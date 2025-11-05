The Society for the Innocents (SFTI Radio)

Offered by

The Society for the Innocents (SFTI Radio)

About the memberships

SFTI Radio Sponsor Contribution Page

Top of the Hour - Local Sponsor
$200

Renews monthly

Your Company name at the Top of the Hour before the news: "It's 12 o'clock in YOUR AREA. The news is brought to you today by YOUR COMPANY"; 6 times a day, 7 days a week; Your company name on our Social Media banners and a weekly post on all of our social media accounts detailing your business.

Top of the Hour - Local Sponsor Light
$100

Renews monthly

Your Company name at the Top of the Hour before the news: "It's 12 o'clock in YOUR AREA. The news is brought to you today by YOUR COMPANY"; 3 times a day, 7 days a week; Your company name on our Social Media banners and a weekly post on all of our social media accounts detailing your business.

Mid-Hour - Local Sponsor
$150

Renews monthly

Your Company name at Mid-Hour before the local news and community events: "It's 12:30 in YOUR AREA. The local news is brought to you today by YOUR COMPANY"; 6 times a day, 7 days a week; Your company name on our Social Media banners and a weekly post on all of our social media accounts detailing your business.

Mid-Hour - Local Sponsor Light
$75

Renews monthly

Your Company name at Mid-Hour before the local news and community events: "It's 12:30 in YOUR AREA. The local news is brought to you today by YOUR COMPANY"; 3 times a day, 7 days a week; Your company name on our Social Media banners and a weekly post on all of our social media accounts detailing your business.

Weather - Local Sponsor
$150

Renews monthly

Your Company name at before the hourly local weather forecast: "Today's weather report is brought to you today by YOUR COMPANY"; 6 times a day, 7 days a week; Your company name on our Social Media banners and a weekly post on all of our social media accounts detailing your business.

Weather - Local Sponsor Light
$75

Renews monthly

Your Company name at before the hourly local weather forecast: "Today's weather report is brought to you today by YOUR COMPANY"; 3 times a day, 7 days a week; Your company name on our Social Media banners and a weekly post on all of our social media accounts detailing your business.

Add a donation for The Society for the Innocents (SFTI Radio)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!