SGHS Soccer Booster Club Shop

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8.0 oz. 50% Cotton/50% Polyester Preshrunk Yarn
Description:
- Double-lined hood with matching drawstring
- Double-needle stitching
- Pouch Pocket
- 1x1 athletic rib with spandex
8.0 oz. 50% Cotton/50% Polyester Preshrunk Yarn
Description:
- Double-lined hood with matching drawstring
- Double-needle stitching
- Pouch Pocket
- 1x1 athletic rib with spandex
8.0 oz. 50% Cotton/50% Polyester Preshrunk Yarn
Description:
- Double-lined hood with matching drawstring
- Double-needle stitching
- Pouch Pocket
- 1x1 athletic rib with spandex
8.0 oz. 50% Cotton/50% Polyester Preshrunk Yarn
Description:
- Double-lined hood with matching drawstring
- Double-needle stitching
- Pouch Pocket
- 1x1 athletic rib with spandex
100% preshrunk cotton
Description:
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
Ribbed cuffs
100% preshrunk cotton
Description:
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
Ribbed cuffs
100% preshrunk cotton
Description:
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
Ribbed cuffs
100% preshrunk cotton
Description:
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
Ribbed cuffs
Description:
- 4.2 oz./yd, 100% combed ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
- Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
- Two-needle sleeve and bottom hem
Description:
- 4.2 oz./yd, 100% combed ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
- Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
- Two-needle sleeve and bottom hem
Description:
- 4.2 oz./yd, 100% combed ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
- Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
- Two-needle sleeve and bottom hem
Description:
- 4.2 oz./yd, 100% combed ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
- Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
- Two-needle sleeve and bottom hem
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