St. Francis de Sales Early Childhood Learning Center

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St. Francis de Sales Early Childhood Learning Center

About this event

SFDSS Family Donation Sign Up · Spring Soirée 2026

Netflix Gift Card (any amount)
Free

This will be included in the Snuggle into Spring Basket. (Description: Shake off the chill and welcome a new season of comfort! This basket is overflowing with cozy indulgences... everything you need for rest, relaxation, and a little spring renewal.)

Red Light Therapy Mask
Free

This will be included in the Snuggle into Spring Basket. (Description: Shake off the chill and welcome a new season of comfort! This basket is overflowing with cozy indulgences... everything you need for rest, relaxation, and a little spring renewal.)


View examples in this Google search: https://www.google.com/search?q=red+light+therapy+mask&rlz=1C5GCEM_enUS1126US1126&oq=red+light+therapy+mask&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyDAgAEEUYORixAxiABDIHCAEQABiABDIKCAIQABixAxiABDIHCAMQABiABDIHCAQQABiABDIHCAUQABiABDIHCAYQABiABDIHCAcQABiABDIHCAgQABiABDIHCAkQABiABNIBCDQxMjBqMGo3qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Box of Chocolates
Free

This will be included in the Snuggle into Spring Basket. (Description: Shake off the chill and welcome a new season of comfort! This basket is overflowing with cozy indulgences... everything you need for rest, relaxation, and a little spring renewal.)

Lowe's Gift Card ($50)
Free

This will be included as a standalone item: Lowe's Gift Card Basket.

Tent (for anywhere from 3 - 10 people)
Free

This will be included in the Happy Camper basket. (Description: Adventure awaits! This basket has everything you need for your next camping trip or cozy backyard bonfire. From s’mores essentials and outdoor snacks to handy gear and comfort items, it’s the perfect pack for making memories under the stars.)


Examples can be found in this Google search: https://www.google.com/search?q=camping+tents&rlz=1C5GCEM_enUS1126US1126&oq=camping+tent&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCggAEAAYsQMYgAQyCggAEAAYsQMYgAQyBggBEEUYOTIHCAIQABiABDIHCAMQABiABDIHCAQQABiABDIHCAUQABiABDIHCAYQABiABDIHCAcQABiABDIHCAgQABiABDIHCAkQABiPAtIBCDE0NDlqMGo5qAIAsAIA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Headlamp and pocket knife
Free

This will be included in the Happy Camper basket. (Description: Adventure awaits! This basket has everything you need for your next camping trip or cozy backyard bonfire. From s’mores essentials and outdoor snacks to handy gear and comfort items, it’s the perfect pack for making memories under the stars.)

Bug spray, sunscreen, Moist towelettes, hand sanitizer
Free

This will be included in the Happy Camper basket. (Description: Adventure awaits! This basket has everything you need for your next camping trip or cozy backyard bonfire. From s’mores essentials and outdoor snacks to handy gear and comfort items, it’s the perfect pack for making memories under the stars.)

2 Camping Chairs
Free

This will be included in the Happy Camper basket. (Description: Adventure awaits! This basket has everything you need for your next camping trip or cozy backyard bonfire. From s’mores essentials and outdoor snacks to handy gear and comfort items, it’s the perfect pack for making memories under the stars.)


See examples in this Google search: https://www.google.com/search?q=camping+chair&rlz=1C5GCEM_enUS1126US1126&oq=camping+chair&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIKCAEQABixAxiABDIHCAIQABiABDIHCAMQABiABDIHCAQQABiABDIHCAUQABiABDIHCAYQABiABDIHCAcQABiABDIHCAgQABiABDIHCAkQABiABNIBCDMwNzFqMGo5qAIGsAIB8QX991IH88QgoA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Smores supplies (marshmallows, graham crackers, chocolate)
Free

This will be included in the Happy Camper basket. (Description: Adventure awaits! This basket has everything you need for your next camping trip or cozy backyard bonfire. From s’mores essentials and outdoor snacks to handy gear and comfort items, it’s the perfect pack for making memories under the stars.)

Small Grill (Propane or Charcoal) for Tailgaiting
Free

This is intended for the Tailgaiting Silent Auction basket (featuring SU Football season tickets.) It does not have to be Blackstone brand; we need a small portable grill (propane or charcoal) for tailgaiting.


