of nature—human and fungal—interact.
It challenges the viewer to find beauty in the clinically undesirable.
First Impressions
This illustration, composed entirely of abstract lines, depicts two girls embracing—an image of quiet strength, comfort, and shared reliance. All colors in the piece were derived from pigments collected directly from clinical photographs of psoriasis across a range of Fitzpatrick skin types from the Clearance Photo Library. The girl in the foreground is composed using pigment from types III and IV skin, while the girl in the background draws from types V and VI. Rather than illustrating plaques outright, this piece makes a deliberate choice: psoriasis does not define these figures. Instead, pigment from psoriatic skin was funneled into the fine detailing—outlining, facial contours, the textures of their hair and the hollows of their eyes—while unaffected skin tones were used to build larger gradients across their bodies and hair. In doing so, the disease becomes a quiet presence—subtle, textural, and embedded—rather than the dominant visual feature. Furthermore, the first impression made is the beauty in their physique, bodily figure, demeanor, and skin. The linework itself is inspired by the morphology of psoriasis and influenced by the artist’s own skin condition, ichthyosis, adding personal resonance to the form. The figures, leaning into one another, evoke a sense of shared identity and community care. Their pose reflects how people of color have historically relied on their own communities for healing, education, and empathy—particularly in medical systems that often overlook them. This piece is both a gesture of tenderness and a call to attention: no matter identity, we all should become confident in physical exam techniques, cognizant of treatment considerations, and receptive of lived experience in those with skin of color to make their healthcare a priority in dermatology and beyond.
Map of SF
World Sources of Food
15 Marina Blvd A vibrant mosaic mural in San Francisco’s Marina District, stands as a striking legacy of the New Deal-era Works Progress Administration (WPA). Created by John Garth, former mural director of the WPA, this massive public artwork was completed in 1959 and consists of more than 150,000 pieces of vitreous glass and tile sourced from Italy and Japan. Depicting the global journey of food from its origins to human consumption, the mural blends imagery of people, animals, and landscapes into a dynamic tableau that speaks to the interconnectedness of the world’s food systems. Garth’s belief that “true art is the expression of a nation's soul” is embodied in this monumental piece, the largest of his career and the only WPA-era work of his still in its original location. Installed on the facade of a Safeway grocery store—whose signature arched entrance popularized the "Marina style" of architecture—the mural reflects both mid-century modern design and the enduring values of the WPA’s cultural mission. Born from the economic devastation of the Great Depression, the WPA commissioned artists like Garth to bring art to public spaces, boost national morale, and document the resilience of the American spirit. As with the celebrated murals of Coit Tower and the Beach Chalet, World Sources of Food remains a powerful symbol of civic pride, cultural identity, and the enduring role of public art in shaping urban life.
MaestraPeace - Tú Eres Mi Otro Yo
3543 18th Street #8 MaestraPeace, the monumental mural that adorns the San Francisco Women’s Building in the Mission District, stands as a radiant tribute to the global contributions and resilience of women throughout history. Painted in 1994 by seven renowned Bay Area muralists—including Juana Alicia, Edythe Boone, and Miranda Bergman—this six-story artwork celebrates cultural diversity and feminist solidarity. Towering figures of mythic female ancestors, alongside portraits of trailblazers like Nobel Laureate Rigoberta Menchú, envelop the building in vibrant color and powerful symbolism. Its creation marked the triumphant paying off of the building’s mortgage, a milestone for the nation’s first woman-owned and operated community center. Born out of the second-wave feminist movement, The Women’s Building has been a sanctuary and organizing space since 1979. MaestraPeace not only beautifies the historic site but also embodies the spirit of collective empowerment and artistic activism. Restored in 2012 to preserve its brilliance, the mural continues to be a beacon for intersectional justice, LGBTQ+ visibility, and community expression. Recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, MaestraPeace is more than public art—it is a landmark of social progress, creativity, and the enduring legacy of women’s voices rising together. -- 90 Clarion Alley Made by by artist Elizabeth Blancas, this mural graces Clarion Alley in San Francisco’s Mission District as a tribute to love, resilience, and intergenerational care within the Latinx community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Created in 2021 in partnership with San Francisco’s COVID Command Center (CCC) as part of the city’s arts recovery efforts, the mural features nationally acclaimed poet Yosimar Reyes embracing his Abuelita, Mardonia Galeana—affectionately known as Mama Doña—both wearing masks. Above them, the phrase “Tú Eres Mi Otro Yo” (“You are my other me”) from Chicano playwright Luis Valdez’s Pensamiento Serpentino echoes a Mayan principle of shared humanity and interconnectedness. More than just a portrait, the mural affirms the visibility and value of undocumented and immigrant communities, who were among the hardest hit during the pandemic. By honoring a personal moment between Reyes and his grandmother, Blancas uplifts a broader narrative of survival, dignity, and essential contribution. Set in the heart of the Mission, where Blancas first found her artistic voice, the mural serves as a bold declaration of cultural pride and mutual care—anchoring Clarion Alley’s legacy as a space for justice, storytelling, and community healing.
