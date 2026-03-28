Stockbridge First United Methodist Church

Hosted by

Stockbridge First United Methodist Church

About this event

SFUMC May 2026 Pop-Up Market

4863 N Henry Blvd

Stockbridge, GA 30281, USA

Vendor Fee 10 x 10
$50
Vendor Fee 20 x 10
$75
Vendor Pay By Check
Free

If you would prefer to pay by check, please send $50 for a 10 x 10 space or $75 for a 20 x 10 space to to:
Stockbridge First United Methodist Church
P.O. Box 86, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Or drop off during church business hours at

4863 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge, GA 30281

Please be sure checks are received by October 27, 2025. Make check out to Stockbridge First United Methodist Church and include Pop Up Market in the memo.

Add a donation for Stockbridge First United Methodist Church

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