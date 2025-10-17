SGHS PTSO Holiday Harvest Vendor Fair (Round 1)

8228 Hebron Church Rd

Garner, NC 27529, USA

Premium Single Space
$75

6x8 space for up to one 6 foot table


PREMIUM spaces are all spaces leading to the gym to include: foyer and cafeteria

Space sizes are approximate

Premium Double Space
$100

12x8 space for up to two 6 foot tables


PREMIUM spaces are all spaces leading to the gym to include: foyer and cafeteria

Space sizes are approximate

Premium Triple Space
$125

18x8 space for up to three 6 foot tables


PREMIUM spaces are all spaces leading to the gym to include: foyer and cafeteria

Space sizes are approximate

Regular Single Space
$60

6x6 space for up to one 6 foot table


REGULAR spaces are in hallway and gym as needed

Space sizes are approximate


Regular Triple Space
$100

18x6 space for up to one 6 foot table


REGULAR spaces are in hallway and gym as needed

Space sizes are approximate

TABLE RENTAL
$15

Rental price for one table for the event

ELECTRICITY
$15

Please select if you need electricity for your booth

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing