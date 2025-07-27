SFIS Sponsorship Payment Form

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$250
-A single social media announcement highlighting our sponsors before the event -One email notification sent to all our supporter mailing lists
Silver Level Sponsorship
$500
-One social media announcement prior to the event, highlighting our sponsors -One email notification sent to all our supporter mailing lists -Sponsors have the opportunity to display flyers, brochures, or business cards at the event entrance -Includes one event ticket
Gold Level Sponsorship
$750
-A social media announcement prior to the event to highlight our sponsors -An email blast distributed to all our supporter mailing lists -Opportunity for sponsors to showcase flyers, brochures, or business cards at the event entrance -Recognition of sponsors during the event opening through a presentation -Sponsor names will be included in the school newsletter (displayed on tables during the fundraiser) -Includes one event ticket
Platinum Level Sponsorship
$1,000
-One social media blast prior to the event, showcasing our sponsors -One email blast sent to all our supporter email lists -Sponsors will have the opportunity to display flyers, brochures, or business cards at the event entrance -Sponsors will be acknowledged during the event opening through a presentation -Sponsor names will be featured in the school newsletter, displayed on tables during the fundraiser -Includes two event tickets
