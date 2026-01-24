SFDSS Family Donation Sign Up · Spring Soirée 2026

This will be included in the Happy Camper basket. (Description: Adventure awaits! This basket has everything you need for your next camping trip or cozy backyard bonfire. From s’mores essentials and outdoor snacks to handy gear and comfort items, it’s the perfect pack for making memories under the stars.)





Examples can be found in this Google search: https://www.google.com/search?q=camping+tents&rlz=1C5GCEM_enUS1126US1126&oq=camping+tent&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCggAEAAYsQMYgAQyCggAEAAYsQMYgAQyBggBEEUYOTIHCAIQABiABDIHCAMQABiABDIHCAQQABiABDIHCAUQABiABDIHCAYQABiABDIHCAcQABiABDIHCAgQABiABDIHCAkQABiPAtIBCDE0NDlqMGo5qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8