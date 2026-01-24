SFDSS Family Donation Sign Up · Spring Soirée 2026

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This will be included in the Snuggle into Spring Basket. (Description: Shake off the chill and welcome a new season of comfort! This basket is overflowing with cozy indulgences... everything you need for rest, relaxation, and a little spring renewal.)
This will be included in the Snuggle into Spring Basket. (Description: Shake off the chill and welcome a new season of comfort! This basket is overflowing with cozy indulgences... everything you need for rest, relaxation, and a little spring renewal.)
View examples in this Google search: https://www.google.com/search?q=red+light+therapy+mask&rlz=1C5GCEM_enUS1126US1126&oq=red+light+therapy+mask&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyDAgAEEUYORixAxiABDIHCAEQABiABDIKCAIQABixAxiABDIHCAMQABiABDIHCAQQABiABDIHCAUQABiABDIHCAYQABiABDIHCAcQABiABDIHCAgQABiABDIHCAkQABiABNIBCDQxMjBqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
This will be included in the Snuggle into Spring Basket. (Description: Shake off the chill and welcome a new season of comfort! This basket is overflowing with cozy indulgences... everything you need for rest, relaxation, and a little spring renewal.)
This will be included as a standalone item: Lowe's Gift Card Basket.
This will be included in the Happy Camper basket. (Description: Adventure awaits! This basket has everything you need for your next camping trip or cozy backyard bonfire. From s’mores essentials and outdoor snacks to handy gear and comfort items, it’s the perfect pack for making memories under the stars.)
Examples can be found in this Google search: https://www.google.com/search?q=camping+tents&rlz=1C5GCEM_enUS1126US1126&oq=camping+tent&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCggAEAAYsQMYgAQyCggAEAAYsQMYgAQyBggBEEUYOTIHCAIQABiABDIHCAMQABiABDIHCAQQABiABDIHCAUQABiABDIHCAYQABiABDIHCAcQABiABDIHCAgQABiABDIHCAkQABiPAtIBCDE0NDlqMGo5qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
This will be included in the Happy Camper basket. (Description: Adventure awaits! This basket has everything you need for your next camping trip or cozy backyard bonfire. From s’mores essentials and outdoor snacks to handy gear and comfort items, it’s the perfect pack for making memories under the stars.)
This will be included in the Happy Camper basket. (Description: Adventure awaits! This basket has everything you need for your next camping trip or cozy backyard bonfire. From s’mores essentials and outdoor snacks to handy gear and comfort items, it’s the perfect pack for making memories under the stars.)
This will be included in the Happy Camper basket. (Description: Adventure awaits! This basket has everything you need for your next camping trip or cozy backyard bonfire. From s’mores essentials and outdoor snacks to handy gear and comfort items, it’s the perfect pack for making memories under the stars.)
See examples in this Google search: https://www.google.com/search?q=camping+chair&rlz=1C5GCEM_enUS1126US1126&oq=camping+chair&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIKCAEQABixAxiABDIHCAIQABiABDIHCAMQABiABDIHCAQQABiABDIHCAUQABiABDIHCAYQABiABDIHCAcQABiABDIHCAgQABiABDIHCAkQABiABNIBCDMwNzFqMGo5qAIGsAIB8QX991IH88QgoA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
This will be included in the Happy Camper basket. (Description: Adventure awaits! This basket has everything you need for your next camping trip or cozy backyard bonfire. From s’mores essentials and outdoor snacks to handy gear and comfort items, it’s the perfect pack for making memories under the stars.)
This is intended for the Tailgaiting Silent Auction basket (featuring SU Football season tickets.) It does not have to be Blackstone brand; we need a small portable grill (propane or charcoal) for tailgaiting.
Example: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Blackstone-Adventure-Ready-17-Propane-Griddle-with-Hard-Cover/5011635876?wmlspartner=wlpa&selectedSellerId=0&wl13=1806&gclsrc=aw.ds&adid=222222222775011635876_117755028669_12420145346&wl0=&wl1=g&wl2=c&wl3=501107745824&wl4=pla-394283752452&wl5=9005236&wl6=&wl7=&wl8=&wl9=pla&wl10=8175035&wl11=local&wl12=5011635876&veh=sem_LIA&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=12420145346&gbraid=0AAAAADmfBIowEglAUzJvHgm_CgLk4oEMS&gclid=Cj0KCQiA-NHLBhDSARIsAIhe9X1fyW2Y_g7mFNBhNnCf6--AnwQOktuxdXjsGuY3SxeTR7T8Eav_7XkaAh0nEALw_wcB
This will be included in the Tailgaiting Basket (featuring two SU Football season tickets.)
