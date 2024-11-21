SFYS 2024 Online Auction

[Value $500] Come and celebrate the end of your Spring 2025 season in the SFYS Community Room - with pizza paid for by SFYS! Starting at the end of this season, SFYS's large Community Room will be available for rental within our soccer community, so be the first to experience it free of charge! And we'll provide the pizza! Small print: includes 5 2-topping pizzas, tables & chairs setup, awesome soccer space!
50$ Gift Card - Verve Coffee Roasters
$20
Starting bid
2024's Roaster of the Year, Verve Coffee is a high-quality specialty coffee company based out of Santa Cruz, CA with locations expanding across the US (our local SF Verve is located on Market St.). Verve is committed to innovation and equitable direct trade that plays an active role in every step of the supply chain, investing in individual producers across the globe.
Bownet 3x5 Soccer Goal
$30
Starting bid
[Value $120] Whether you want to work on passing, shooting, rebounding or goaltending, there's a Bownet goal for you. This 3'x5' goal can be set up or taken down in minutes by one person without any special tools or braces. You can also set it up indoors with the non-marking rubber feet that keep them stable. Note: This item must be picked up from SF Youth Soccer and cannot be shipped.
SF.FC Private Goalkeeper Training, 2025
$75
Starting bid
The San Francisco Futebol Club (SF.FC) is a professionally coached youth soccer club located in San Francisco with multiple teams encompassing ages 6–18 coached by our [Value: $150 for one hour] Director of Coaching Krysta Jenkins. This is a great opportunity for young goalkeepers to access training with a top-level Goalkeeper coach! **This is valid for Summer or Winter 2025, by appointment
https://www.sf-fc.com/
Krysta Jenkins: Private Goalkeeper Training, 2025
$75
Starting bid
[Value: $150 for one hour] The San Francisco Futebol Club (SF.FC) is a professionally coached youth soccer club located in San Francisco with multiple teams encompassing ages 6–18 coached by our Director of Coaching Krysta Jenkins. This is a great opportunity for young goalkeepers to access training with a top-level Goalkeeper coach! **This is valid for Summer or Winter 2025, by appointment.
https://www.sf-fc.com/
College Counseling Session (45 minutes)
$50
Starting bid
[Valued $200], this session with Bri will help your high schooler start the process of finding their best fit colleges and submitting competitive applications. More info at www.vantageucounseling.com
Private Training Session Monty "Big Game" Hunter
$50
Starting bid
[Value $200] Monty "Big Game" Hunter is an NFL Alumni Exercise Specialist with a focus on injury rehabilitation and is an expert in getting you to perform to the best of YOUR ability. From the pros to the practical, his clients range from teens to 90 years old!
TEN Soccer PLUS Program Passes - CrossFit South Park
$100
Starting bid
[Value $390] With a top-tier coaching staff and an amazing fitness community, CrossFit South Park is one of the largest CrossFit training facilities in San Francisco. Win ten Soccer PLUS program passes for you or your teams, and get top-of-the-line conditioning from CrossFit experts! See Soccer PLUS at work! : https://www.instagram.com/p/C87G6z_p6NY/
SF United Soccer Camp
$250
Starting bid
[ Value $425 ] Open to those from all around the Bay Area, friends visiting from out of town to evolve as a soccer player, and even internationals. Our sessions are run by the top coaches of SF United who are dedicated to teach each kid and guide them to a higher level of play no matter their current level.
https://www.sf-united.com/
Girls Unite Soccer Camp
$110
Starting bid
[Value $450] Empowering youth through soccer, community building, and female mentorship, Girls Unite is offering 5 days of developmental 2025 summer camp full of group games, creativity & adventure! Girls Unite will provide a fun & safe experience that will allow kids to grow this summer!
https://girlsunite.org/
Girls Unite Soccer Camp
$110
Starting bid
[Value $450] Empowering youth through soccer, community building, and female mentorship, Girls Unite is offering 5 days of 2025 developmental summer camp full of group games, creativity & adventure! Girls Unite will provide a fun & safe experience that will allow kids to grow this summer!
www.girlsunite.org
SF Vikings Soccer Camp
$120
Starting bid
[Value $485] With a century of excellence, passionate coaching, and a commitment to diversity, Viking's Soccer Club is shaping confident, resilient, young individuals. Excel on and off the field with us! Nationally licensed coaches, former professionals, and college players lead our summer camp with a special focus on child-and-player development through small-sided games.
https://sfvikings.org/
SF Dragons Soccer Camp
$125
Starting bid
[Value $500] San Francisco Dragons Soccer Camp is a premier youth soccer camp for all kids K-8th grade that offers two specialized programs to support the development of players. We empower our players to become their best by providing professional coaching with a mindful approach. We teach our campers to love the game as much as we do while educating them on the vital principles for any successful young athlete. Additionally, we will host individual instructions, goalie clinics, foot tennis, arts, and soccer-themed enrichment activities. https://www.sfdragonssoccercamp.com/
BCSC Soccer Camp
$125
Starting bid
Lace up your cleats, grab your water bottles, and get ready to dribble, shoot, and score! Whether you're new to soccer or already playing great, our camp is perfect for you. Our camp is a fun place where kids learn important skills like working together, leading, and feeling confident. We make sure everyone gets along with help from friendly coaches and fun activities. We always check kids in and out for safety. We also provide free snacks and drinks during breaks to keep them happy and healthy all day. At Beach Chalet Soccer Club, we maintain an ideal player-to-coach ratio, so every kid gets attention. Our coaches are kind and fun, making summer camp a great time for everyone.
https://www.beachchaletsc.com/
SF Dragons Soccer Camp
$125
Starting bid
[Value $500] San Francisco Dragons Soccer Camp is a premier youth soccer camp for all kids K-8th grade that offers two specialized programs to support the development of players. We empower our players to become their best by providing professional coaching with a mindful approach. We teach our campers to love the game as much as we do while educating them on the vital principles for any successful young athlete. Additionally, we will host individual instructions, goalie clinics, foot tennis, arts, and soccer-themed enrichment activities. https://www.sfdragonssoccercamp.com/
BCSC Soccer Camp
$125
Starting bid
Lace up your cleats, grab your water bottles, and get ready to dribble, shoot, and score! Whether you're new to soccer or already playing great, our camp is perfect for you. Our camp is a fun place where kids learn important skills like working together, leading, and feeling confident. We make sure everyone gets along with help from friendly coaches and fun activities. We always check kids in and out for safety. We also provide free snacks and drinks during breaks to keep them happy and healthy all day. At Beach Chalet Soccer Club, we maintain an ideal player-to-coach ratio, so every kid gets attention. Our coaches are kind and fun, making summer camp a great time for everyone.
https://www.beachchaletsc.com/
