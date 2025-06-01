SFDS Art Auction

Carrol Ave & 3rd St This monumental mural completed in 2000 in Bayview-Hunters Point, stretches 187 feet along Carroll Street and tells a sweeping visual story of struggle, resilience, and transformation. Directed by Susan Kelk Cervantes of Precita Eyes Muralists, the project united seven artists, five apprentices, and numerous community members over three years of collaboration. Anchored by a majestic African earth goddess and an Ohlone couple representing the area’s deep Indigenous roots, the mural honors the layered histories of migration, labor, and cultural survival—from the Chinese railroad workers of the Gold Rush era to African American shipyard workers who arrived during World War II. Infused with poetry, symbolism, and vibrant imagery, Soul Journey is more than a mural—it’s a living archive of Bayview-Hunters Point’s identity and hopes for the future. It weaves in the words of Chinese poet Li Po, celebrates local motherhood with a figure blessing the building’s entrance, and reflects a community long marked by inequality yet fueled by creativity and pride. As artist Ronnie Goodman reflected, the mural transforms the “soul-journey of tears” into fertile ground for healing and growth. It remains a powerful tribute to the neighborhood’s enduring spirit and a call to see Bayview-Hunters Point through the lens of its own people. 1111 California St Also known as the endomosaic, this is one of San Francisco’s most captivating public artworks, spanning 48 by 38 feet across the southern wall of the California Masonic Memorial Temple’s foyer. Created by Big Sur-based artist Emile Norman in 1956, the piece is an innovative fusion of color, light, and texture made by layering glass, metals, organic material, and even soil from California’s 58 counties between clear acrylic panels. Without formal training or ties to Freemasonry, Norman immersed himself in Masonic symbolism—incorporating tools like the plumb and trowel—to honor the fraternity’s historical and moral values. Beyond its breathtaking visual impact, the endomosaic is a testament to Norman’s spirit of experimentation and authenticity. His partnership with Brooks Clement, both in art and life, helped shape this and many of his works during a time when LGBTQ+ relationships were not openly accepted. Their shared life in Big Sur became a haven for creativity and quiet resistance. Today, the mural stands not only as a dazzling architectural centerpiece but also as a tribute to artistic independence, midcentury innovation, and a lesser-known queer legacy embedded in San Francisco’s cultural fabric.