This will be included in the Tailgaiting Basket (featuring two SU Football season tickets.)
Any type of wine.
This will be included in the Cin Cin & Charcuterie basket. (Description: This shelf-stable charcuterie basket features a thoughtfully curated selection of artisan crackers and grissini, savory cured meats, waxed cheeses, gourmet spreads, and sweet and savory accompaniments. Designed for easy entertaining or gifting, every item can be enjoyed at your convenience—no refrigeration required.)
This will be included in the Cin Cin & Charcuterie basket. (Description: This shelf-stable charcuterie basket features a thoughtfully curated selection of artisan crackers and grissini, savory cured meats, waxed cheeses, gourmet spreads, and sweet and savory accompaniments. Designed for easy entertaining or gifting, every item can be enjoyed at your convenience—no refrigeration required.)
This will be included in the Cin Cin & Charcuterie basket. (Description: This shelf-stable charcuterie basket features a thoughtfully curated selection of artisan crackers and grissini, savory cured meats, waxed cheeses, gourmet spreads, and sweet and savory accompaniments. Designed for easy entertaining or gifting, every item can be enjoyed at your convenience—no refrigeration required.)
This will be included in the Brew-tiful Morning Basket. (Description: Start your mornings right with this Keurig K-Express coffee maker, complete with a set of 4 stylish mugs, a variety of flavorful K-Cups, and a convenient K-Cup organizer.)
See examples here: https://www.google.com/search?q=k+cup+organizer&rlz=1C5GCEM_enUS1126US1126&oq=kcup+or&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCwgBEAAYChgLGIAEMgYIABBFGDkyCwgBEAAYChgLGIAEMgsIAhAAGAoYCxiABDILCAMQABgKGAsYgAQyCwgEEAAYChgLGIAEMgsIBRAAGAoYCxiABDILCAYQABgKGAsYgAQyCwgHEAAYChgLGIAEMgsICBAAGAoYCxiABDILCAkQABgKGAsYgATSAQgyNDQ0ajBqOagCBrACAfEF3oUsM6-GC6M&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
This will be included in the Brew-tiful Morning Basket. (Description: Start your mornings right with this Keurig K-Express coffee maker, complete with a set of 4 stylish mugs, a variety of flavorful K-Cups, and a convenient K-Cup organizer.)
Any brand of tequila and margartia mix.
These will be used in the Patio Party and Let's Taco 'bout Dinner Baskets.
Descriptions:
This will be used in the Patio Party basket. (Description: Bring the celebration outdoors! This all-in-one summer party basket includes everything you need for the ultimate backyard bash. This basket guarantees good friends, good times, and plenty of laughter under the lights.)
This will be used in the Let's Taco 'bout Dinner basket. (Description: Turn any night into a fiesta with this jam-packed basket of flavor and fun! From margarita mix, tequila, and rim salt to taco shells, salsas, queso, and hot-sauce sampler, this basket has all the fixings for the perfect taco night.
basket.)
This will be used in the Let's Taco 'bout Dinner basket. (Description: Turn any night into a fiesta with this jam-packed basket of flavor and fun! From margarita mix, tequila, and rim salt to taco shells, salsas, queso, and hot-sauce sampler, this basket has all the fixings for the perfect taco night.
basket.)
These will be used in the Patio Party and Let's Taco 'bout Dinner Baskets.
Descriptions:
These will be used in the Patio Party and Let's Taco 'bout Dinner Baskets.
Descriptions:
This is for the Sundae Fundae basket. (Description: Create your own ice cream masterpieces with this Sundae Funday basket, complete with toppings and tools.)
Sign up to curate a Bake Off Basket. Ideas include Mixing bowls, whisk and spatula set, cupcake liners, gourmet sprinkles, oven mitts, baking mixes, cookbook, and a grocery gift card.
Send in one (or more!) bottles to curate our Booze Basket. Some ideas of alcohol to send in for the basket include:
These items are for the Suda & Sparkle Basket. (Description: Because clean never goes out of style! This basket is packed with household favorites for cleaning, dishes, and laundry—helping your home sparkle from top to bottom. Practical, versatile, and perfect for every household.)
Ideas for items include:
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