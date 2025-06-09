SFW 4th Annual Golf Outing Sponsorships & Donations

Includes branded event banner and signage, recognition at the post-outing dinner, and information shared on SFW's website and with email subscribers. *Fully tax-deductible donation. **By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy (the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform - you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
Dinner Sponsor
$1,500
Included branded dinner sign, event signage, recognition at the post-outing dinner, and information shared on SFW's website and with email subscribers. *Fully tax-deductible donation. **By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy (the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform - you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
SFW Brand Swag Sponsor
$1,000
Help us create our brand swag (T-shirt, etc) to make this event memorable! Includes signage at the clubhouse. *Fully tax-deductible donation. **By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy (the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform - you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
Putting Contest Sponsor
$300
Tee sign at the putting contest. *Fully tax-deductible donation. **By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy (the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform - you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$200
Tee sign at the contest hole. *Fully tax-deductible donation. **By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy (the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform - you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
Hole Sponsor
$150
Tee sign at the hole. *Fully tax-deductible donation. **By default, checkout includes a contribution to Zeffy (the platform covers 100% of our fees), however, you are not obligated to provide this contribution. Simply select "Other" in the drop-down if you do not wish to support the platform - you may input $0.00 or leave it blank.
