Sgt. Byron W Norwood Detachment 1022, Marine Corps League's - Life Memberships

PLM - 35 Years of Age and Lower
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Member’s annual dues must have been paid and the member is in good standing.

PLM - 36-50 Years of Age
$800

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Member’s annual dues must have been paid and the member is in good standing.

PLM - 51-64 Years of Age
$600

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Member’s annual dues must have been paid and the member is in good standing.

PLM - 65-84 Years of Age
$400

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Member’s annual dues must have been paid and the member is in good standing.

PLM - 85 Years of Age and Higher
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Member’s annual dues must have been paid and the member is in good standing.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing