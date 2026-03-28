SFUMC May 2026 Pop-Up Market

Hosted by
About this event
Stockbridge, GA 30281, USA
If you would prefer to pay by check, please send $50 for a 10 x 10 space or $75 for a 20 x 10 space to to:
Stockbridge First United Methodist Church
P.O. Box 86, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Or drop off during church business hours at
4863 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge, GA 30281
Please be sure checks are received by October 27, 2025. Make check out to Stockbridge First United Methodist Church and include Pop Up Market in the memo.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!