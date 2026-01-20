Soundbox Ventures Inc

Hosted by

Soundbox Ventures Inc

About this event

SFP for Composers April 2026: Matriculation

Tuition
$1,350

Tuition covers expenses related to curriculum, workshop venues, and the recording session. There is no processing fee.

Residency Fee (for participants)
$725

Residency expenses include lodging and transportation within Sarasota. Lodging includes a private room in a multi-room apartment with fully equipped kitchen, laundry, and living room space.

Residency Fee (for each parent/legal guardian)
$445

Residency expenses include lodging for a parent or legal guardian attending with the underaged participant. Participants 18 years or younger will lodge in an apartment with their parents or legal guardians. We expect only one parent to be present with each underaged participant; please contact us if both parents decide to come.

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