Example: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Blackstone-Adventure-Ready-17-Propane-Griddle-with-Hard-Cover/5011635876?wmlspartner=wlpa&selectedSellerId=0&wl13=1806&gclsrc=aw.ds&adid=222222222775011635876_117755028669_12420145346&wl0=&wl1=g&wl2=c&wl3=501107745824&wl4=pla-394283752452&wl5=9005236&wl6=&wl7=&wl8=&wl9=pla&wl10=8175035&wl11=local&wl12=5011635876&veh=sem_LIA&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=12420145346&gbraid=0AAAAADmfBIowEglAUzJvHgm_CgLk4oEMS&gclid=Cj0KCQiA-NHLBhDSARIsAIhe9X1fyW2Y_g7mFNBhNnCf6--AnwQOktuxdXjsGuY3SxeTR7T8Eav_7XkaAh0nEALw_wcB

Gift Card to Meats on Main or Kelly's Meat Market (any amt)
Free

This will be included in the Tailgaiting Basket (featuring two SU Football season tickets.)

Hard-sided cooler (any size/brand)
Free

This will be included in the Tailgaiting Basket (featuring two SU Football season tickets.)

2 Bottles of Wine and Corkscrew (manual or electric)
Free

Any type of wine.


This will be included in the Cin Cin & Charcuterie basket. (Description: This shelf-stable charcuterie basket features a thoughtfully curated selection of artisan crackers and grissini, savory cured meats, waxed cheeses, gourmet spreads, and sweet and savory accompaniments. Designed for easy entertaining or gifting, every item can be enjoyed at your convenience—no refrigeration required.)

Shelf-stable waxed cheeses, Dry salami (vacuum-sealed), Pepp
Free

This will be included in the Cin Cin & Charcuterie basket. (Description: This shelf-stable charcuterie basket features a thoughtfully curated selection of artisan crackers and grissini, savory cured meats, waxed cheeses, gourmet spreads, and sweet and savory accompaniments. Designed for easy entertaining or gifting, every item can be enjoyed at your convenience—no refrigeration required.)

Jam/Jelly Spreads, Grissini, artisan crackers, mixed nuts, D
Free

This will be included in the Cin Cin & Charcuterie basket. (Description: This shelf-stable charcuterie basket features a thoughtfully curated selection of artisan crackers and grissini, savory cured meats, waxed cheeses, gourmet spreads, and sweet and savory accompaniments. Designed for easy entertaining or gifting, every item can be enjoyed at your convenience—no refrigeration required.)

K-Cup Organizer
Free

This will be included in the Brew-tiful Morning Basket. (Description: Start your mornings right with this Keurig K-Express coffee maker, complete with a set of 4 stylish mugs, a variety of flavorful K-Cups, and a convenient K-Cup organizer.)


See examples here: https://www.google.com/search?q=k+cup+organizer&rlz=1C5GCEM_enUS1126US1126&oq=kcup+or&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCwgBEAAYChgLGIAEMgYIABBFGDkyCwgBEAAYChgLGIAEMgsIAhAAGAoYCxiABDILCAMQABgKGAsYgAQyCwgEEAAYChgLGIAEMgsIBRAAGAoYCxiABDILCAYQABgKGAsYgAQyCwgHEAAYChgLGIAEMgsICBAAGAoYCxiABDILCAkQABgKGAsYgATSAQgyNDQ0ajBqOagCBrACAfEF3oUsM6-GC6M&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

2 Assorted Boxes of K-Cups
Free

This will be included in the Brew-tiful Morning Basket. (Description: Start your mornings right with this Keurig K-Express coffee maker, complete with a set of 4 stylish mugs, a variety of flavorful K-Cups, and a convenient K-Cup organizer.)

Bottle of Tequila and Bottle of Margarita Mix
Free

Any brand of tequila and margartia mix.

These will be used in the Patio Party and Let's Taco 'bout Dinner Baskets.


Descriptions:

  • Patio Party: Bring the celebration outdoors! This all-in-one summer party basket includes everything you need for the ultimate backyard bash. This basket guarantees good friends, good times, and plenty of laughter under the lights.
  • Let's Taco 'bout Dinner: Turn any night into a fiesta with this jam-packed basket of flavor and fun! From margarita mix, tequila, and rim salt to taco shells, salsas, queso, and hot-sauce sampler, this basket has all the fixings for the perfect taco night.
4 pack of craft beer (any brand/flavor)
Free

This will be used in the Patio Party basket. (Description: Bring the celebration outdoors! This all-in-one summer party basket includes everything you need for the ultimate backyard bash. This basket guarantees good friends, good times, and plenty of laughter under the lights.)