Soul Journey - Masonic Hall Mosaic
Carrol Ave & 3rd St This monumental mural completed in 2000 in Bayview-Hunters Point, stretches 187 feet along Carroll Street and tells a sweeping visual story of struggle, resilience, and transformation. Directed by Susan Kelk Cervantes of Precita Eyes Muralists, the project united seven artists, five apprentices, and numerous community members over three years of collaboration. Anchored by a majestic African earth goddess and an Ohlone couple representing the area’s deep Indigenous roots, the mural honors the layered histories of migration, labor, and cultural survival—from the Chinese railroad workers of the Gold Rush era to African American shipyard workers who arrived during World War II. Infused with poetry, symbolism, and vibrant imagery, Soul Journey is more than a mural—it’s a living archive of Bayview-Hunters Point’s identity and hopes for the future. It weaves in the words of Chinese poet Li Po, celebrates local motherhood with a figure blessing the building’s entrance, and reflects a community long marked by inequality yet fueled by creativity and pride. As artist Ronnie Goodman reflected, the mural transforms the “soul-journey of tears” into fertile ground for healing and growth. It remains a powerful tribute to the neighborhood’s enduring spirit and a call to see Bayview-Hunters Point through the lens of its own people. 1111 California St Also known as the endomosaic, this is one of San Francisco’s most captivating public artworks, spanning 48 by 38 feet across the southern wall of the California Masonic Memorial Temple’s foyer. Created by Big Sur-based artist Emile Norman in 1956, the piece is an innovative fusion of color, light, and texture made by layering glass, metals, organic material, and even soil from California’s 58 counties between clear acrylic panels. Without formal training or ties to Freemasonry, Norman immersed himself in Masonic symbolism—incorporating tools like the plumb and trowel—to honor the fraternity’s historical and moral values. Beyond its breathtaking visual impact, the endomosaic is a testament to Norman’s spirit of experimentation and authenticity. His partnership with Brooks Clement, both in art and life, helped shape this and many of his works during a time when LGBTQ+ relationships were not openly accepted. Their shared life in Big Sur became a haven for creativity and quiet resistance. Today, the mural stands not only as a dazzling architectural centerpiece but also as a tribute to artistic independence, midcentury innovation, and a lesser-known queer legacy embedded in San Francisco’s cultural fabric.
Growing Together
272 McAllister Street “Growing Together”, the vibrant mural towering over the Tenderloin People’s Garden, is a six-story celebration of urban resilience, food justice, and community care. Designed and painted in 2016 through a collaboration between Precita Eyes Muralists, Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation (TNDC), local artists, and neighborhood residents, the mural honors the gardeners and volunteers who sustain the garden in the heart of San Francisco. A dove in flight and the soft hues of an early morning sky set the scene for a collective portrait of nourishment and hope. Painted on the west wall of the McAllister Hotel, it stands as a visual tribute to the garden’s role as a green sanctuary in one of the city’s most densely populated and underserved neighborhoods. More than just a mural, “Growing Together” is a beacon for the community’s ongoing struggle for access to healthy, affordable food. Alongside the mural, children from nearby Bessie Carmichael Elementary School contributed colorful wooden veggie cutouts through an artist-in-residence program, combining art and poetry to explore themes of nourishment and justice. Together, the mural and the garden embody a powerful message: that creativity, collaboration, and local empowerment can grow beauty, sustenance, and solidarity—even in the most concrete corners of San Francisco.
