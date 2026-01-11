South Gwinnett High School Soccer Booster Club Inc

Offered by

South Gwinnett High School Soccer Booster Club Inc

About this shop

SGHS Soccer Booster Club Shop

Hooded Sweatshirt Round Logo item
Hooded Sweatshirt Round Logo item
Hooded Sweatshirt Round Logo
$30

8.0 oz. 50% Cotton/50% Polyester Preshrunk Yarn

Description:
- Double-lined hood with matching drawstring
- Double-needle stitching
- Pouch Pocket
- 1x1 athletic rib with spandex

Hooded Sweatshirt Shield Logo item
Hooded Sweatshirt Shield Logo item
Hooded Sweatshirt Shield Logo
$30

8.0 oz. 50% Cotton/50% Polyester Preshrunk Yarn

Description:
- Double-lined hood with matching drawstring
- Double-needle stitching
- Pouch Pocket
- 1x1 athletic rib with spandex

Hooded Sweatshirt CometSoccer item
Hooded Sweatshirt CometSoccer item
Hooded Sweatshirt CometSoccer
$30

8.0 oz. 50% Cotton/50% Polyester Preshrunk Yarn

Description:
- Double-lined hood with matching drawstring
- Double-needle stitching
- Pouch Pocket
- 1x1 athletic rib with spandex

Hooded Sweatshirt SG Star item
Hooded Sweatshirt SG Star item
Hooded Sweatshirt SG Star
$30

8.0 oz. 50% Cotton/50% Polyester Preshrunk Yarn

Description:
- Double-lined hood with matching drawstring
- Double-needle stitching
- Pouch Pocket
- 1x1 athletic rib with spandex

Long Sleeve T-Shirt Round Logo item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt Round Logo item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt Round Logo
$20

100% preshrunk cotton


Description:
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
Ribbed cuffs

Long Sleeve T-Shirt Shield Logo item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt Shield Logo item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt Shield Logo
$20

100% preshrunk cotton


Description:
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
Ribbed cuffs

Long Sleeve T-Shirt CometSoccer item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt CometSoccer item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt CometSoccer
$20

100% preshrunk cotton


Description:
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
Ribbed cuffs

Long Sleeve T-Shirt SG Star item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt SG Star item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt SG Star
$20

100% preshrunk cotton


Description:
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
Ribbed cuffs

T-Shirt Round Logo item
T-Shirt Round Logo item
T-Shirt Round Logo
$10

Description:

- 4.2 oz./yd, 100% combed ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
- Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
- Two-needle sleeve and bottom hem

T-Shirt Shield Logo item
T-Shirt Shield Logo item
T-Shirt Shield Logo
$10

Description:

- 4.2 oz./yd, 100% combed ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
- Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
- Two-needle sleeve and bottom hem

T-Shirt CometSoccer item
T-Shirt CometSoccer item
T-Shirt CometSoccer
$10

Description:

- 4.2 oz./yd, 100% combed ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
- Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
- Two-needle sleeve and bottom hem

T-Shirt SG Star item
T-Shirt SG Star item
T-Shirt SG Star
$10

Description:

- 4.2 oz./yd, 100% combed ring-spun cotton, 30 singles
- Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
- Two-needle sleeve and bottom hem

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