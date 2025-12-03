SFS Christmas Raffle 2025

Offered by
About this shop
Everyone loves scratch-off tickets! Win this tree & the PA Lottery tickets attached.
Show off your SFS pride with this combo of soft red t-shirt and crewneck sweatshirt. *Sizes may be exchanged based on availability
Redeem this certificate at our Scholastic Book Fair which will be held the week of Dec. 8-12.
More scratch-off tickets! Win this decorative frame & the PA Lottery tickets attached.
Get your sweet tooth ready for this basket full of delicious treats!
Redeem this certificate at our Scholastic Book Fair which will be held the week of Dec. 8-12.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!