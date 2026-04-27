SFVYC 2026/2027 Registration Fee

About this event
Season Materials & Production Fee
To support a high-quality experience for our choristers, SFVYC charges a once-per-season Materials & Production Fee. This fee helps cover the cost of sheet music, rehearsal materials, folders, SFVYC t-shirt, and concert attire support for performances throughout the season.
Standard Fee: $100
Reduced Fee: Available for families who may need financial assistance
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!