4 pack of Mexican Soda
Free

This will be used in the Let's Taco 'bout Dinner basket. (Description: Turn any night into a fiesta with this jam-packed basket of flavor and fun! From margarita mix, tequila, and rim salt to taco shells, salsas, queso, and hot-sauce sampler, this basket has all the fixings for the perfect taco night.

basket.)

Hannaford Gift Card (any amount)
Free

This will be used in the Let's Taco 'bout Dinner basket. (Description: Turn any night into a fiesta with this jam-packed basket of flavor and fun! From margarita mix, tequila, and rim salt to taco shells, salsas, queso, and hot-sauce sampler, this basket has all the fixings for the perfect taco night.

basket.)

2 Packages of Rim Salt (any brand)
Free

These will be used in the Patio Party and Let's Taco 'bout Dinner Baskets.


Descriptions:

  • Patio Party: Bring the celebration outdoors! This all-in-one summer party basket includes everything you need for the ultimate backyard bash. This basket guarantees good friends, good times, and plenty of laughter under the lights.
  • Let's Taco 'bout Dinner: Turn any night into a fiesta with this jam-packed basket of flavor and fun! From margarita mix, tequila, and rim salt to taco shells, salsas, queso, and hot-sauce sampler, this basket has all the fixings for the perfect taco night.
2 Packages of Tortilla Chips and 2 Jars of Salsa (any brand)
Free

These will be used in the Patio Party and Let's Taco 'bout Dinner Baskets.


Descriptions:

  • Patio Party: Bring the celebration outdoors! This all-in-one summer party basket includes everything you need for the ultimate backyard bash. This basket guarantees good friends, good times, and plenty of laughter under the lights.
  • Let's Taco 'bout Dinner: Turn any night into a fiesta with this jam-packed basket of flavor and fun! From margarita mix, tequila, and rim salt to taco shells, salsas, queso, and hot-sauce sampler, this basket has all the fixings for the perfect taco night.
Ice cream bowls, scoop, toppings (sprinkles, syrups, cherrie
Free

This is for the Sundae Fundae basket. (Description: Create your own ice cream masterpieces with this Sundae Funday basket, complete with toppings and tools.)

Bake Off Basket
Free

Sign up to curate a Bake Off Basket. Ideas include Mixing bowls, whisk and spatula set, cupcake liners, gourmet sprinkles, oven mitts, baking mixes, cookbook, and a grocery gift card.

Assorted Alcohol for Booze Basket
Free

Send in one (or more!) bottles to curate our Booze Basket. Some ideas of alcohol to send in for the basket include:

  • Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Pinot Noir
  • Pinot Grigio
  • Sauvignon Blanc
  • Rosé
  • Prosecco
  • Champagne
  • Vodka
  • Bourbon
  • Whiskey
  • Tequila (blanco or reposado)
  • Gin
  • Light rum
  • Spiced rum
  • Craft beer sampler
  • Seasonal beer
  • Hard seltzers (variety pack)
  • Canned cocktails
  • Wine spritzers
  • Vodka mini bottles
  • Whiskey mini bottles
  • Tequila mini bottles
  • Rum mini bottles
  • Baileys Irish Cream
  • Kahlúa
  • Amaretto
  • Triple Sec
  • Aperol
Assorted Household Cleaning Items
Free

These items are for the Suda & Sparkle Basket. (Description: Because clean never goes out of style! This basket is packed with household favorites for cleaning, dishes, and laundry—helping your home sparkle from top to bottom. Practical, versatile, and perfect for every household.)


Ideas for items include:

  • Multi-surface cleaner
  • Glass & mirror cleaner
  • Disinfecting wipes
  • Scrub Daddy or Scrub Mommy sponge
  • Microfiber cleaning cloths
  • Magic Eraser–style cleaning sponges
  • Rubber cleaning gloves
  • Dishwasher pods or tablets
  • Rinse aid
  • Dish brush with soap dispenser
  • Swedish dishcloths
  • Sponge holder or sink caddy
  • Dish drying mat
  • Scent booster beads
  • Dryer sheets or wool dryer balls
  • Stain remover spray or stick
  • Lint roller
  • Hand soap
  • Matching hand lotion
  • Linen or room spray
  • Small candle (fresh/clean scent)
  • Refillable spray bottle

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