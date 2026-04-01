SFP July 2026 Recording Workshop Tuition and Residency

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About this event
This is a non-refundable deposit that guarantees your matriculation and does not qualify for financial aid. Residency expenses include lodging and transportation within Sarasota. Lodging includes a private room in a 3-bedroom apartment with fully equipped kitchen, laundry, and living room space.
Tuition covers expenses related to curriculum, workshop venues, and the recording session. There is no processing fee.
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