SFUMC May 2026 Pop-Up Market

If you would prefer to pay by check, please send $50 for a 10 x 10 space or $75 for a 20 x 10 space to to:

Stockbridge First United Methodist Church

P.O. Box 86, Stockbridge, GA 30281



Or drop off during church business hours at



4863 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge, GA 30281



Please be sure checks are received by October 27, 2025. Make check out to Stockbridge First United Methodist Church and include Pop Up Market in the memo.