Beach Chalet Murals
1000 Great Highway The Beach Chalet murals are a vibrant testament to San Francisco’s cultural life during the Great Depression, created between 1936 and 1937 under the Works Progress Administration (WPA) Federal Art Project. Located at the western edge of Golden Gate Park, the murals—painted by Lucien Labaudt with assistance from Arnold Bray and Farrell Dwyer—depict lively scenes of 1930s San Francisco, from bustling Fisherman’s Wharf to serene park landscapes. The centerpiece fresco, San Francisco Life, features both everyday residents and notable figures of the time, including Park Superintendent John McLaren and artist Beatrice Judd Ryan, blending civic pride with personal narrative. Complemented by carved wood panels by Michael von Meyer and intricate mosaics by Primo Caredio, the Beach Chalet murals celebrate leisure, resilience, and community spirit at a time of national hardship. Originally designed as a beachside restaurant and changing room, the building later served as a military facility and veterans’ clubhouse before falling into disrepair. Thanks to restoration efforts in the late 20th century, visitors today can once again experience this enduring example of New Deal-era public art, which continues to reflect the city’s rich artistic and social history.
Moraga Mosaic Steps
16th Avenue The 16th Avenue Tiled Steps, also known as the Moraga Steps, are one of San Francisco’s most iconic public art installations—an awe-inspiring 163-step mosaic stairway that connects the Golden Gate Heights neighborhood to Grandview Park. Designed by artists Aileen Barr and Colette Crutcher and completed in 2005, the staircase features over 2,000 intricately hand-placed tiles composed of more than 75,000 glass fragments. The design flows from sea to sky, incorporating marine life, celestial motifs, and names of community sponsors within the vibrant imagery. Inspired by Brazil’s Escadaria Selarón, the project was spearheaded by local residents Jessie Audette and Alice Yee Xavier as a way to beautify the area and unite neighbors through collaborative art. Beyond its breathtaking aesthetic, the Moraga Steps symbolize the power of community engagement and grassroots transformation. Over 220 donors contributed to the project, and community-led workshops helped assemble the panels, with additional support from the Mayor’s Neighborhood Beautification Fund. Today, the steps are flanked by flourishing gardens of native plants and succulents, supporting local pollinators like the endangered green hairstreak butterfly. Declared "16th Avenue Tiled Steps Day" in 2005, the staircase remains a shining example of civic pride, ecological stewardship, and the role of public art in connecting people to place.
Mission Street Manifesto - Noe Valley Mural
1600 Holloway Avenue Painted in 1990 by renowned Chicana muralist and activist Juana Alicia, this mural is a bold visual interpretation of a poem by U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera. Located in San Francisco’s Mission District, the mural transforms Herrera’s fiery and rhythmic call for liberation into a vibrant public artwork that embodies the intersection of poetry, art, and activism. The mural’s title and text, drawn from Herrera’s Mission Street Manifesto, echo a revolutionary spirit—inviting viewers to “rise sisters rise brothers and spill the song,” evoking themes of resistance, identity, and collective awakening rooted in Chicano and Indigenous traditions. Alicia, deeply influenced by her work with the United Farm Workers and her lifelong dedication to social justice, uses this mural to amplify historically silenced voices. Inspired by poetry and the power of public storytelling, her work reclaims urban space for cultural affirmation and radical visibility. Mission Street Manifesto stands as a testament to the enduring struggles and creativity of the Latinx community in San Francisco, transforming the city’s walls into living texts that speak to solidarity, liberation, and the beauty of cultural resilience. -- 3861 24th Street The Noe Valley Murals – West Wall, painted by celebrated muralist Mona Caron in 2008, vividly illustrates the present-day life of San Francisco’s 24th Street as it winds through the Noe Valley and into the Mission District. As part of a diptych surrounding the Noe Valley Town Square and weekly farmers market, the western mural blends lush botanical imagery with neighborhood scenes—featuring recognizable landmarks like Martha’s Coffee and even portraits of real local residents. The mural celebrates the diversity and unity of two adjoining neighborhoods, using art to underscore a message of shared community and interconnected identity in a vibrant urban landscape. Caron’s ribbon-like composition, which weaves vegetables and plants with architectural and human details, transforms the square into a living canvas of civic pride and aspirational harmony. The western mural not only reflects the cultural richness of today’s 24th Street, but also complements the eastern mural’s vision of the street’s history and utopian future. Together, the murals embody a collective dream for a more inclusive, sustainable, and creatively engaged city. As the mural faces restoration, the community's ongoing support reaffirms its role as a symbol of neighborhood collaboration and resilience.
